Good Horses: Stories of the American Quarter Horse

Let's Talk AQHA Episode 1- G.R. Carter Jr. and Robin Frid

Episode 1 of "Let's Talk AQHA" jumps into the versatility of the American Quarter Horse. Hosts Bobbi Loran and Jim Jennings interview G.R. Carter. Jr., the winningest American Quarter Horse jockey in history and soon-to-be American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame inductee. G.R. traces his start and phenomenal career in Quarter Horse racing, iconic backflips and retirement in roping. Rounding out the episode is AQHA Professional Horseman Robin Frid, chairman of the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission. Robin highlights the Animal Welfare Commission's mission, duties and the importance of welfare for the American Quarter Horse.