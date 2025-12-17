Evening Meeting 12/16/2025
12/17/2025 | 1h 18 mins.
The mission of the Vail Town Council is to grow a vibrant, diverse economy and community and preserve our surrounding natural environment, providing our citizens and guests with exceptional services and an abundance of recreational, cultural and educational opportunities. Public meetings of the Vail Town Council are held the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Meetings begin in the afternoon followed by an evening business meeting beginning at 6 p.m.
Afternoon Meeting 12/16/2025
12/17/2025 | 4h 17 mins.
Afternoon Meeting 12/2/2025
12/03/2025 | 20 mins.
Evening Meeting 12/2/2025
12/03/2025 | 29 mins.
Evening Meeting 11/18/2025
11/19/2025 | 55 mins.
Vail Town Council