House Interns
Each year during the general legislative session, college students from schools across the state are selected to intern for our Representatives. This is a unique experience that allows them to get an up close and personal look at the legislative process while working on-on-one with their assigned Representatives. Joining us today to talk more about this experience are two of our House interns from this previous session, Clara Eccles and Anna Van Noy.
8/3/2023
12:03
The Future of the Utah State Capitol
Utah is fortunate to have one of the most beautiful Capitol buildings in the country. Though it serves many purposes, ultimately this building belongs to the people of our state — and there is a whole team of dedicated civil servants working behind the scenes to make sure our citizens can continue to enjoy this building for generations to come. Recently, our Capitol plaza has undergone some changes, including the ongoing construction of the newly reimagined North Building. Joining us in this episode to discuss the future of our Capitol Complex is the Director of the Capitol Preservation Board, Dana Jones and the Assistant Director over Special Projects, Michael Ambre.
7/21/2023
15:07
Big League Utah
Want to learn more about the future of Utah baseball? In this episode of our House podcast, Rep Ryan Wilcox and CEO of the Larry H Miller Company, Steve Starks, join us to discuss the possibility of a Major League Baseball team moving to Utah.
7/6/2023
18:54
Special Session Recap - Addressing the Upcoming Special Election
The recent announcement of Congressman Chris Stewart’s intention to resign his seat in Utah’s 2nd Congressional district will result in a vacancy in Utah’s federal delegation. To address this vacancy and ensure Utah remains fully represented in Washington, this month the Legislature convened in a special session, where they voted to pass a bill which establishes election processes and protocols for a Special Election this fall. Joining us in this episode to discuss what changes were made to this year’s election process is the bill’s sponsor, Representative Cal Mussleman.
6/22/2023
12:22
Get to Know LRGC Part 2
Given the fast-paced nature of the Legislative Session, our lawmakers rely heavily on the help and support from Legislative Staff Offices to answer policy and legal questions in the bill drafting process. Today, we are taking another look into the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel. This office is responsible for drafting and processing all legislation, performing policy analysis, providing legal counsel, and staffing legislative committees on Capitol Hill. Joining us in this episode to talk about the lifecycle of legislation, as well as his role in the office of Legislative Research, is our managing associate general counsel, Michael Curtis.
