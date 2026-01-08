In this podcast Dusty gives a little more explainantion on his unpopular opinion of not celebrating Christmas without trying to ruin everyones childhood memories.

Dusty talks about an old home video of nashville in greater detail, reads some negative reviews of his own podcast and talks about a great trip to Cancun Mexico!

Dusty talks to Tara-Leigh Cobble of the Bible Recap Podcast. Its Dusty's first real interview and it is fun! This one is heavy on bible talk but its not all bible talk. Its fun.

In this episode Dusty complains about airplanes, airports, pit bulls, all dogs, pets inside, people on X, and Facebook. He also talks positively about Marvel movies leading up to End Game but then complains about all the other ones.

The first half of this episode is about comedy, hymans seafood and alcohlism and the second half hellfire and brimstone. Haha.

About We're Having a Good Time

A podcast about drinking, drugs, and religion. Dusty Slay is a professional stand up comedian and this podcast is all about his life on the road, his journey as a man and as a comedian. 10 Episodes dedicated to How To Become a Comic, published 6/19/2019, Season 2 Episode 1-10