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201 episodes
- THINKING BIBLICALLY ABOUT FERTILITY | BIRTH CONTROL, IVF, MARRIAGE & CHRISTIAN ETHICS
What does the Bible say about sexual ethics, fertility, birth control, IVF, and family planning? Should Christians think differently about contraception, sterilization, and the purpose of sex in marriage?
In this episode of Thinking Biblically, I am tackling one of my most requested (and controversial!) topics: Christian sexual ethics. After years of studying Scripture and walking through secondary infertility and miscarriage, I share how my understanding of fertility, marriage, and the Christian view of the body has changed.
We are talking about hormonal birth control, vasectomies, IVF, surrogacy, and natural family planning. This conversation may challenge what you have always believed, but the goal is not to tell you what to think, but to give you a starting point for further formation.
In this episode, we discuss:
What Scripture teaches about fertility, marriage, and sex
Why my views on contraception has changed
The ethics of hormonal birth control and sterilization
IVF and surrogacy
How infertility and miscarriage have shaped my perspective
Approaching family planning with biblical wisdom
Watch the entire episode to hear my personal story, the research behind my changing views, and the questions I believe Christians should be asking. Email me for the notes from this episode at phylicia@phyliciamasonheimer.com.
CONTINUE LEARNING WITH PHYLICIA
Visit phyliciamasonheimer.com for more biblical teaching, articles, and episodes of Verity Podcast. While you are there, you can also explore Every Woman a Theologian for Bible studies, books, and theological resources created to equip Christians to know what they believe and communicate it graciously. In a couple of weeks, we gather in person for our annual theology conference, please join us in Northern Michigan Nov. 6–7. Tickets still available at https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/conference/
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Explore the Thinking Biblically series for more conversations about Christian theology, culture, and everyday discipleship.
SUBSCRIBE for future episodes, and share this conversation with someone who enjoys digging deeper into Scripture!
Join the conversation: What questions are you still working through about Christian fertility and family planning?
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- Should Christians read spicy books? How do we choose books that honor God? And how do we actually find time to read when life is busy?
In this episode of the Verity Podcast, we discuss thinking biblically about reading habits, Christian discernment, and how the books we choose shape our minds, hearts, and faith.
I share my thoughts on the decline of literacy, why Christians should care about what they're reading, and how Philippians 4:8 can guide our book choices. I tackle the growing popularity of sexually explicit fiction, and share my personal journey of breaking free from an addiction to erotic fiction.
But this episode isn't just about what NOT to read! I also share my favorite genres, Christian book recommendations, how I read multiple books at once, and the simple reading routine that works for me as a homeschooling mom, author, and ministry founder.
In this episode, we're talking about:
Why reading and literacy are declining in our digital world
How to choose books using biblical discernment and Philippians 4:8
The rise of sexually explicit fiction an the impact of it on our spiritual lives
Book genres worth exploring
How to develop better reading habits and improve your attention span, based on my own experience
Book recommendations and an update on Riverside Bookshop!
Whether you are an avid reader, trying to get back into reading, or wondering how to approach popular fiction as a Christian, this conversation will encourage you to think more intentionally about the books on your shelf.
RESOURCES & LINKS
Shop Every Woman a Theologian books and Bible studies: https://phyliciamasonheimer.com
Explore Every Woman a Theologian and other resources for growing in biblical literacy.
Riverside Bookshop: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61594166642407
Phylicia's Book Recommendations: https://tsfqr.com/phys-fav-books
Have a book recommendation? Email Phylicia at phylicia@phyliciamasonheimer.com
JOIN THE CONVERSATION!
What are you reading right now? Do you have a favorite fiction or nonfiction book that aligns with Philippians 4:8? Share your recommendations in the comments! We'd also love to hear what books you think we should carry at Riverside Bookshop.
Subscribe to the Verity Podcast for more conversations about Christian theology, biblical literacy, spiritual growth, and thinking biblically about everyday life.
