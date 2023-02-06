Great Art, Bad People with Claire Dederer, River Rights, Greening Up Gaming
A deluge of money is streaming into the southwest to incentivize people to save the Colorado River. The long-awaited video game “Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” has gamers talking about their carbon footprint. Then, what are we to do with art we love made by people we don’t? V chats with author and critic Claire Dederer, whose latest book, Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma, explores our relationship with music, films, and other art in the wake of #MeToo. Can we, and should we, separate the art from the artist?
Note: This conversation contains mention of abuse. If you think this will be hard or harmful to listen to, you can turn off the episode after the first commercial break.
