Well Coached with Chris Weinberg

The Financial Blind Spots of Entrepreneurs with Josh Farber | Episode 24
Episode Summary:
In this episode of Well Coached, Chris Weinberg welcomes financial expert Josh Farber to discuss the common financial blind spots entrepreneurs face when building and scaling their businesses. As the Vice President of Outsourced Accounting for GAP, Josh specializes in helping companies develop tailored financial strategies that empower growth while maintaining clarity and control. From understanding key metrics to navigating cash flow, Josh offers practical insights on how to make smarter financial decisions, build trust with advisors, and overcome the overwhelm many entrepreneurs feel around their numbers.
What You’ll Learn Today:
Common financial blind spots entrepreneurs face and how to avoid them
The difference between revenue, profitability, and cash flow—and why it matters
Why outsourcing accounting to experts can accelerate your business growth
Key metrics every entrepreneur should understand for financial clarity
Leading Through Creative Tension: Navigating Conflict in Artistic Teams | Ep 23
In this episode of Well Coached, Chris Weinberg takes on the challenge of leading artistic and visionary teams where emotion and innovation often collide with deadlines and business goals. He unpacks the idea of “creative tension”—that natural friction between individual vision and team collaboration—and shares how it can be used as fuel rather than friction. Using tools like DISC and emotional intelligence (EQ), Chris offers actionable strategies for leading with empathy, setting clear boundaries, and turning passionate conflict into powerful momentum. Whether you’re managing artists, architects, chefs, or creatives of any kind, this episode is your guide to leading with clarity, compassion, and confidence.
What You’ll Learn Today:
What creative tension is—and how to use it to fuel innovation
How DISC and EQ help manage conflict in creative teams
Ways to balance emotion with execution without stifling creativity
Five practical leadership tools to keep visionaries aligned and teams productive
Wealth, Leadership, and Legacy with Marcus Henderson | Ep 22
In this episode of Well Coached, host Chris Weinberg sits down with Marcus Henderson, a distinguished leader in financial services and the president and CEO of Henderson Financial Group. With decades of experience in wealth management, Marcus shares his journey, from building a successful firm to serving as CFO of a global church organization.
They discuss the importance of hiring strategically, leading a high-performing team, and making financial decisions that protect wealth and legacy. Marcus also offers invaluable advice on navigating entrepreneurship, managing emotions around money, and staying focused on personal growth. His insights blend financial expertise with leadership wisdom, making this an episode packed with actionable takeaways for business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals alike.
What You’ll Learn in This Episode:
The key to hiring and retaining top talent before you need them.
Why entrepreneurship requires both risk-taking and long-term planning.
How financial advisors help clients manage money and emotions.
The importance of faith and service in building a purpose-driven career.
Why success isn’t pursued—it’s attracted by who you become.
The Role of Empathy in Client Relationships - Why EQ Matters for Entrepreneurs | Ep 21
In this episode of Well Coached, host Chris Weinberg breaks down one of the most underrated superpowers in business—emotional intelligence (EQ). While entrepreneurs often focus on strategy and sales tactics, Chris explains why understanding emotions—both your own and your clients’—can be the ultimate business multiplier.
From active listening and building trust to anticipating client needs before they even arise, this episode explores how EQ directly impacts people, sales, profit, and self. Chris also shares practical ways to assess and improve your own EQ, reminding us that empathy isn’t just a “soft skill”—it’s a powerful driver of long-term success.
Key Takeaways:
The 5 key components of emotional intelligence every entrepreneur needs
Why people prefer to do business with people they like
How to actively listen (even if you’re not naturally good at it)
The link between empathy and customer retention
Tools and techniques to improve your own EQ
Whether you’re leading a team, building client relationships, or just trying to become a better communicator, this episode offers practical strategies to boost your emotional intelligence—and your bottom line.
Grit, Growth, and Generational Success with Regina Wells | Ep 20
In this Season 3 kickoff of Well Coached, host Chris Weinberg welcomes Regina Wells, the powerhouse entrepreneur behind Miss Kitty’s Dog Resort, a beloved Nashville institution that has been setting the gold standard in pet care for over 30 years.
Regina shares her inspiring journey of building a business from the ground up, navigating personal and professional challenges, and ultimately passing the torch to the next generation. With her daughter Cameo stepping into leadership, Regina reflects on what it takes to create a legacy business rooted in passion, exceptional service, and true grit.
This episode is a masterclass in entrepreneurship, resilience, and knowing when to pivot—all while staying true to your values.
Key Takeaways:
Building a successful, all-inclusive pet resort in an unregulated industry
How grit and adaptability fueled 30+ years of success
The importance of trust, transparency, and care in creating raving fans
Navigating family business transitions and preparing the next generation
Why staying true to your values matters more than chasing profit
Whether you’re a small business owner, pet lover, or entrepreneur thinking about your legacy, this conversation with Regina is full of hard-earned wisdom and real-life lessons.
Welcome to Well Coached — the podcast that guides entrepreneurs to scale their businesses while preserving their freedom and authenticity. I'm Chris Weinberg, your host and fellow entrepreneur, here to share inspiring stories and practical strategies across four key pillars: People, Sales, Profits, and Self.
Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just starting out, this podcast offers actionable advice to help you thrive without sacrificing your entrepreneurial spirit. Together, we'll unlock the potential within you to build a business that's both profitable and purpose-driven.
Join me as we explore the journeys of entrepreneurs who've struck the perfect balance between structure and creativity, growth and authenticity. From navigating challenges to seizing opportunities, we uncover the insights that fuel success in business and life.
So, tune in to 'Well Coached' and let's embark on this journey together. Because in the world of entrepreneurship, finding the sweet spot between structure and freedom is the key to unlocking your true potential.
