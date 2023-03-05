The Verity podcast is hosted by author, speaker and public theologian Phylicia Masonheimer. Covering topics of faith and culture from a biblical perspective, th... More
109 | Can Women Teach Theology to Other Women?
In this episode Phylicia confronts a question that caused a tizzy on the internet: Can women teach theology to other women? We look at The definition of theology Whether men are the transmitters of spiritual authority What Scripture says about women prophesying How to teach theology in a healthy and biblical way
5/3/2023
44:14
108 | What is the Prosperity Gospel?
How do I identify prosperity gospel, and what does it mean? This episode breaks down the true gospel v. the one presented by the "word of faith" movement, discussing how this theology misinterprets key passages of Scripture and how we can discern through it.
4/12/2023
37:29
107 | How Not to Be A Christian Bully
Phylicia discusses why Christians who are into theology can become so "mean" by looking at the call to both sound teaching and gracious delivery. We look at the three tiers of doctrine, the goal of maturity, and how to understand denominational differences. This episode is based on the last chapter of Every Woman a Theologian.
4/5/2023
20:40
106 | How Do I Know I Am Truly Saved?
In this episode Phylicia looks at the three primary doctrinal stances on assurance of salvation, the primary texts regarding our eternal security, and then walks listeners through HOW to walk in true confidence that you are saved rather than doubt and chaos. Passages: John 3, 1 John 5, 1 John 1:9, John 15:8
3/29/2023
43:02
105 | Ten Ways to Integrate Prayer Into Your Day
Struggle with prayer? This episode is for you! Phylicia shares ten practical ways we can integrate prayer into our daily lives. She also discusses the need to pray specifically and why prayer is not a formula to move God's hand. Verses: 1 Thess. 5:16-18 Romans 8:26 Phil. 4
