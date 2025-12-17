Year-End Wealth Strategy: How the Wealthy Finish Strong & Start Ahead
12/17/2025 | 17 mins.
Most people mentally check out at the end of the year.The wealthy do the exact opposite.In this episode of What the Wealthy Do, we break down how wealthy individuals strategically close the year—because how you finish the year directly impacts how well you start the next one.This isn’t about hustle. It’s about reflection, tax strategy, portfolio alignment, and preparation.How the wealthy review their year (money, time, and energy)Year-end tax strategies most people overlookHow to reduce taxes legally before December 31Portfolio rebalancing: money and lifeWhy November & December are strategic months for wealthHow wealthy investors set January up before vacationA simple reflection framework to plan your next levelIf you’ve ever felt like you’re working hard but not getting ahead, this episode shows you how to stop coasting and start closing the year like an investor.💡 Like, follow, and subscribe to learn how the wealthy think, plan, and build long-term wealth.
Crypto Explained Part 2: How The Wealthy Invest in Coins, The Blockchain and Crypto Startups
12/10/2025 | 16 mins.
🔥 How do the wealthy REALLY think about crypto?In this episode, we break down exactly how wealthy investors use cryptocurrency; not as a gamble, but as a strategy. You’ll learn how they approach Bitcoin, Ethereum, blockchain startups, ETFs, tax advantages, and the smart way they limit risk while positioning for massive upside.Inside this episode: 🔥 Why wealthy investors treat crypto like venture capital • How Bitcoin & Ethereum fit into a long-term wealth strategy • The role of diversification (and how much they actually invest) • How crypto offers asymmetric upside with small amounts • How wealthy investors use crypto for tax benefits • Why blockchain start-ups matter more than hype coins 🔥 Smart ways to evaluate whether crypto fits YOUR portfolioYou’ll also hear real stories of wins, mistakes, and lessons learned, including 70% losses, crypto winters, and how to navigate the noise and scams.Crypto isn’t magic. It’s a tool. And if you understand it, it can be a powerful part of your wealth-building plan.If this episode helped you, make sure to like, subscribe, and follow the podcast to learn more!
Crypto Explained: What It Is, Why It Matters & How the Wealthy Use It
12/03/2025 | 18 mins.
In this episode of What the Wealthy Do, we break down Crypto — what cryptocurrency really is, where Bitcoin came from, how blockchain works, and why the wealthy treat crypto as a long-term play instead of a gamble.You’ll learn: • The real history behind Bitcoin and the 2008 financial crisis • How the blockchain works (in simple, visual language) • Why Bitcoin is capped at 21 million • What makes crypto secure (and what makes people lose money) • The difference between Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins & stablecoins • Why wealthy investors allocate 1–5% into crypto • Whether crypto is hype, gambling, or a real investment • Why Warren Buffett thinks it’s gambling — and why the wealthy disagreeIf you want to finally understand crypto, Bitcoin, blockchain, and digital money — this episode is your blueprint.👉 Like, follow, and subscribe so you never miss episodes breaking down exactly what the wealthy do to build wealth. 👉 Share this episode with someone who needs to understand crypto without the hype.
Consumer vs Investor: The Mindset Shift That Makes The Wealthy Richer
11/26/2025 | 20 mins.
In this episode of What the Wealthy Do, we break down one of the most important money shifts you’ll ever make — the difference between being a consumer and being an investor. With Black Friday and holiday sales flooding our feeds, this is the exact moment when most people overspend, underinvest, and derail their long-term wealth goals.Stephanie Dorsey, CEO & Co-Founder of Margins Capital, shares a practical, step-by-step framework the wealthy use to make spending decisions — not based on emotions, trends, or marketing pressure — but based on return on money, return on time, and return on joy.Inside this episode: 🔥 How to know if you’re acting as a consumer or an investor 🔥 “Time, Money, Joy” — a new way to evaluate every purchase 🔥 Practical examples: DoorDash, holiday travel, shopping for kids, homecoming, Instacart & moreWhether you're building wealth, paying down debt, or redefining your lifestyle, this episode is your reminder that every dollar you spend either builds your future — or someone else’s.Follow the Podcast and Turn On Notifications so you never miss an episode that could change your financial future.Let’s Move like the Wealthy This Holiday Season.
Venture Capital 101: What It Is, How It Works & Why the Wealthy Love It
11/19/2025 | 13 mins.
Venture capital is the “high-risk, high-reward” investment strategy the wealthy use to get in early on companies before they become billion-dollar unicorns like Airbnb, Uber, SpaceX, or Canva. 🚀In Episode 21 of What the Wealthy Do, host Stephanie Dorsey breaks down how venture capital really works, how investors make money, the stages of startup funding, and why this asset class is one of the most powerful tools in private markets.If you’ve ever wondered:How do the wealthy invest in startups?What is venture capital?Why do VCs make so much money when a company “hits”?How risky is startup investing?How can YOU start learning this strategy?…this episode gives you a full, simple, beginner-friendly breakdown.💡 In this episode you’ll learn: • What venture capital (VC) actually is • The stages: Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A, B, C & later rounds • How VCs make money (management fees + carried interest) • Why only 20% of startups hit — and why wealthy investors still do it • How venture funds pick companies • How investors get paid when a company goes public or gets acquired • How regular people can start learning about VC • The truth about the real risks in startup investingIf you're building wealth or looking to diversify beyond stocks and real estate, this episode gives you the blueprint the wealthy already use.👉 Don’t forget to subscribe on YouTube, Apple Podcast, and Spotify.👉 Share this with a friend who wants to level up their wealth-building journey.
