Tired of Christian pat answers about marriage? The podcast that goes in-depth into marriage, parenting, and even sex--to see how we can live the passionate life... More
Episode 190: 'Pink' and 'Blue' Faith -- Plus we take a submission quiz! ft. Aimee Byrd
Links to things mentioned:Our Patreon! Support us for as little as $5 a month and get access to our exclusive Facebook group, unfiltered podcasts, and more!Our new book She Deserves Better!Aimee Byrd's book Recovering from Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, and her new book The Sexual ReformationAimee Byrd's story of the bullying she went through in her denomination, and some more recent thoughts on the aftermath. Take the submission quiz yourself! It starts on p. 30 of this download, but you can also find the "bellies are intoxicating" on p. 24. The modesty podcast where we talked about the "bellies are intoxicating" statement. Our Hazardous Materials stickers to put on books you're concerned about
5/4/2023
54:43
Episode 189: Non-Toxic Masculinity ft. Zachary Wagner
Links to things mentioned:Our Patreon! Support us for as little as $5 a month and get access to our exclusive Facebook group, unfiltered podcasts, and more!Our new book She Deserves Better!Zachary Wagner's book Non-Toxic Masculinity, plus find Zachary on TwitterOur Hazardous Materials stickers to put on books you're concerned aboutThe Instagram Reel from thatdarnchat
4/27/2023
1:19:08
Episode 188: What We're Fighting For: A Glimpse 20 Years Down the Road
Links to things mentioned:Our new book She Deserves Better:https://baremarriage.com/she-deserves-better/Support us for as little as $5 a month, and get access to unfiltered podcasts, our exclusive Facebook group, and more. Join our Patreon!https://patreon.com/baremarriageThe Instagram Reel from 247 Marriage:https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnetOgDhM1S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_linkThe podcast where we discussed "Girls Talk Too Much":https://baremarriage.com/2023/03/do-women-talk-more-than-men-podcast/The podcast where we were talking about how boys had to be superheroes:https://baremarriage.com/2023/04/podcast-on-nice-guy-syndrome-and-boundaries/If you're going to pull something out of your butt, it's probably crap merch:https://sheilawraygregoire.com/product-category/out-your-butt/Anti-Rape Raccoon Merch:https://sheilawraygregoire.com/product-category/rabid-racoon/Other Merch:https://sheilawraygregoire.com/shop/
4/20/2023
56:03
Episode 187: 'Nice Guy' Syndrome & Drawing Boundaries: What Girls Need to Know
THINGS MENTIONED IN THE PODCASTOur new book She Deserves BetterSupport us for as little as $5 a month, and get access to unfiltered podcasts, our exclusive Facebook group, and more. Join our Patreon!Article on the problem with “Nice Guy” behavior when it’s rooted in entitlementOur episode of Theology in the Raw with Preston Sprinkle (the interesting parts are from 30 minutes on)
4/13/2023
58:54
Episode 186: Shame, DARVO & Spiritual Bypassing - Let's get to the bottom of it! ft. Jasmine Holmes
Things mentioned in our Podcast!Our Patreon! Thank you for supporting us and helping us fund our research. You can join us for as little as $5 a month!Jasmine Holmes’ new book Never Cast Out! Plus find her on Instagram. Jasmine on our podcast a few months ago talking about her book Carved in Ebony.Our book She Deserves Better! Pre-order it and get access to our bonuses.
