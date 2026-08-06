Send us Fan Mail

And….we’re BACK with a fresh new season of the Bare Marriage podcast! We’re kicking things off with a lively deep dive into the debate over purity culture, asking what happens when influential Christian voices revise their past teachings, redefine the terms, and rewrite the history of what they once taught. We unpack the difference between biblical chastity and shame-based purity culture, take on straw man arguments and shifting definitions, and explore how messages about sex, marriage, authority, and obligation can shape the church in ways we may not always recognize. Real change requires more than just saying something was harmful - it requires honesty, accountability, and a willingness to pursue better fruit. This is Part 1 of a 3-part series, so let’s get to it and be sure to tune in next week!

CHECK OUT OUR OCTOBER SIMULCAST EVENT

We're doing our sex talk and a one-day marriage conference! Check it out for more information.

TO SUPPORT US:

Join our Patreon for as little as $5 a month to support our work (and get access to the book club!)

And check out our Merch, or any of our courses!

Give to the Good Fruit Faith Initiative of the Bosko Foundation

Join our email list!

LINKS MENTIONED:

Friday Round-Up link on Alisa Childers

Our statement on Shaunti Feldhahn (with links to her statement)

Roys Report article on Sheila calling out Focus on the Family

The Whole Story Course

Our book, “She Deserves Better”

Dannah’s interview with Juli Slattery

Dannah’s interview with Focus on the Family

Zachary Wagner’s book, “Men of Virtue”

Support the show

Join Sheila at Bare Marriage.com!



Check out her books:

The Great Sex Rescue

She Deserves Better

The Marriage You Want and the Study Guide

The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex

and The Good Guy's Guide to Great Sex

And she has an Orgasm Course and a Libido course too!



Check out all her courses, FREE resources, social media, books, and so much more at Sheila's LinkTree.