Good Horses: Stories of the American Quarter Horse

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20 episodes
- Todd Crawford is a 13-time AQHA world champion, a $3 million NRCHA rider and an AQHA Professional Horseman, but his story starts in Pennsylvania with a veterinarian dad, farm chores and the kind of daily repetition that makes great horsemen.
We sit down with him to trace how a kid from a vet-and-farm background turns horsemanship into a championship career. Along the way, we dig into the horses, mentors and hard-earned choices that shape what Todd calls a truly good horse.
We talk through the stops that shaped him, including Findlay College and the influence of Dale Wilkinson and Clark Bradley, plus the early “pay your dues” years that taught him how training operations actually run.
The horse stories are the heart of it: Hickorys Holly Cee, the breeding decisions trainers are forced to make, and the unforgettable run-up to Smart Crackin Chic's Snaffle Bit Futurity win, complete with doubt, last-minute adjustments and pressure that could have derailed the whole week.
We also dig into what Todd looks for in a winner, how big atmospheres like The World’s Greatest Horseman feel from the saddle and why he’s stayed in a tough business for decades.
If you enjoyed today's episode, check out the video version of today's episode on the AQHA YouTube channel.
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- A legendary mare can be measured in trophies, checks and champions, but that’s not the full story of Dashing Phoebe. We start with the hard facts that made her famous: a Dash For Cash daughter who dominated as a 2-year-old and 3-year-old, stacked wins in tough company and retired with a race record that still turns heads in American Quarter Horse racing. Then we follow what happened next, when the racetrack speed gave way to the long game of breeding and legacy.
We sit down with Kirk Goodfellow, her last owner and the person who knew her beyond the headlines. He tells the story of seeing her come through a sale, taking a leap into a horse-centered life and bringing home the mare he couldn’t forget. From her conformation to her calm, generous temperament, he explains why she wasn’t just valuable, she was beloved. You’ll hear how quickly she became the go-to horse for kids, grandkids and everyday rides, and why that bond still hits him years later.
We also dig into what makes a truly great broodmare: reliability, soundness, trainability and the ability to throw quality year after year. Dashing Phoebe earned the AQHA Dam of Distinction title and produced a deep list of winners and stakes horses, with a female line that keeps powering modern Quarter Horse pedigrees. If you care about AQHA history, Quarter Horse breeding or the human side of the sport, this one stays with you. Subscribe, share this with a horse person in your life, and leave a review with your favorite Hall of Fame horse and why.
Subscribe to Good Horses, share this with a friend who loves the American Quarter Horse and leave a rating and review so more listeners can find these stories.
- Twenty-six AQHA world championships sounds like a finish line, but Lainie DeBoer treats it like a trail of relationships, one great American Quarter Horse at a time. We talk about the moment it started, a camp pony named Hank's Smoky Jet, and why that early feeling of safety and confidence still defines what she looks for in a show partner today.
From there, we follow the real career path: the unexpected Montana job that pulled her into AQHA, the first time Congress felt overwhelming, and the culture shock of discovering a community that rallies around horses and horse people. Lainie shares the behind-the-scenes details that never make the highlight reel, like how a spooking issue at the in-gate turned into a full training plan involving muffins, repetition and a whole lot of patience.
We also go deep on the horses that shaped her program: Regal Intentions and the owner partnership with her mom Margaret, "Lucy" (A Chanceof Blueskies) and the lesson that great horses do not need to be over-schooled, GI Jazz and learning to tune out distractions, plus "Dillon" (DGS Dont Tell Tales) and the idea that every horse has a different “secret sauce.” Along the way, Lainie explains what a “good horse” really means to her, how she mentors the next generation and why trust is the most practical safety tool a trainer can give a rider.
If you care about AQHA hunters, Quarter Horse training, horsemanship, show-ring mindset or simply what it takes to earn a horse’s trust, this one is for you. Subscribe, share this with a horse friend and leave a review, then tell us: which horse taught you the biggest lesson?
Subscribe to Good Horses, share this with a friend who loves the American Quarter Horse and leave a rating and review so more listeners can find these stories.
- There are some names in the horse world that don’t need much introduction, and Al Dunning is one of them.
From AQHA world championships to a career that has influenced generations of horsemen, Al’s story is easy to measure in wins and awards. But behind all that is a story shaped by the horses that taught him, challenged him and ultimately built the program he’s known for today.
In this episode of Good Horses, Al walks through the horses that marked different points in his journey, like Expensive Hobby, Stormy Pink and others that came along at just the right time.
Because at the end of the day, the best programs aren’t built on hype. They’re built on good horses.
Subscribe to Good Horses, share this with a friend who loves the American Quarter Horse and leave a rating and review so more listeners can find these stories.
- Karen Evans Mundy didn’t become the winningest all-around amateur in AQHA history with one great run, or even one great horse. She built that record over years, alongside exceptional partners that included Ask Me For Details.
In this episode, Karen talks about the horses behind those eight titles. The ones with heart. The ones that made her adjust, learn and work harder than anyone saw from the stands. She shares how each partnership required something different and why true all-around success is always about the horse first.
This episode reminds us that while records may stand in the books, it’s good horses, and the work you put in with them, that make history.
Subscribe to Good Horses, share this with a friend who loves the American Quarter Horse and leave a rating and review so more listeners can find these stories.
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About Good Horses: Stories of the American Quarter Horse
Inspired by the spirit of every horseman’s “good horse,” "Good Horses: Stories of the American Quarter Horse" celebrates the incredible stories of the American Quarter Horse.Each episode features personal conversations with legendary figures of the Quarter Horse industry about the horses who shaped their lives. Hear firsthand about the challenging horses, the great teachers, and the special horses that left their mark on the lives of these remarkable horsemen and horsewomen.Brought to you by the American Quarter Horse Association with hosts Jim Jennings and Bobbi Loran.Podcast website
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