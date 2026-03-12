What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

This week, Kyle meets actor, writer, producer, comedian & podcast host Joel Kim Booster to converse about the art of introducing people, the moment Joel realized his creative destiny, what it’s like working on Loot, his stance on student debt & advice for aspiring actors, evolving his own career goals, the power of prep work, where Joel’s work ethic comes from, and his recent wedding. Kyle learns how Fire Island came to be, which Hollywood star 8-year-old Joel named his cat after, the tea on the Bad Dates podcast, and a ghost story with a Floridian solution. Don’t miss Kyle test Joel’s dating expert skills in a game called “Keep, Mute, or Block” or Joel on Loot, Scrubs, and his Spring standup shows.
