Join me and Christa Hardin as we go around the Enneagram and talk about three ways each type can improve their marriage. Christa has been counseling and coaching couples for over two decades, and she holds a master's in clinical psychology with a specialty in marriage and family. She hosts the popular show, The Enneagram and Marriage Podcast, and is the author of the bestselling book, The Enneagram and Marriage.



0:00 Audio Intro

0:20 Welcome

2:22 Type 1

4:55 Type 2

8:01 Type 3

11:09 Type 4

13:49 Type 5

16:52 Type 6

19:47 Type 7

23:40 Type 8

28:27 Type 9

34:27 Outro



