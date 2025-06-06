Powered by RND
  • We Had Our Grand Expansion! - Toy Federation Podcast
    Join Ryan, Andy, and Travis on the latest Toy Federation podcast, a must-listen for YouTubers interested in toys from the 1980s to the 2020s, offering a deep dive into toy collecting, nostalgia, and the current market. In this episode, the hosts recount the incredible success of their store's grand expansion, highlighting record sales and surprising insights into what vintage action figures and modern toys sold best. Discover their observations on popular lines like Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Inhumanoids, Toxic Crusaders, Silverhawks, Master of the Universe, DC Superpowers, Battle Beasts, Transformers, Power Rangers, and Marvel Legends. They also discuss the unique challenges of the toy business, the changing landscape of toy advertising, and share engaging stories about collecting various Indiana Jones figures and vintage cereal premiums. This podcast is your ultimate source for comprehensive toy talk, market trends, and a healthy dose of shared collecting experiences across decades.
    56:48
  • Did You Miss Us? - Toy Federation Podcast
    The Toy Federation Podcast is back, offering a blend of expert insight and conversational discussion about the world of toy collecting. Primarily focusing on action figures, the podcast dives into topics like navigating complex toy variations found in lines such as Star Wars and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles while examining the impact of major toy company license changes like those involving DC Comic properties and Power Rangers. The hosts share experiences from running a busy toy store, discussing the challenges of buying and selling toy collections from across the country and even the world, dealing with variations in packaging, and identifying retro figures versus originals. Tune in to learn about toy market trends and get an inside look at the toy industry!
    42:59
  • Hardest Vintage Toys to Complete . . . - Toy Federation Podcast
    In the world of vintage toy collecting, certain figures and sets from the biggest toy lines—Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT), G.I. Joe, Masters of the Universe (MOTU), Transformers, and Thundercats—stand out not only for their desirability but also for their rarity. These items are the Holy Grail for collectors and often the hardest for vintage toy stores to acquire.

Star Wars
Arguably the most iconic toy line, vintage Star Wars figures, particularly from the original Kenner line (1977-1985), are highly coveted. Among the rarest are the:
Vinyl Cape Jawa: Early production Jawas featured a vinyl cape before Kenner switched to a cloth version. The vinyl cape variant is now extremely rare.
Blue Snaggletooth: Included exclusively in the 1978 Sears Cantina Adventure Set, this figure was later corrected to a shorter red version, making the blue variant a rare find.
Double Telescoping Lightsaber Figures: Early Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Obi-Wan Kenobi figures had lightsabers that extended in two parts. These were soon replaced by a single telescoping version, making the double telescoping figures highly sought after.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT)
TMNT figures from the late 1980s and early 1990s by Playmates are nostalgic treasures. Some of the hardest to find include:
Scratch the Cat: Released in 1993, this figure had a limited release and was not well distributed, making it one of the rarest and most expensive TMNT figures.
Hot Spot: Another late release, this Dalmatian firefighter figure had a similarly limited distribution, adding to its rarity and value.
Undercover Raphael: Part of the original line, this variant featuring Raphael in a trench coat and hat is a rare find, especially complete with accessories.

G.I. Joe
Hasbro's G.I. Joe figures, particularly from the 1980s "Real American Hero" line, feature some exceptionally rare pieces:
1982 Snake Eyes (Straight Arm): The first version of Snake Eyes with straight arms was quickly replaced with a swivel-arm version, making the original a rare collectible.
1985 USS Flagg: This massive aircraft carrier playset is highly sought after, particularly complete and in good condition.
1993 Gold Head Steel Brigade: A mail-away exclusive with a unique gold helmet, this figure is rare and highly prized among collectors.

Masters of the Universe (MOTU)
Mattel's Masters of the Universe line from the 1980s includes several rare and desirable figures:
1983 Wonder Bread He-Man: An elusive variant with dark brown hair and black belt, rumored to be a promotional figure, is one of the most mysterious and sought-after in the line.
Laser Power He-Man and Laser Light Skeletor: Released only in Europe towards the end of the line, these figures are extremely rare and highly valued.
Eternia Playset: The largest playset in the MOTU line, it is notoriously difficult to find complete due to its many parts and accessories.

