Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management
Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management
Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

HKS Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management
Government
Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management
Latest episode

55 episodes

  • Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

    Women Coming Home from Prison with Stacey Borden

    4/18/2022 | 45 mins.

    Stacey Borden is the Founder and Executive Director of New Beginnings Reentry Services, Inc., which provides services to women coming home from prison. She talks about the unique experiences of women in prison and the challenges they face coming home.

  • Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

    Violence & Restorative Justice with Danielle Sered

    4/01/2022 | 49 mins.

    Danielle Sered is the author of Until We Reckon: Violence, Mass Incarceration, and a Road to Repair. The book is based on her work as the founder and Director of Common Justice, an alternative-to-incarceration and victim-service program that focuses on violent felonies. We discuss violence, restorative justice, and the abject failure of the criminal legal system to do justice or create safety.

  • Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

    Law of Human Trafficking with Julie Dahlstrom

    3/02/2022 | 45 mins.

    Human trafficking happens here in the United States. More needs to be done to prevent and address it. At the same time, the law of human trafficking, although young, is actually quite robust. And it’s being applied in novel, complex, and (some would say) questionable ways. Julie Dahlstrom, Director of BU Law’s Immigrants’ Rights & Human Trafficking Program, discusses these trends.

  • Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

    A Wrong Turn: How the Law of Cars Expanded Police Power with Sarah Seo

    1/24/2022 | 42 mins.

    Sarah Seo is the author of Policing the Open Road: How Cars Transformed American Freedom. She explains how traffic enforcement fundamentally changed Fourth Amendment jurisprudence in the 20th century. Namely, it vastly expanded police discretion, creating the law enforcement regime that has presided over numerous high profile killings of unarmed black drivers by police in recent years. We rethink that regime. Then, we take a turn to ask what the 20th century’s major technological disruption (cars) can teach us about how we in the 21st century can respond to new disruptive technologies like big data.

  • Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

    The Birth Lottery of History with Robert Sampson

    12/09/2021 | 23 mins.

    People with similar demographics, individual characteristics, and family and economic backgrounds have substantially different chances of getting arrested depending on the years during which they were 17 to 23 years old. Professor Robert Sampson outlines a groundbreaking new study showing the way that historical context predicts arrest rates.

About Voir Dire: Conversations from the Harvard Kennedy School Program in Criminal Justice Policy and Management

Voir Dire is an interview-based podcast about criminal justice reform. Sometimes, we share the conversations taking place on Harvard’s campus; other times, we start conversations outside of those small classrooms. Working or living in the criminal legal system can habituate you to the cruelty and wastefulness of the whole thing. In this podcast, we try to contextualize these systems, pick the brains of the most thoughtful people in criminal justice reform, and think big about how to ameliorate the mass incarceration crisis. Hosted by Schuyler Daum.
Government

