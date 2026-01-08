Open app
We're Having a Good Time
We're Having a Good Time

Dusty Slay
Arts
    Ep 148 Early Jobs, Early Comedy, Internet Debates

    1/08/2026 | 1h 9 mins.

    The first half of this episode is about comedy, hymans seafood and alcohlism and the second half hellfire and brimstone. Haha.

    Ep 147 Complaining, Pit Bulls, Facebook, Marvel Movies

    1/01/2026 | 1h 11 mins.

    In this episode Dusty complains about airplanes, airports, pit bulls, all dogs, pets inside, people on X, and Facebook. He also talks positively about Marvel movies leading up to End Game but then complains about all the other ones.

    Ep 146 Dusty talks to Tara-Leigh Cobble of the Bible Recap Podcast

    12/25/2025 | 1h 31 mins.

    Dusty talks to Tara-Leigh Cobble of the Bible Recap Podcast.  Its Dusty's first real interview and it is fun! This one is heavy on bible talk but its not all bible talk. Its fun.

    Ep 145 Old Nashville, Reviews, Old Cancun

    12/18/2025 | 1h 7 mins.

    Dusty talks about an old home video of nashville in greater detail, reads some negative reviews of his own podcast and talks about a great trip to Cancun Mexico!

    Ep 144 More Christmas Talk and Working Hard

    12/12/2025 | 1h 5 mins.

    In this podcast Dusty gives a little more explainantion on his unpopular opinion of not celebrating Christmas without trying to ruin everyones childhood memories.

About We're Having a Good Time

A podcast about drinking, drugs, and religion. Dusty Slay is a professional stand up comedian and this podcast is all about his life on the road, his journey as a man and as a comedian. 10 Episodes dedicated to How To Become a Comic, published 6/19/2019, Season 2 Episode 1-10
ArtsComedyEducationReligion & SpiritualityChristianityPerforming ArtsStand-Up Comedy

