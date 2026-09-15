Rep. Matt MacPherson sits down with Rep. Anthony Loubet to discuss Utah’s judicial reforms, constitutional amendments on the ballot this fall, and the work lawmakers are doing during interim. They discuss recent investments in Utah’s courts, including additional judges, clerks, judicial assistants and expanded public access to court records. The conversation also explores how lawmakers are working to support judicial independence while improving transparency, accountability and public trust in the court system. The episode also breaks down proposed constitutional amendments related to tax increases through ballot initiatives and public notice requirements, as well as why interim meetings give lawmakers and the public more time to study, debate and refine major policy issues before the next legislative session.

Utah’s annual homelessness count declined this year, including fewer people living unsheltered. Rep. Candice Pierucci sits down with Utah Homeless Coordinator Tyler Clancy to discuss what’s driving the progress, why the state is moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach – and how treatment, accountability and housing fit together in Utah’s long-term strategy.

With updated boundaries for Bears Ears & Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, the lands outside those boundaries remain public and protected. Rep. Logan Monson, former mayor of Blanding whose district includes both monuments, sits down with Utah Public Lands Policy Coordinating Office Director Redge Johnson to discuss what the new boundaries actually change, what protections remain in place – and how access, wildfire prevention and active management fit into the future of Utah’s public lands.

Utah’s National Monuments Have New Boundaries. The Land Remains Public and Protected.

Utah faced a historically challenging fire seasons in years, with nearly 1,000 fires and more than half a million acres burned. House Majority Leader Casey Snider sits down with newly appointed Utah Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Jamie Barnes to discuss how years of preparation helped Utah respond, why wildfire prevention and mitigation matter, and what the state is doing now to recover and prepare for the next fire season.

Utah’s Fire Season Put the State to the Test. Here’s How It Responded.

Utah helped secure a landmark $12.2 billion settlement with Meta after years of pushing for stronger protections for kids online. Rep. Jordan Teuscher sits down with Utah Attorney General Derek Brown to discuss how Utah helped lead the fight, what the settlement changes for young social media users, and why the state’s work to protect kids from addictive technology is far from over.

Utah Took on Meta – and Won. What Happens Next?

The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

About House Rules: Politics and Policy in Utah

About House Rules: Politics and Policy in Utah

About House Rules: Politics and Policy in Utah