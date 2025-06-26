Powered by RND
Undeniable Proof

Matt Fraser, Alexa Fraser, & Studio71
Religion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture
Undeniable Proof
  • Is Our Son Psychic?
    In this premiere episode, America's Top Psychic Medium, Matt Fraser and his wife Alexa Fraser pull back the curtain on their extraordinary life. From the sparks of their love story to Alexa's vivid psychic experiences during pregnancy, the couple opens up about their son Royce—who's already showing signs of inheriting his father's gift—and how their growing family continues to experience the supernatural. With Baby #2 on the way, the Fraser's invite you into their world where love and intuition are deeply intertwined...
About Undeniable Proof

Join Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, and his wife Alexa Fraser, a fashion influencer, mom, and media personality, as they uncover undeniable proof of life, love, and the afterlife. Together, they sit down with celebrity guests, influencers, and real people who share their extraordinary encounters with signs, messages, and visitations from the other side. But this podcast isn’t just about the afterlife—it’s about believing in yourself and living your best life. Alexa brings her glamour, style, and unfiltered curiosity, while Matt delivers jaw-dropping validations and real spiritual insights. From chilling encounters to heartfelt reunions, each episode is a reminder that life is meant to be lived fully, fearlessly, and with purpose. New episodes dropping soon! Get ready to believe—in yourself, in the afterlife, and in the power of love that never fades. For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]    We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4   Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy
