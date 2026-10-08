Good Horses: Stories of the American Quarter Horse

Twenty-six AQHA world championships sounds like a finish line, but Lainie DeBoer treats it like a trail of relationships, one great American Quarter Horse at a time. We talk about the moment it started, a camp pony named Hank's Smoky Jet, and why that early feeling of safety and confidence still defines what she looks for in a show partner today.



From there, we follow the real career path: the unexpected Montana job that pulled her into AQHA, the first time Congress felt overwhelming, and the culture shock of discovering a community that rallies around horses and horse people. Lainie shares the behind-the-scenes details that never make the highlight reel, like how a spooking issue at the in-gate turned into a full training plan involving muffins, repetition and a whole lot of patience.



We also go deep on the horses that shaped her program: Regal Intentions and the owner partnership with her mom Margaret, "Lucy" (A Chanceof Blueskies) and the lesson that great horses do not need to be over-schooled, GI Jazz and learning to tune out distractions, plus "Dillon" (DGS Dont Tell Tales) and the idea that every horse has a different “secret sauce.” Along the way, Lainie explains what a “good horse” really means to her, how she mentors the next generation and why trust is the most practical safety tool a trainer can give a rider.



If you care about AQHA hunters, Quarter Horse training, horsemanship, show-ring mindset or simply what it takes to earn a horse’s trust, this one is for you. Subscribe, share this with a horse friend and leave a review, then tell us: which horse taught you the biggest lesson?

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