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351 episodes
Episode 334: What Should Accountability for Purity Culture Authors Look Like?08/06/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Send us Fan Mail
Buckle up for the final episode of our 3-part series on purity culture! In this episode we dig into what genuine accountability actually looks like when influential Christian leaders (namely Dannah Gresh) recognize the harm their teachings have caused. Through a thoughtful discussion of repentance, public responsibility, and the lasting impact of purity culture, we continue to ask why admitting specific mistakes remains so difficult—and why doing so matters for healing and preventing future harm. Also, is Dannah’s rewrite of “And the Bride Wore White” really any better? Tune in to find out!
CHECK OUT OUR OCTOBER SIMULCAST EVENT
We're doing our sex talk and a one-day marriage conference! Check it out for more information.
Find the church info page here!
TO SUPPORT US:
Join our Patreon for as little as $5 a month to support our work (and get access to the book club!)
And check out our Merch, or any of our courses!
Give to the Good Fruit Faith Initiative of the Bosko Foundation
Join our email list!
LINKS MENTIONED:
Bare Marriage Episode 290 on Authoritarianism
The free book The Authoritarians (Includes the quizzes you can take to see where you score!)
Bare Marriage Facebook Page
She Deserves Better
The Whole Story resource for parents
Support the show
Join Sheila at Bare Marriage.com!
Check out her books:
The Great Sex Rescue
She Deserves Better
The Marriage You Want and the Study Guide
The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex
and The Good Guy's Guide to Great Sex
And she has an Orgasm Course and a Libido course too!
Check out all her courses, FREE resources, social media, books, and so much more at Sheila's LinkTree.
Episode 333: Good Fruit - Are We Measuring It Right When It Comes to Christian Marriage Teaching?07/30/2026 | 1h 16 mins.Send us Fan Mail
What does Jesus actually mean when he tells us to judge a tree by its fruit - and what happens when we apply that idea to marriage and Christian teaching? Today Joanna, our resident statistician, joins us as we dig into the biblical meaning of “good fruit,” unpack the research behind our marriage studies, and explore what trust, spiritual fruit, and decision-making have to do with one another. We also welcome Dr. Camden Morgante and discuss her amazing book “Recovering From Purity Culture”. Settle in for Part 2 of our 3-part series to kick off this new season - you don’t want to miss this one!
CHECK OUT OUR OCTOBER SIMULCAST EVENT
We're doing our sex talk and a one-day marriage conference! Check it out for more information.
TO SUPPORT US:
Join our Patreon for as little as $5 a month to support our work (and get access to the book club!)
And check out our Merch, or any of our courses!
Give to the Good Fruit Faith Initiative of the Bosko Foundation
Join our email list!
LINKS MENTIONED:
About Josh Butler’s book “Beautiful Union”
Our podcasts referencing Josh Butler:Episode 260
Episode 301
M.J. Langham Thread link
Dr. Camden Morgante’s book, “Recovering From Purity Culture”
Dr. Camden’s Substack
Harmful Outcomes of Purity Culture Facebook Quotes
Support the show
Join Sheila at Bare Marriage.com!
Check out her books:
The Great Sex Rescue
She Deserves Better
The Marriage You Want and the Study Guide
The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex
and The Good Guy's Guide to Great Sex
And she has an Orgasm Course and a Libido course too!
Check out all her courses, FREE resources, social media, books, and so much more at Sheila's LinkTree.
Episode 332: When Purity Culture Supporters Try to Rewrite History (Dannah Gresh Case Study)07/23/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Send us Fan Mail
And….we’re BACK with a fresh new season of the Bare Marriage podcast! We’re kicking things off with a lively deep dive into the debate over purity culture, asking what happens when influential Christian voices revise their past teachings, redefine the terms, and rewrite the history of what they once taught. We unpack the difference between biblical chastity and shame-based purity culture, take on straw man arguments and shifting definitions, and explore how messages about sex, marriage, authority, and obligation can shape the church in ways we may not always recognize. Real change requires more than just saying something was harmful - it requires honesty, accountability, and a willingness to pursue better fruit. This is Part 1 of a 3-part series, so let’s get to it and be sure to tune in next week!
CHECK OUT OUR OCTOBER SIMULCAST EVENT
We're doing our sex talk and a one-day marriage conference! Check it out for more information.
