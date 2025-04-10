Bry and Fry discuss the historic origins and protocols for papal funerals, and explore how Pope Francis's funeral will break with tradition.
(Pope Francis's funeral has been set for Saturday, April 26th at 10am in St Peter's Square.)
Bonus: How a Conclave Works with Popeular History
Bry and Gregg (Popeular History and Cardinal Numbers) discuss the regulations, procedure and protocol surrounding a conclave. Please note this was recorded during Francis's illness, before his death and before the date for the conclave has been set.
Bonus: Pope Francis Obituary
Today, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.
In this brief obituary, we reflect on the life and papacy of Pope Francis, briefly discuss what is to come in terms of funeral and conclave, and express our appreciation.
149. Benedict IX Part 2
And he's back! ...or is he? In his episode, we discuss unfortunate PontiFACTS, deal with the rabble rabble, and ask ourselves, how do we get back here? Remember, you can sign up for our patreon now, and help us reach our goal of $40 million dollars to buy the papacy!
148. Sylvester III
So Benedict IX has been forced out of Rome and deposed, and a new pope is needed! In steps Sylvester III. Can he turn things around? In his episode, we discuss the most bigamous diocese, and trying your luck a little too far.
