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The Last Video Store

The Betoota Advocate & Alexei
ComedyTV & Film
The Last Video Store
Latest episode

133 episodes

  • The Last Video Store

    MIKE CHECK IS BACK - NEW EPISODES OF MIKE CHECK with Cameron James and Alexei Toliopoulos

    07/08/2026 | 50 mins.
    The only podcast on the internet about MIKE MYERS returns. Cameron James and Alexei Toliopoulos return to check in on Mike Myers after many years. Like sleeper agents that have just been awoken because Mike is very much back and declaring there’s an Austin Powers 4.

    Subscribe to the SPOTIFY (https://open.spotify.com/show/3ENztcN5ZUzAOoyZ9ue4pN) and/or APPLE PODS (https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/mike-check-with-cameron-james-alexei-toliopoulos/id1148866543)feeds of Mike Check

    See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)
  • The Last Video Store

    Kleber Mendonça Filho, the director of THE SECRET AGENT

    07/01/2026 | 45 mins.
    Earlier this year, Kleber Mendonça Filho’s film THE SECRET AGENT garnered 4 Academy Award nominations (Best Picture, Best International Film, Best Actor and Best Casting) and won 2 Golden Globes (Best International Film and Best Actor). He’s a true cinephile and has long been a dream guest to have in the Last Video Store, so it was a pleasure to have him stop by and talk through his favourite films with Alexei Toliopoulos while he was in town for the Sydney Film Festival.
    See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)
    Follow ALEXEI TOLIOPOULOS on Letterboxd (https://letterboxd.com/thisisalexei/) for all the rental combo lists
    Hit up the Last Video Store on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastvideostorebetoota/) for all of our guests picks
  • The Last Video Store

    The Steven Spielberg Top 8 (from Total Reboot)

    06/24/2026 | 1h 17 mins.
    Celebrating Disclosure Day with a re-release of a classic Total Reboot Special Feature where Alexei and Cameron James discuss the top 8 films of Steven Spielberg's filmography (and assign each one to a different American Holiday).
    See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)
    Follow ALEXEI TOLIOPOULOS on Letterboxd (https://letterboxd.com/thisisalexei/) for all the rental combo lists
    Hit up the Last Video Store on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastvideostorebetoota/) for all of our guests picks
  • The Last Video Store

    LEVITICUS is your next horror obsession with director Adrian Chiarella

    06/17/2026 | 48 mins.
    Fresh of the premiere of his brilliant horror film LEVITICUS, Director Adrian Chiarella joins Alexei in the Last Video Store. It’s as sensual and emotional as it is scary… and LEVITICUS is very scary. In a small Australian town, two teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most — each other.

    See it in cinemas now.

    See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)

    Follow ALEXEI TOLIOPOULOS on Letterboxd (https://letterboxd.com/thisisalexei/) for all the rental combo lists

    Hit up the Last Video Store on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastvideostorebetoota/) for all of our guests picks
  • The Last Video Store

    The 6 Greatest Film Trailers of All Time with Justin Hamilton

    06/10/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    From THE JUSTIN HAMILTON PODCAST, Alexei was tasked by Justin to think about his favourite trailers to movies (whether the film is good or not is irrelevant, this is all about the trailers). So they sat down together on Justin’s podcast to talk all about them. Make sure you check out more of Alexei’s appearances on The Justin Hamilton Podcast (https://open.spotify.com/show/4MXRpecZi22oLacpZ8hunf)

    See Alexei’s show with Zachary Ruane REFUSED CLASSIFICATION at SFF (https://www.sff.org.au/program/event/refused-classification/)

    See Alexei’s solo show VHS at Comedy Republic (https://www.comedyrepublic.com.au/event/38:578/)

    Follow ALEXEI TOLIOPOULOS on Letterboxd (https://letterboxd.com/thisisalexei/) for all the rental combo lists

    Hit up the Last Video Store on instagram (https://www.instagram.com/lastvideostorebetoota/) for all of our guests picks
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About The Last Video Store
The Betoota Advocate presents a chat show about the films you love. Join the movie maestro Alexei Toliopoulos in ‘The Last Video Store’ - located in the outback town of Betoota. Its a special hub of culture and memories with every single movie ever made lining its infinite shelves. Alexei talks with a guest about their most cherished cinematic selections, before he sends them of with a bespoke film recommendation based on their taste. The rental combo is:1 x New Release2 x Weeklies1 x Staff Pick   Follow us on Instagram @lastvideostorebetoota
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ComedyTV & Film

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