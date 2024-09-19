Ep. 203 - The Falcon's Cry

After 10 months the Jaguar is still on the curbside. John Macdonald has a lot to say about it, as does Steve Smith (The Steve Smith, not the other one). Gary Janthony's lesser favored brother Lawrence seeks serious business with Doug.featuring:Mike O'Connell - Chuck BakerEmily Maya Mills - Faye DuguayLuke Duguay - Phil DuguayPatton Oswalt - Lawrence JanthonyFrankie Quinones - John MacdonaldChris Garcia - Gary JanthonyEliza Skinner - Officer Diane BeemanShane Nickerson - Steve SmithRyan Singer - Donovan AsterColin McCormick - Pierce Kristine Kimmel - C.J.Leigha Threlkeld - TinaPost Production assistance fromTori PolenDave CoustanMarissa Flaxbart