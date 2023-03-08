The Future of the Utah State Capitol

Utah is fortunate to have one of the most beautiful Capitol buildings in the country. Though it serves many purposes, ultimately this building belongs to the people of our state — and there is a whole team of dedicated civil servants working behind the scenes to make sure our citizens can continue to enjoy this building for generations to come. Recently, our Capitol plaza has undergone some changes, including the ongoing construction of the newly reimagined North Building. Joining us in this episode to discuss the future of our Capitol Complex is the Director of the Capitol Preservation Board, Dana Jones and the Assistant Director over Special Projects, Michael Ambre.