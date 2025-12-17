The mission of the Vail Town Council is to grow a vibrant, diverse economy and community and preserve our surrounding natural environment, providing our citizens and guests with exceptional services and an abundance of recreational, cultural and educational opportunities. Public meetings of the Vail Town Council are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Meetings begin in the afternoon followed by an evening business meeting beginning at 6 p.m.

About Vail Town Council

High Five Access Media's mission is to empower the local community, through media education and technology, to become civically engaged, express ideas, and advocate for causes. We are a nonprofit, noncommercial community access media center located in Avon, Colorado. We serve Eagle County by providing video production education, access to professional equipment, and distribution of programming on local cable television on Comcast Channel 5, and across internet and social media platforms. In addition, we provide coverage of government proceedings, nonprofits, and community events. Website: https://www.highfivemedia.org/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/highfiveaccessmedia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/highfiveaccessmedia LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/high-five-access-media/ Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/channel/high-five-access-media/id6451493756