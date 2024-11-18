The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation, Ep. 2: 'Prior and Superior'
The Navajo Nation heads to the Supreme Court to demand an answer to a critical question: Is the U.S. government responsible for helping them secure the water they need to survive?
--------
37:16
The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation, Ep. 1: Dry Country
On the Navajo reservation, water is sacred — and scarce. While its surrounding states are guaranteed water from the Colorado River, the Navajo Nation has been denied this basic human right.
--------
45:04
Introducing 'Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation'
In this season of “Reclaimed,” journalist Charly Edsitty follows the history of oppression and exclusion that kept the Navajo from their water — and traces the fight to reclaim their sovereignty.
--------
1:30
The Forgotten League, Ep. 6: 'A White Man's Sport'
The odds of seeing a Black American baseball player on the diamond were higher in the 1950s than they are today. Baseball's future will be defined by how it reckons with the past. But is it too little too late? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
55:20
The Forgotten League, Ep. 5: The Hall
Baseball's institutions fail to recognize Negro Leaguers as pressure builds for the sport to reconsider who counts as one of the greats. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Today, the Navajo Nation has no guaranteed right to use the water that flows in and around their reservation. In this season of "Reclaimed: The Lifeblood of Navajo Nation," journalist Charly Edsitty follows the history of oppression and exclusion that kept the Navajo from their water -- and traces the fight to reclaim their sovereignty. Now, the Navajo people are demanding their water back, and they’re closer than ever to securing this basic human right.
Last season, “Reclaimed: The Forgotten League” told the stories of professional baseball’s often-overlooked greats and how newly acknowledged Negro Leagues statistics could rewrite history books. Earlier seasons included “The Story of Mamie Till-Mobley,” recognized with the Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Podcast, and “Tulsa’s Buried Truth,” on the search for mass graves beneath Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the fight for justice for the descendants of the Black Americans killed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.