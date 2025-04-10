Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsHistoryPONTIFACTS
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
PONTIFACTS
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

PONTIFACTS

Pontifacts
HistoryComedy
PONTIFACTS
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 218
  • Bonus: Papal Funerals
    Bry and Fry discuss the historic origins and protocols for papal funerals, and explore how Pope Francis's funeral will break with tradition.  (Pope Francis's funeral has been set for Saturday, April 26th at 10am in St Peter's Square.)
    --------  
    24:24
  • Bonus: How a Conclave Works with Popeular History
    Bry and Gregg (Popeular History and Cardinal Numbers) discuss the regulations, procedure and protocol surrounding a conclave. Please note this was recorded during Francis's illness, before his death and before the date for the conclave has been set. 
    --------  
    51:33
  • Bonus: Pope Francis Obituary
    Today, Pope Francis died at the age of 88. In this brief obituary, we reflect on the life and papacy of Pope Francis, briefly discuss what is to come in terms of funeral and conclave, and express our appreciation.
    --------  
    14:36
  • 149. Benedict IX Part 2
    And he's back! ...or is he? In his episode, we discuss unfortunate PontiFACTS, deal with the rabble rabble, and ask ourselves, how do we get back here? Remember, you can sign up for our patreon now, and help us reach our goal of $40 million dollars to buy the papacy!  Support Pontifacts: Patreon:  https://www.patreon.com/pontifactspod Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/pontifactspodcast  Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/pontifactspod Amazon Wishlist: https://tinyurl.com/pontifactswishlist
    --------  
    19:35
  • 148. Sylvester III
    So Benedict IX has been forced out of Rome and deposed, and a new pope is needed! In steps Sylvester III. Can he turn things around? In his episode, we discuss the most bigamous diocese, and trying your luck a little too far.    Support Pontifacts: Patreon:  https://www.patreon.com/pontifactspod Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/pontifactspodcast  Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/pontifactspod Amazon Wishlist: https://tinyurl.com/pontifactswishlist
    --------  
    27:32

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About PONTIFACTS

A light hearted, only slightly blasphemous papal history podcast, ranking the Popes from Peter to Francis
Podcast website
HistoryComedy

Listen to PONTIFACTS, History That Doesn't Suck and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.16.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/23/2025 - 12:52:14 AM