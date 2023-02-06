Pageantry and Politics with Tally Bevis, The Future of Florida, How the Emergency Ends

In just the past two days, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a huge package of anti-immigration legislation for the state, and we entered a world where COVID-19 is no longer an official public health emergency. V breaks down all the big changes these decisions will bring. Then, they talk to a champion of change, courage, and civic engagement: former Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis. Tally pulls back the curtain on what it was like to represent her state on a national stage, and all the ways she fought for progress in the process. All images of Tally Bevis in crown or sash are from 2021-2022 as Miss Tennessee 2021. Her opinions are her own and not a reflection or a representation of the Miss America or Miss Tennessee scholarship organizations.