#PhyliciaMasonheimer #ChristianReading #VerityPodcast #ChristianBooks #BiblicalDiscernment
- This week in our Thinking Biblically series, we're talking about another hot topic: the use of AI in Bible study. Whenever there is new technology, especially at this scale and influence, we as Christians are called to be discerning. But how do we determine what to use it for—or not use it for—when it seems Christians at large differ so widely in if, or how, they use it?
In this episode we'll talk about:
- Why it's important as a Christian to seek discernment about the use of AI
- How work, especially creative work, is a partnership with God, and how we image Him when we do our work well
- Why it matters to have a strong theology of the Holy Spirit
- Every Woman a Theologian's AI policy
- What I don't recommend using AI for
- What I do recommend using AI for
If you've been told that AI is just a morally neutral tool and aren't quite sure how to think about it with a biblical mindset, this episode is for you!
Where to find our AI Policy https://phyliciamasonheimer.substack.com/p/your-ai-sermon-is-showing
Fall Shop is coming October 8th! Subscribe to our Newsletter to be the first to know when it launches. https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/newsletter/
Before you reach for AI, seek the answer for yourself. We have resources to help in your study. Start with Bible Study Basics, Interpreting the Bible Correctly, and Glossary of Theological Terms all available in the Every Woman a Theologian shop. https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/bible-study/
Additional resource to watch, Jonathan Pageau: https://youtu.be/yZUuKzDQSsI?is=aQhzt9TZ4l2JRY2n
- What is a "village," and how do we cultivate one in our own lives? In this episode, we'll take a look at the traits of a village, reflect on the loneliness epidemic in America, and how the Bible gives us guidance on overcoming that epidemic by providing real instructions for cultivating community. We'll also consider how we often view friendships in a scarcity mindset, but how we can build healthier ones with an abundance mindset.
We'll discuss:
Historical traits of a "village"
What's causing the loneliness epidemic and how the Bible guides us to overcome it
Specific Bible verses on cultivating community
Three principles and three red flags to keep in mind when discerning friendships
Practical advice on how to make friends
If you've struggled with friendships or feeling like you don't know how to build community, this episode is for you!
Loving our Thinking Biblically series? Subscribe to Verity Podcast for a new episode each week:
https://apple.co/veritypodcast
Join us for Every Woman a Theologian Conference Nov. 6-7. All denominations welcome! https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/confe...
Stay tuned for our Fall Shop coming October 8th! Bible studies, homeschool curriculum, autumn candles, mini pumpkins, and more! https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/new-items/
Find your next Bible Study to study on your own or in small groups in our shop! ⦿ Every Woman a Theologian Shop:
https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/bible-study/
Follow along:
Substack: https://phyliciamasonheimer.substack.com
Instagram: / phyliciamasonheimer
EWAT Instagram: / everywomanatheologian
- In this episode, Phylicia talks about the practice of using devotional books in the Christian walk. Are they a recent addition to Christian life, or have they been in use longer than we think? She then discusses the criteria she uses to discern whether a devotional book is helpful for her spiritual growth, and completes the episode by sharing a few of her favorites.
Loving our Thinking Biblically series? Subscribe to Verity Podcast for a new episode each week:
https://apple.co/veritypodcast
Join us for Every Woman a Theologian Conference Nov. 6-7. All denominations welcome! https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/conference/
Shop our verse-by-verse studies, books, and family discipleship resources ⦿ Every Woman a Theologian Shop:
https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/shop
NEW! Believe! A Devotional-Style Bible Study Through the Gospel of John by Seana Scott. https://phyliciamasonheimer.com/product/believe-a-devotional-style-bible-study-through-the-gospel-of-john/
Follow along:
Substack: https://phyliciamasonheimer.substack.com
Instagram: / phyliciamasonheimer
EWAT Instagram: / everywomanatheologian
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About Verity by Phylicia Masonheimer
The Verity podcast is hosted by author, speaker and public theologian Phylicia Masonheimer. Covering topics of faith and culture from a biblical perspective, through a historical lens, the podcast is designed to inspire you to ask better questions, go deeper in faith, and defend your beliefs with both grace and logic.Podcast website
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