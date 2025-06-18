Cranky, Creative, and Trendy w/Cat Coquillette

In this episode of Two Cranky Creatives, hosts Carrie Cantwell and Toni Federico are joined by Cat Coquillette. Together, they tackle the controversial “T-word” in the creative industry—trends. Is trend-chasing selling out? Can you still be considered an artist if your work aligns with market demands? Spoiler: Yes, and yes! This week, we’re embracing the cranky side of being a surface designer in a commercial world. Carrie, Cat, and Toni explore how surface design is, by nature, commercial and why wanting to be paid for your work isn’t the betrayal of artistry some might claim. Learn how to apply your own creative voice to trends, make them uniquely yours, and stay authentic while keeping your work marketable. Because, spoiler alert: You're still an artist—even if your art pays the bills. In This Episode, You’ll Hear About: Why “trend” doesn’t have to be a dirty word. Finding the balance between market demands and your creative identity. How to interpret and personalize trends in your work. Challenging the myth that commercial art isn’t “real” art. Whether you're a trend trailblazer or someone who rolls their eyes at the word, this episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating the art-meets-commerce tightrope. References Mentioned Pinterest Predicts 2025 Pantone Color of the Year 2025 Backblaze Cat’s Kittens & Shrooms Mug Cat’s Trend Reports Toni’s Blog Cat’s Playlist Sunny Sloth by Monster Rally Taxi Dancer by Dengue Fever Lebanese Blonde by Thievery Corporation Cat Coquillette …Cat Coquillette is a nomadic artist and founder of CatCoq, a brand that draws inspiration from Cat’s travels around the world. Her artwork, ranging from tropical florals in Bali to Amazonian wildlife and Scandinavian textile patterns, offers a unique perspective to her audience. Cat’s creative courses and art workshops have helped over half a million students gain the skills and confidence to pursue their creative passions. Cat remains dedicated to delivering art, education, and value to the community she loves. www.catcoq.com Two Cranky Creatives …Two Cranky Creatives is hosted by Carrie Cantwell & Toni Federico, two seasoned art entrepreneurs who pull back the curtain on the highs and lows of making a living as a creative. Expect unfiltered, real talk about the challenges, victories, and everything in between that comes with navigating the art world as a business. Whether you're a fellow creative or just curious about the hustle, join us every other week for candid conversations that go beyond the usual sugar-coated advice.