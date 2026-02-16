Open app
Type·ish

Tyler Zach
EducationHealth & Wellness
Type·ish
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Type·ish

    3 Ways Each Enneagram Type Can Improve Their Marriage | Christa Hardin (Ep. 5)

    2/16/2026 | 36 mins.
    Join me and Christa Hardin as we go around the Enneagram and talk about three ways each type can improve their marriage. Christa has been counseling and coaching couples for over two decades, and she holds a master's in clinical psychology with a specialty in marriage and family. She hosts the popular show, The Enneagram and Marriage Podcast, and is the author of the bestselling book, The Enneagram and Marriage.

    0:00 Audio Intro
    0:20 Welcome
    2:22 Type 1
    4:55 Type 2
    8:01 Type 3
    11:09 Type 4
    13:49 Type 5
    16:52 Type 6
    19:47 Type 7
    23:40 Type 8
    28:27 Type 9
    34:27 Outro

  • Type·ish

    Relationship Tips for Each Enneagram Type | Ashton Whitmoyer-Ober (Ep. 4)

    2/09/2026 | 32 mins.
    Your Enneagram type has a default way of connecting—and it can either strengthen your relationships or quietly strain them. That’s why you’ll want to listen to this interview with Enneagram Ashton. You’ll walk away with practical, type-specific tips to strengthen the relationships in your life and take them to the next level.

    0:00 Audio Intro
    2:09 Type 1
    4:04 Type 2
    7:16 Type 3
    10:16 Type 4
    12:51 Type 5
    16:09 Type 6
    20:14 Type 7
    23:46 Type 8
    27:43 Type 9
    31:04 Outro
  • Type·ish

    What May Not Be Serving Your Relationships for Each Enneagram Type | Sarajane Case (Ep. 3)

    2/02/2026 | 47 mins.
    In this conversation, Enneagram & Coffee creator Sarajane Case discusses the challenges each Enneagram Type faces in relationships. She highlights the importance of self-awareness and growth for each type, emphasizing the need to address negative patterns and develop healthier behaviors. Note: This teaching originally appeared at Tyler’s Love & Relationships Summit in 2024.

    0:00 Audio Intro
    2:05 Preface
    3:23 Type 1
    8:20 Type 2
    11:02 Type 3
    15:26 Type 4
    20:36 Type 5
    26:05 Type 6
    31:18 Type 7
    37:40 Type 8
    41:21 Type 9
    45:43 Outro

  • Type·ish

    What Each Enneagram Type Looks Like in Love | Steph Barron Hall (Ep. 2)

    1/26/2026 | 48 mins.
    In this next episode in our Healthy Relationships series, Tyler Zach sits down with Stephanie Barron Hall to discuss Enneagram types and their characteristics in romantic relationships. Note: This teaching originally appeared at Tyler’s Love & Relationships Summit in 2024.

    0:21 Intro
    4:42 Type 8
    9:51 Type 9
    14:43 Type 1
    19:14 Type 2
    23:58 Type 3
    27:39 Type 4
    32:51 Type 5
    38:13 Type 6
    42:55 Type 7
    46:42 Outro
  • Type·ish

    How Each Enneagram Type Can Create Healthy Relationships | Suzanne Stabile (Ep. 1)

    1/09/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this opening episode of the Healthy Relationships series, Tyler Zach sits down with renowned Enneagram teacher and author Suzanne Stabile. Suzanne shares one to two practical insights for each Enneagram type to help you cultivate healthier relationships. Note: This teaching originally appeared at Tyler’s first Enneagram Summit in 2023.

    0:00 Intro
    2:02 Type 1
    3:06 Type 2
    5:37 Type 3
    7:49 Type 4
    10:54 Type 5
    13:45 Type 6
    16:53 Type 7
    18:44 Type 8
    21:21 Type 9
    26:30 Outro
About Type·ish

Welcome to Type·ish, an Enneagram podcast hosted by Tyler Zach, where we explore how your personality shows up in all of life. Each episode features leading experts who unpack how your personality shapes your relationships, mental health, spirituality, and everything in between.Similar podcasts:Enneagram & CoffeeAround the CircleThe Enneagram CircleTypologyEnneagram with JBEnneagram in Real LifeEnneaCastDo It For The Gram
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

