What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle hosts social media star, writer & podcaster Evan Ross Katz this week to chat about Mike White dubbing him the “Most Valuable Hypeman In the History of Television,” Evan’s eternal love for Sarah Michelle Gellar & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and what makes some shows–like Twin Peaks and SATC–timeless. The two delve into Evan’s creative aspirations, how they handled their teen years, Evan’s approach to interviewing & dream subjects, and the power of connecting & listening. Kyle scores an invite to Evan’s next Chaos Dinner & gets the tea on why plus ones aren’t allowed before testing Evan’s fandom with lines from his favorite TV shows in a segment called Who EVAN Said That? Don’t miss Kyle answer Evan’s questions about And Just Like That and details on his upcoming projects!



Tune in every Thursday for new episodes of What Are We Even Doing?

Executive Producers: iHeart Media, Elvis Duran Podcast Network & Full Picture Productions

Executive Produced for Full Picture Productions by Desiree Gruber & Anne Walls Gordon

Produced by Ben Fingeret, Nora Faber & Maia Mizrahi

Editing by Mikey Harmon & Nicholas Giuricich

Research by Kimberly Walls

Music by Yatta

Art by Danica Robinson

Additional GFX by Chris Olfers/The Southern Influence

Styling by Dot Bass

Follow us on socials!

Instagram: @wawedwithkyle

TikTok: @wawedwithkyle

YouTube: @KyleMacLachlanOfficial

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.