Transformers
Hasbro's Transformers, particularly Generation 1 (1984-1990), are highly collectible:
Fortress Maximus: The largest G1 Transformer, complete with all accessories, is a rare find.
Megatron (Pre-Rub Sign): Early versions of Megatron without the rub sign are harder to find and more valuable.
Blue Bluestreak: Although only seen in promotional materials and catalogs, the blue variant of Bluestreak has become a legendary rarity among collectors.

Thundercats
LJN's Thundercats line (1985-1987) features several hard-to-find figures:
    4:45
  • The Golden Age of Toy Hunting - Toy Federation Podcast
    The Golden Age of Toy Hunting: The Thrill of the Chase at Walmart and Toys "R" Us

In the era before online shopping became the norm, toy hunting was a thrilling adventure that involved physically scouring the aisles of big-box stores like Walmart and Toys "R" Us. This golden age of toy hunting, spanning from the late 1970s through the 1990s and early 2000s, was characterized by the excitement of the hunt, the joy of discovery, and the camaraderie among fellow collectors.

The Quest for Treasures
During this time, toy collectors were on a constant quest for the latest and most coveted action figures, vehicles, and playsets. Popular lines like Star Wars, G.I. Joe, Transformers, He-Man, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles dominated the shelves, and finding that elusive figure was often a matter of being in the right place at the right time. The thrill of the chase was a significant part of the allure. Collectors would frequent their local Walmart and Toys "R" Us, knowing that restock days were their best bet for finding new and rare items.

The Allure of Star Wars
One of the most sought-after lines during this golden age was Star Wars. From the original Kenner figures released in the late 1970s and 1980s to the Power of the Force series in the 1990s, Star Wars toys captured the imaginations of both young fans and adult collectors. The challenge of completing a collection, particularly with limited-run figures and exclusives, added to the excitement. The anticipation of finding a new Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, or the latest vehicle from a galaxy far, far away was a driving force behind many a toy hunt.

The Role of Big-Box Stores
Walmart and Toys "R" Us were the epicenters of this toy-hunting phenomenon. Walmart, with its ubiquitous presence, offered convenience and accessibility. Its toy aisles were always well-stocked with a wide range of action figures and playsets. Toys "R" Us, on the other hand, was a veritable wonderland for toy enthusiasts. With entire sections dedicated to various toy lines, it provided an immersive experience where collectors could lose themselves for hours. The sight of those long aisles filled with colorful packaging and the latest releases was nothing short of magical.

The Thrill of the Hunt
What made this era truly special was the unpredictability and excitement of the hunt. Collectors would often form networks, sharing tips on when certain stores would restock or where a rare figure had been spotted. The camaraderie among collectors created a sense of community, with enthusiasts bonding over their shared passion. Flea markets, garage sales, and toy conventions also played a significant role, offering additional avenues for discovery and trade.

Nostalgia and Legacy
Today, the golden age of toy hunting is remembered with fond nostalgia. While online shopping has made acquiring toys more convenient, it lacks the tangible thrill of physically searching store shelves. The memories of rushing to Walmart or Toys "R" Us, hoping to find a new release or a hard-to-find figure, are cherished by those who experienced it. This era left an indelible mark on the toy-collecting hobby, shaping the way collectors appreciate and engage with their treasures.

In conclusion, the golden age of toy hunting at Walmart and Toys "R" Us was a time of adventure, excitement, and community. It was an era when the journey was just as rewarding as the destination, and the joy of discovery created lasting memories for collectors of all ages.
    3:31
  • Should You Buy Toys From Whatnot? - Toy Federation Podcast
    Whatnot is a live-streaming marketplace app designed for buying and selling collectibles. It provides a platform where sellers can host live auctions, showcasing items such as trading cards, toys, comics, sneakers, and other collectibles. Buyers can join these live streams, interact with sellers in real-time, and place bids on items they're interested in. The app emphasizes a social, community-driven experience, allowing users to engage with one another through chat and live interactions. Whatnot also provides a layer of trust and security with its verification processes for sellers and buyer protection policies.
    2:28

About Toy Federation Podcast

Ryan Bonavia takes toy enthusiasts behind the scenes of his shop Toy Federation (Greer, SC) and discusses the challenges of a modern day toy dealer, the current state of collecting, starting his own conventions, and pop culture topics in general with his cohosts Travis and Andy.
