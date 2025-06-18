Powered by RND
Two Cranky Creatives
Two Cranky Creatives

Carrie Cantwell & Toni Federico
ArtsBusiness
Two Cranky Creatives
  • Cranky and Ahead of the Curve w/Mandy Corcoran
    In this episode of Two Cranky Creatives, hosts Carrie Cantwell and Toni Federico are joined by Mandy Corcoran of Amanda Grace Design. Together, they unpack the ins and outs of pitching schedules in art licensing and explain why working smarter and crankier matters. You'll also hear why small companies might be your licensing sweet spot over those intimidating big-box stores. In This Episode, You'll Hear About: Why you should be designing one season ahead to stay relevant and competitive The benefits of designing for seasons, not holidays - timeless over timely Real-world experience pitching art in an ever-changin industry Whether you're just starting out or deep into licensing, this episode will leave you feeling prepared, proactive, and just the right amount of cranky. References Mentioned Notion Mable Tan’s Newsletter Mandy Corcoran…Hey there! I’m Mandy Corcoran, the creative force behind Amanda Grace Design. With a deep passion for turning art into seamless patterns, I’m here to help artists like you merge creativity with technology and transform those artistic dreams into thriving businesses. My journey in surface pattern design is all about making tech tools fun and accessible, turning the transition from sketch to digital masterpiece into an exhilarating adventure. Through my courses, eduletters, and engaging reels, I’m dedicated to helping you streamline your processes so you can focus on what you truly love: creating. Let’s dive into the vibrant world of digital art together and manifest those wild creative visions into reality. Ready to turn your art from under appreciated to unstoppable? Let’s do this! Website: amandagracedesign.com Instagram: instagram.com/amandagracedesign Procreate Patterns Unleashed (affiliate link for Toni)   Two Cranky Creatives …Two Cranky Creatives is hosted by Carrie Cantwell & Toni Federico, two seasoned art entrepreneurs who pull back the curtain on the highs and lows of making a living as a creative. Expect unfiltered, real talk about the challenges, victories, and everything in between that comes with navigating the art world as a business. Whether you're a fellow creative or just curious about the hustle, join us every other week for candid conversations that go beyond the usual sugar-coated advice.  
  • Cranky, Creative, and Trendy w/Cat Coquillette
    In this episode of Two Cranky Creatives, hosts Carrie Cantwell and Toni Federico are joined by Cat Coquillette. Together, they tackle the controversial “T-word” in the creative industry—trends. Is trend-chasing selling out? Can you still be considered an artist if your work aligns with market demands? Spoiler: Yes, and yes! This week, we’re embracing the cranky side of being a surface designer in a commercial world. Carrie, Cat, and Toni explore how surface design is, by nature, commercial and why wanting to be paid for your work isn’t the betrayal of artistry some might claim. Learn how to apply your own creative voice to trends, make them uniquely yours, and stay authentic while keeping your work marketable. Because, spoiler alert: You're still an artist—even if your art pays the bills. In This Episode, You’ll Hear About: Why “trend” doesn’t have to be a dirty word. Finding the balance between market demands and your creative identity. How to interpret and personalize trends in your work. Challenging the myth that commercial art isn’t “real” art. Whether you're a trend trailblazer or someone who rolls their eyes at the word, this episode is a must-listen for anyone navigating the art-meets-commerce tightrope. References Mentioned Pinterest Predicts 2025 Pantone Color of the Year 2025 Backblaze Cat’s Kittens & Shrooms Mug Cat’s Trend Reports Toni’s Blog Cat’s Playlist Sunny Sloth by Monster Rally Taxi Dancer by Dengue Fever Lebanese Blonde by Thievery Corporation   Cat Coquillette …Cat Coquillette is a nomadic artist and founder of CatCoq, a brand that draws inspiration from Cat’s travels around the world. Her artwork, ranging from tropical florals in Bali to Amazonian wildlife and Scandinavian textile patterns, offers a unique perspective to her audience. Cat’s creative courses and art workshops have helped over half a million students gain the skills and confidence to pursue their creative passions. Cat remains dedicated to delivering art, education, and value to the community she loves. www.catcoq.com Two Cranky Creatives …Two Cranky Creatives is hosted by Carrie Cantwell & Toni Federico, two seasoned art entrepreneurs who pull back the curtain on the highs and lows of making a living as a creative. Expect unfiltered, real talk about the challenges, victories, and everything in between that comes with navigating the art world as a business. Whether you're a fellow creative or just curious about the hustle, join us every other week for candid conversations that go beyond the usual sugar-coated advice.  
