Well Coached with Chris Weinberg

The Role of Empathy in Client Relationships - Why EQ Matters for Entrepreneurs | Ep 21

In this episode of Well Coached, host Chris Weinberg breaks down one of the most underrated superpowers in business—emotional intelligence (EQ). While entrepreneurs often focus on strategy and sales tactics, Chris explains why understanding emotions—both your own and your clients'—can be the ultimate business multiplier. From active listening and building trust to anticipating client needs before they even arise, this episode explores how EQ directly impacts people, sales, profit, and self. Chris also shares practical ways to assess and improve your own EQ, reminding us that empathy isn't just a "soft skill"—it's a powerful driver of long-term success. Key Takeaways: The 5 key components of emotional intelligence every entrepreneur needs Why people prefer to do business with people they like How to actively listen (even if you're not naturally good at it) The link between empathy and customer retention Tools and techniques to improve your own EQ Whether you're leading a team, building client relationships, or just trying to become a better communicator, this episode offers practical strategies to boost your emotional intelligence—and your bottom line.