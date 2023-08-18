Good Horses: Stories of the American Quarter Horse

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
American Quarter Horse Association
Let’s Talk AQHA spotlights the versatility, athleticism and legacy of the American Quarter Horse. The official podcast of the largest equine breed registry in t...
Arts
  • Let's Talk AQHA Episode 1- G.R. Carter Jr. and Robin Frid
    Episode 1 of "Let's Talk AQHA" jumps into the versatility of the American Quarter Horse. Hosts Bobbi Loran and Jim Jennings interview G.R. Carter. Jr., the winningest American Quarter Horse jockey in history and soon-to-be American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame inductee. G.R. traces his start and phenomenal career in Quarter Horse racing, iconic backflips and retirement in roping. Rounding out the episode is AQHA Professional Horseman Robin Frid, chairman of the AQHA Animal Welfare Commission. Robin highlights the Animal Welfare Commission's mission, duties and the importance of welfare for the American Quarter Horse. 
    8/18/2023
Let’s Talk AQHA spotlights the versatility, athleticism and legacy of the American Quarter Horse. The official podcast of the largest equine breed registry in the world, Let’s Talk AQHA brings together American Quarter Horse industry leaders and experts. With new episodes each month, the Let's Talk AQHA podcast features a variety of segments in every episode, showcasing the diversity of America’s horsepower – the American Quarter Horse.
