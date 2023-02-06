Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Lemonada Media
  • Trans Resistance & Pride with Rep. Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed, Abortion AF, Nap Activism
    V shines a spotlight on four of their favorite nonprofits, from a comedy troupe of abortion activists to a theologian holding community naps as a form of resistance. Then, V chats with Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr and journalist Erin Reed about their recent engagement and ongoing quest to protect trans rights. Follow Zooey @zoandbehold on Twitter and TikTok and Erin @erininthemorn on Twitter and @ErinInTheMorning on TikTok. Keep up with V on TikTok and Instagram at @underthedesknews. And stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/2/2023
    47:03
  • Great Art, Bad People with Claire Dederer, River Rights, Greening Up Gaming
    A deluge of money is streaming into the southwest to incentivize people to save the Colorado River. The long-awaited video game “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has gamers talking about their carbon footprint. Then, what are we to do with art we love made by people we don’t? V chats with author and critic Claire Dederer, whose latest book, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, explores our relationship with music, films, and other art in the wake of #MeToo. Can we, and should we, separate the art from the artist? Note: This conversation contains mention of abuse. If you think this will be hard or harmful to listen to, you can turn off the episode after the first commercial break. Follow Claire at @clairedederer on Instagram and Twitter.   Keep up with V on TikTok at @underthedesknews and on Twitter at @VitusSpehar. And stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  Apple Books has teamed up with Lemonada Media for an audiobook club. The May pick, Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma by Claire Dederer, is a highly topical and blisteringly smart examination of whether we can separate artists from their art, asking: what are the responsibilities that come with being a fan? For more details, visit http://apple.co/lemonadabookclub. For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/26/2023
    53:58
  • Whole Parenting with Jon Fogel, FDA Says Gay, Beneficial Intelligence
    It’s true! The Food and Drug Administration has moved to allow gay and bisexual men to once again donate blood, and V explains exactly what’s changed. Plus, how one congressman is schooling us on what it means to outsmart AI. Then, adults rejoice! We’re talking through a more effective and less stressful parenting strategy that everyone can learn from. V chats with “whole parenting” expert Jon Fogel about relinquishing control of kids’ every move and embracing the idea that they are whole people who can make their own decisions — even if that means more bedtime boycotts.  Follow Jon at @wholeparent on TikTok and Instagram.  Keep up with V on TikTok and Instagram at @underthedesknews. And stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/19/2023
    56:23
  • Pageantry and Politics with Tally Bevis, The Future of Florida, How the Emergency Ends
    In just the past two days, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a huge package of anti-immigration legislation for the state, and we entered a world where COVID-19 is no longer an official public health emergency. V breaks down all the big changes these decisions will bring. Then, they talk to a champion of change, courage, and civic engagement: former Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis. Tally pulls back the curtain on what it was like to represent her state on a national stage, and all the ways she fought for progress in the process.   All images of Tally Bevis in crown or sash are from 2021-2022 as Miss Tennessee 2021. Her opinions are her own and not a reflection or a representation of the Miss America or Miss Tennessee scholarship organizations.   Follow Tally at @thenashvilleblondie on Instagram and at @tallybevis on TikTok.     Keep up with V on TikTok at @underthedesknews and on Twitter at @VitusSpehar. And stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors.   Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/12/2023
    59:12
  • Throwback: The Hidden History of Home Ec
    When most people think of home economics, they imagine women baking muffins and caring for practice babies. But this week, we’re learning that the field was much more than just “stitching and stirring.” It was an empowering way for women to gain respect and recognition. Journalist and author Danielle Dreilinger joins V for a look back at the history of home economics and how it shaped American culture. We’ll hear about the personal lives of home economics women who decided to either stay at home or join the workforce. Plus, what role HBCUs and science universities like MIT played in creating this field, and how unsung economists of color helped push the movement forward.  Follow Danielle on Twitter at @djdreilinger. Keep up with V on TikTok at @underthedesknews and on Twitter at @VitusSpehar. And stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.    For a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and every other Lemonada show, go to lemonadamedia.com/sponsors. Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/5/2023
    47:16

Sometimes TikTok superstar V Spehar needs more than a minute to bring you the news. The Under the Desk News anchor is bringing their sharp outfits and sharper commentary to a new weekly show with Lemonada Media. V highlights the interesting parts of stories we often lose in the chaotic news cycle and goes deeper into the complex, evergreen Big Issues that matter most, but don’t have a simple, Tweetable solution. Part explainer, part thought-starter show, V’s goal is to make you the most well-informed and “v interesting” person in any crowd. 

