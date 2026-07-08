Earlier this year, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s film THE SECRET AGENT garnered 4 Academy Award nominations (Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Actor and Best Casting) and won 2 Golden Globes (Best International Film and Best Actor). He’s a true cinephile and has long been a dream guest to have in the Last Video Store, so it was a pleasure to have him stop by and talk through his favourite films with Alexei Toliopoulos while he was in town for the Sydney Film Festival.
See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)
Follow ALEXEI TOLIOPOULOS on Letterboxd (https://letterboxd.com/thisisalexei/) for all the rental combo lists
Hit up the Last Video Store on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastvideostorebetoota/) for all of our guests picks