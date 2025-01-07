We Didn't Turn Out OK with Jennie Monness

1: Getting Stuck on the "Little Things" and Raising a "Slow to Warm Up" Child with Neha Ruch

In this episode I sit down with Neha Ruch, the founder of Mother Untitled, the first platform dedicated to discussing women taking career pauses and leaning into family life. Neha has two kids: Lyla, age 6 and Bodie age 9. Neha and I talk about getting stuck on the "little things" that don’t feel so little in the moment—like when our kids insist on wearing certain clothing—and how we can project our own feelings around their self expression. For example, the thought “People will judge me as a parent if my child wears this again!” We also discuss how our kids' expressions of discomfort, such as not wanting attention on their birthdays, can get under our skin. Lastly, we explore the experience of raising "slow-to-warm" kids. What we learned in this episode: Our children’s assertiveness can be empowering when we move past our own hang-ups. Honoring who our kids are—especially when they express such a clear sense of self—is challenging but crucial. Reaching full acceptance of who our kids are is really hard. There’s a real difference between shaming or guilting a child and helping them become more aware of others. Our kids' behavior does not define our success as parents—we have to trust the long game. When we’re so fixated on “fixing" our child, we miss the opportunity for our own personal growth. Neha’s book, The Power Pause, is a guide to career breaks after having kids, rebranding stay-at-home parenthood for a new generation of women and families. The Power Pause comes out January 14th, 2025. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices