Doug leaves the house to finish the episode because the house is being renovated. Terry Melon is still suing. The Jaguar is possibly discovered. Featuring:Emily Maya MillsLuke DuguayMike O’Connell Beth StellingBilly Wayne DavisDan CroninEver MainardMatt BraungerDavid AngeloSteven HernandezWendy McLendon-CoveyHugh DavidsonChris Fairbanks Lindsay AmesEdited by:Christian DuguayScott JanovitzDave CoustanAssistant Editors:Marissa FlaxbartTori Polen
--------
1:17:55
Good Morning Burbank Ep. 40 [Bonus Content Teaser]
This is a partial episode of Good Morning Burbank, Valley Heat’s mini-episode, bonus content show.A lot happened last year at the Burbank international synth boat dance competition. This year’s is coming up!To subscribe go to: maximumfun.org/chucktake it easy!Doug :{
--------
18:55
Ep. 204 - Stick to the Plan
Steve Smith's wife, Marsha Shadusta (Karate Trophy City owner) visits Doug. She is serious about protecting her husband. Candace still has parole issues.Note: Surf at the Cresties in the next two weeks and get 2 free pints of English Ironol!featuring:Shane Nickerson - Steve SmithWendi McClendon-Covey - MarshaBeth Stelling - CandiceBilly Wayne Davis - PeteEver Mainard - GailMike O’Connell - Chuck BakerPost Production assistance fromTori PolenDave CoustanMarissa Flaxbart
--------
54:11
Ep. 203 - The Falcon's Cry
After 10 months the Jaguar is still on the curbside. John Macdonald has a lot to say about it, as does Steve Smith (The Steve Smith, not the other one). Gary Janthony's lesser favored brother Lawrence seeks serious business with Doug.featuring:Mike O'Connell - Chuck BakerEmily Maya Mills - Faye DuguayLuke Duguay - Phil DuguayPatton Oswalt - Lawrence JanthonyFrankie Quinones - John MacdonaldChris Garcia - Gary JanthonyEliza Skinner - Officer Diane BeemanShane Nickerson - Steve SmithRyan Singer - Donovan AsterColin McCormick - Pierce Kristine Kimmel - C.J.Leigha Threlkeld - TinaPost Production assistance fromTori PolenDave CoustanMarissa Flaxbart
--------
1:04:43
Ep. 202 - Keep On Rollin'
Doug discusses the Jaguar's Canadian connection to the drug drop after John Macdonald gets involved. Faye invites Gwen Bianca to stay at the house, but Doug thinks it may upset Gwen's husband, Mike.
Freelance insurance adjuster Doug Duguay uses his self-honed investigative skills to chronicle suspicious activities around his home and neighborhood in the Rancho Equestrian District of Burbank, California. Soundtrack by local Burbank band Cephalopods Are People.