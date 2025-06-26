Is Our Son Psychic?

In this premiere episode, America's Top Psychic Medium, Matt Fraser and his wife Alexa Fraser pull back the curtain on their extraordinary life. From the sparks of their love story to Alexa's vivid psychic experiences during pregnancy, the couple opens up about their son Royce—who's already showing signs of inheriting his father's gift—and how their growing family continues to experience the supernatural. With Baby #2 on the way, the Fraser's invite you into their world where love and intuition are deeply intertwined...