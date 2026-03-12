Open app
What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan
What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan
What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

Society & Culture
What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan
  What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

    What is Joel Kim Booster Even Doing?

    03/12/2026
    This week, Kyle meets actor, writer, producer, comedian & podcast host Joel Kim Booster to converse about the art of introducing people, the moment Joel realized his creative destiny, what it’s like working on Loot, his stance on student debt & advice for aspiring actors, evolving his own career goals, the power of prep work, where Joel’s work ethic comes from, and his recent wedding. Kyle learns how Fire Island came to be, which Hollywood star 8-year-old Joel named his cat after, the tea on the Bad Dates podcast, and a ghost story with a Floridian solution. Don’t miss Kyle test Joel’s dating expert skills in a game called “Keep, Mute, or Block” or Joel on Loot, Scrubs, and his Spring standup shows.
  What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

    What is Avan Jogia Even Doing?

    03/05/2026
    Renaissance man–actor, poet, artist, musician, director & star of the new romantic thriller 56 DAYS–Avan Jogia chats with Kyle about the core memories that inspired his creative path, what it was like catapulting to fame as a teen by himself in LA, a mindblowing real estate coincidence, and why Avan tackles a “creative win” each day ala David Lynch’s “art life” model. Kyle finds out what Avan looks for in a part, what it was like playing Puck & King Tut, Avan’s approach to social media, and his work with director Kane Parsons in the upcoming film BACKROOMS. Don’t miss the guys pay tribute to 56 DAYS with dramatic readings of song lyrics for a guessing game called Bloody Good Verses!.
  What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

    What is Myha'la Even Doing?

    02/26/2026
    Kyle has a tet-a-tet with INDUSTRY star Myha’la about creative destiny & process, what it’s like shooting in Wales & portraying the iconic Harper Stern, their similar career arcs & theater backgrounds, and why working with Ethan Hawke is so rewarding. The two actors wax poetic about how they click into & out of characters, how much costumes add to storytelling, and Myha’la’s latest film work (including Gus Van Saint’s DEAD MAN’S WIRE and THEY WILL KILL YOU) before playing a game that tests Myha’la’s musical, film & TV prowess called Score the Score–costume accessories included.

  What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

    What is Evan Ross Katz Even Doing?

    02/19/2026
    Kyle hosts social media star, writer & podcaster Evan Ross Katz this week to chat about Mike White dubbing him the “Most Valuable Hypeman In the History of Television,” Evan’s eternal love for Sarah Michelle Gellar & Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and what makes some shows–like Twin Peaks and SATC–timeless. The two delve into Evan’s creative aspirations, how they handled their teen years, Evan’s approach to interviewing & dream subjects, and the power of connecting & listening. Kyle scores an invite to Evan’s next Chaos Dinner & gets the tea on why plus ones aren’t allowed before testing Evan’s fandom with lines from his favorite TV shows in a segment called Who EVAN Said That? Don’t miss Kyle answer Evan’s questions about And Just Like That and details on his upcoming projects!

  What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

    What is Ego Nwodim Even Doing?

    02/12/2026
    The one and only Ego Nwodim helps Kyle answer “what are we even doing?” in an infectiously silly chat about how she plotted her career trajectory from USC biology major to successful actor, writer & comedian, the unforgettable magic of Miss Eggy & Ego’s canon of masterful SNL characters, her creative process & improv superpowers, and the importance of presence & fun. Kyle and Ego unpack that time she set her lawn ablaze and what it’s like hosting her Thanks Dad podcast while balancing all her upcoming projects before flexing their improv & FaceTime skills in a guessing game called “Flustered FaceTime Farewells”.

About What Are We Even Doing? with Kyle MacLachlan

Join award-winning actor and social media madman Kyle MacLachlan on “What Are We Even Doing,” where he sits down with Millennial and Gen Z actors, musicians, artists, and content creators to share stories about the entertainment industry past, present, and future. Kyle and his guests will talk shop, compare notes on life, and generally be weird together. In a good way. Their conversations will resonate with listeners of any age whose interests lie in television & film, music, art, or pop culture.
Society & Culture

