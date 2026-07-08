From THE JUSTIN HAMILTON PODCAST, Alexei was tasked by Justin to think about his favourite trailers to movies (whether the film is good or not is irrelevant, this is all about the trailers). So they sat down together on Justin’s podcast to talk all about them. Make sure you check out more of Alexei’s appearances on The Justin Hamilton Podcast (https://open.spotify.com/show/4MXRpecZi22oLacpZ8hunf)



See Alexei’s show with Zachary Ruane REFUSED CLASSIFICATION at SFF (https://www.sff.org.au/program/event/refused-classification/)



See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)



Follow ALEXEI TOLIOPOULOS on Letterboxd (https://letterboxd.com/thisisalexei/) for all the rental combo lists



Hit up the Last Video Store on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastvideostorebetoota/) for all of our guests picks