Should Christians read spicy books? How do we choose books that honor God? And how do we actually find time to read when life is busy?



In this episode of the Verity Podcast, we discuss thinking biblically about reading habits, Christian discernment, and how the books we choose shape our minds, hearts, and faith.



I share my thoughts on the decline of literacy, why Christians should care about what they're reading, and how Philippians 4:8 can guide our book choices. I tackle the growing popularity of sexually explicit fiction, and share my personal journey of breaking free from an addiction to erotic fiction.



But this episode isn't just about what NOT to read! I also share my favorite genres, Christian book recommendations, how I read multiple books at once, and the simple reading routine that works for me as a homeschooling mom, author, and ministry founder.



In this episode, we're talking about:

Why reading and literacy are declining in our digital world

How to choose books using biblical discernment and Philippians 4:8

The rise of sexually explicit fiction an the impact of it on our spiritual lives

Book genres worth exploring

How to develop better reading habits and improve your attention span, based on my own experience

Book recommendations and an update on Riverside Bookshop!

Whether you are an avid reader, trying to get back into reading, or wondering how to approach popular fiction as a Christian, this conversation will encourage you to think more intentionally about the books on your shelf.



RESOURCES & LINKS

Shop Every Woman a Theologian books and Bible studies: https://phyliciamasonheimer.com

Explore Every Woman a Theologian and other resources for growing in biblical literacy.

Riverside Bookshop: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61594166642407

Phylicia's Book Recommendations: https://tsfqr.com/phys-fav-books

Have a book recommendation? Email Phylicia at phylicia@phyliciamasonheimer.com

JOIN THE CONVERSATION!

What are you reading right now? Do you have a favorite fiction or nonfiction book that aligns with Philippians 4:8? Share your recommendations in the comments! We'd also love to hear what books you think we should carry at Riverside Bookshop.



Subscribe to the Verity Podcast for more conversations about Christian theology, biblical literacy, spiritual growth, and thinking biblically about everyday life.



#PhyliciaMasonheimer #ChristianReading #VerityPodcast #ChristianBooks #BiblicalDiscernment