TO SUPPORT US:
Join our Patreon for as little as $5 a month to support our work (and get access to the book club!)
And check out our Merch, or any of our courses!
Give to the Good Fruit Faith Initiative of the Bosko Foundation
Join our email list!
LINKS MENTIONED:
Friday Round-Up link on Alisa Childers
Our statement on Shaunti Feldhahn (with links to her statement)
Roys Report article on Sheila calling out Focus on the Family
The Whole Story Course
Our book, “She Deserves Better”
Dannah’s interview with Juli Slattery
Dannah’s interview with Focus on the Family
Zachary Wagner’s book, “Men of Virtue”
Support the show
Join Sheila at Bare Marriage.com!
Check out her books:
The Great Sex Rescue
She Deserves Better
The Marriage You Want and the Study Guide
The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex
and The Good Guy's Guide to Great Sex
And she has an Orgasm Course and a Libido course too!
Check out all her courses, FREE resources, social media, books, and so much more at Sheila's LinkTree.
Episode 331: Keith & Sheila Respond to Crazy Clips (Is it That Jezebel Spirit Again?)06/04/2026 | 1h 13 mins.Send us Fan Mail
In this season finale we take a dive into social media, examining the messages behind viral clips from popular marriage and church influencers, and challenge fear-based teachings about marriage, parenting, gender, and authority. Through our thoughtful (and often hilarious) analyses and lively discussion, we hope this conversation encourages you to pursue healthier, Christ-centered relationships rooted in mutual respect, truth, and genuine spiritual freedom.
CHECK OUT OUR OCTOBER SIMULCAST EVENT
We're doing our sex talk and a one-day marriage conference! Check it out for more information.
TO SUPPORT US:
Join our Patreon for as little as $5 a month to support our work (and get access to the book club!)
And check out our Merch, or any of our courses!
Give to the Good Fruit Faith Initiative of the Bosko Foundation
Join our email list!
LINKS MENTIONED:
Zachary Wagner’s Book “Men of Virtue”
Podcast Episode 262: Problems with Marriage on the Rock by Jimmy Evans
Episode 262 Blog Post
Sheila’s Substack
Alex Falcone's reel about divorce stats (he's the good one!)
Support the show
Join Sheila at Bare Marriage.com!
Check out her books:
The Great Sex Rescue
She Deserves Better
The Marriage You Want and the Study Guide
The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex
and The Good Guy's Guide to Great Sex
And she has an Orgasm Course and a Libido course too!
Check out all her courses, FREE resources, social media, books, and so much more at Sheila's LinkTree.
- Send us Fan Mail
What does it actually mean to be a “good man” in today’s world—and does Christianity offer something deeper than dominance, leadership clichés, or internet manosphere culture? In this thoughtful and surprisingly hopeful conversation, Zachary Wagner joins us to unpack masculinity through the lens of the fruits of the Spirit, exploring everything from loneliness and power to marriage, self-control, parenting boys, and the modern crisis of meaning for men. Together, we challenge shallow cultural narratives and argue that true strength looks a lot more like love, service, courage, and emotional maturity than performance or control. Listen in as we propose a healthier vision of manhood for both men and the people who love them.
TO SUPPORT US:
Join our Patreon for as little as $5 a month to support our work (and get access to the book club!)
And check out our Merch, or any of our courses!
Give to the Good Fruit Faith Initiative of the Bosko Foundation
Join our email list!
LINKS MENTIONED:
Zachary Wagner’s Website
Zachary’s Book: “Men of Virtue”
Our conversation with Zachary about his book Non-Toxic Masculinity
Support the show
Join Sheila at Bare Marriage.com!
Check out her books:
The Great Sex Rescue
She Deserves Better
The Marriage You Want and the Study Guide
The Good Girl's Guide to Great Sex
and The Good Guy's Guide to Great Sex
And she has an Orgasm Course and a Libido course too!
Check out all her courses, FREE resources, social media, books, and so much more at Sheila's LinkTree.
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About Bare Marriage
Tired of Christian pat answers about marriage? The podcast that goes in-depth into marriage, parenting, and even sex--to see how we can live the passionate life we were meant for. Paired with Bare Marriage--the blog!Podcast website
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