  • A Cranky Guide to Creative Confidence w/Janine Vangool
    In this episode of Two Cranky Creatives, hosts Carrie Cantwell and Toni Federico are joined by Janine Vangool of UPPERCASE Magazine. They tackle the myths and realities of creative confidence. Forget what you’ve heard about “imposter syndrome”—it’s time to ditch the labels and start owning your power. They share their insights on why confidence isn’t something you’re born with but something you build by doing, how to embrace action as your superpower, and why removing self-imposed labels can unlock your creative potential. If you’ve ever doubted your abilities or felt stuck in a creative rut, this episode is your pep talk—cranky humor included. You’ll Hear About: Why “imposter syndrome” is just a silly myth. How confidence grows when you step into action. The freedom that comes from ditching restrictive labels. Whether you’re a seasoned creative or just starting out, Carrie, Janine, and Toni want you to show up boldly and unapologetically. References Mentioned UPPERCASE Magazine Encyclopedia of Inspiration 6th Surface Design Guide UPPERCASE on Instagram  Janine Vangool …Janine Vangool is the publisher, editor and designer of UPPERCASE. Her magazine and books celebrate the process of making, the commitment to craft and the art of living creatively. Janine got her start working as a freelance graphic designer for arts and culture clients and has also taught typography and publication design at the college level. She has been a shop owner and bookseller, gallery curator, sold a line of greeting cards wholesale, made 10,000 books by hand (with lots of help!) and has sewn her own products for retail. She has four fabric collections with Windham Fabrics. Two Cranky Creatives …Two Cranky Creatives is hosted by Carrie Cantwell & Toni Federico, two seasoned art entrepreneurs who pull back the curtain on the highs and lows of making a living as a creative. Expect unfiltered, real talk about the challenges, victories, and everything in between that comes with navigating the art world as a business. Whether you're a fellow creative or just curious about the hustle, join us every other week for candid conversations that go beyond the usual sugar-coated advice.
  • Tariff Tantrums & Cranky Comebacks
  • A Cranky Creatives Guide to Facing Rejection w/Mable Tan
    NOTE: We had some technical issues near the end of the show with echoes and feedback. Apologies in advance. In this episode of Two Cranky Creatives, Mable Tan joins hosts Carrie Cantwell and Toni Federico to tackle one of the most soul-crushing topics for creatives: rejection. Whether it’s a politely worded email or radio silence after submitting your art, rejection is inevitable—and it can happen at any stage of your creative career! Mable, Carrie, and Toni share personal experiences with rejection, discuss why creating for yourself is so important, and explain how stepping back to take a break can actually help you grow as an artist. If rejection makes you feel discouraged, this episode offers practical advice and solidarity to remind you you’re not alone. In This Episode, You’ll Hear About: Why rejection can happen to anyone at any time. The importance of creating art that fulfills you first. How taking a break can reset your mindset and reinvigorate your creative process. Real talk on reframing rejection as a natural part of the artistic journey. Whether you’re a new artist or a seasoned pro, Mable, Carrie, and Toni share insights to help you navigate rejection with grace—and maybe even a little cranky humor.   References Mentioned The Creative Act by Rick Rubin Mable Tan… Mable Tan is a surface designer based in Melbourne, Australia. She is devoted to creating pretty things that brings joy and happiness to people and homes. Her work has been seen in Target Australia, Spotlight, RICE, Urban Outfitters and Lucy & Yak. Her art is very much inspired by kindness, self-care, nature and birds.  Connect With Mable online: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mabletandesigns/ My website for artists: https://iamanartist.today/ My surface design website:  https://mabletan.com/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mabletandesigns YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@mabletandesigns Art Licensing Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/artlicensingwithmabletan   Two Cranky Creatives … Two Cranky Creatives is hosted by Carrie Cantwell & Toni Federico, two seasoned art entrepreneurs who pull back the curtain on the highs and lows of making a living as a creative. Expect unfiltered, real talk about the challenges, victories, and everything in between that comes with navigating the art world as a business. Whether you're a fellow creative or just curious about the hustle, join us every other week for candid conversations that go beyond the usual sugar-coated advice.
Introducing Two Cranky Creatives, the podcast where two seasoned art entrepreneurs pull back the curtain on the highs and lows of making a living as a creative. Expect unfiltered, real talk about the challenges, victories, and everything in between that comes with navigating the art world as a business. Whether you're a fellow creative or just curious about the hustle, join us for candid conversations that go beyond the usual sugar-coated advice.
ArtsBusinessEntrepreneurshipVisual Arts

