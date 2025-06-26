Join Matt Fraser, America’s Top Psychic Medium, and his wife Alexa Fraser, a fashion influencer, mom, and media personality, as they uncover undeniable proof of life, love, and the afterlife. Together, they sit down with celebrity guests, influencers, and real people who share their extraordinary encounters with signs, messages, and visitations from the other side.
But this podcast isn’t just about the afterlife—it’s about believing in yourself and living your best life. Alexa brings her glamour, style, and unfiltered curiosity, while Matt delivers jaw-dropping validations and real spiritual insights. From chilling encounters to heartfelt reunions, each episode is a reminder that life is meant to be lived fully, fearlessly, and with purpose.
New episodes dropping soon! Get ready to believe—in yourself, in the afterlife, and in the power of love that never fades.
For advertising opportunities please email [email protected]
We wanna make the podcast even better, help us learn how we can: https://bit.ly/2EcYbu4
Privacy Policy: https://www.studio71.com/terms-and-conditions-use/#Privacy%20Policy