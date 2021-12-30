To Fluency Podcast: English with Jack

Looking for effective English lessons? Join Jack from To Fluency as he gives you English learning advice and detailed lessons to help you improve. Learn key voc... More
50: How to Learn English Faster with Microlearning (Examples Included)
Get your fluency book here: https://www.tofluency.com/book (it's FREE to download!)In this episode, learn all about the concept of microlearning and why you might want to try this to learn English (hint: repetition is key!).Be sure to read the articles that I talk about in this lesson:- https://explodingtopics.com/blog/education-trends- https://elearningindustry.com/what-is-microlearning-benefits-best-practices- https://www.orlandosentinel.com/opinion/guest-commentary/os-op-attention-span-dwindling-20210706-rwv2owqhezbp5hkmyqqtpmiq4u-story.html
1/27/2022
17:19
49: What it's Really Like Being a YouTube and Content Creator (English Listening Practice)
In this English lesson, I go through my story of being a YouTube (great listening practice), discuss current content trends, and give tips on how to become a creator.Get my book for free: https://www.tofluency.com/5-step-plan/Join the program: https://www.tofluency.com/tfp/(BTW, here is a guide on email marketing from my other channel - you'll find this useful if you're in the creator space - https://www.teachingeslonline.com/emcdf )Here is the episode on social media: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aQXY6ABsyj8Here is the episode on the Metaverse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AK95x6i1jLcHere is the article for this lesson: https://explodingtopics.com/blog/cultural-trendsThanks for listening!
1/20/2022
22:45
48: Finally Understand English Conditionals in Under 23 Minutes (All Types)
Let me take you through the zero, first, second, and third English conditionals - along with a bonus one - in this English lesson. Watch this until the end and finally master conditional sentences.Get my book for free here: https://www.tofluency.com/5-step-plan/Join the program here: https://www.tofluency.com/tfp/Get the writing tool here (affiliate link): https://www.tofluency.com/grammarly/Learn more about mixed conditionals here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgzLPUccHqQTake the conditionals test here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfpUyjcLhtwBe sure to subscribe to the channel and share the lesson if you found it useful. Thank you for being here!
1/13/2022
22:48
47: How to find Your English Flow State (& the Resources You Need)
In this English lesson, learn how to enter a flow state - also known as the zone - in order to progress to fluency. You should find this episode relaxing and by the end of it, have a plan of action to move forward with your English learning.Get my fluency book for free here: https://www.tofluency.com/5-step-plan/Join the program here: https://www.tofluency.com/tfp/LEARN ENGLISH PODCAST: YOU MUST DO THIS TO IMPROVE FAST (+ BEST METHOD)https://youtu.be/d9NZS2P_Va4The flow state: https://www.bbc.com/worklife/article/20190204-how-to-find-your-flow-state-to-be-peak-creativeShort stories (affiliate link): https://amzn.to/3JY58A7
1/6/2022
24:02
46: Secret Memory Tricks, Shadowing, and the Key to English Fluency
In this English lesson, learn all about secret memory tricks that people have used throughout history to memorize anything, how this is linked to the shadowing technique in language learning, and a three-step process for acquiring English fluency.Get my book for free here:https://www.tofluency.com/5-step-plan/Here is the original shadowing video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHmfinXxu5c&ab_channel=ToFluencyHere is the book that I recommend (affiliate link):https://amzn.to/3eoVwzs Learn more about 52! here:https://czep.net/weblog/52cards.htmlHere's the Wikipedia article on speech shadowing:https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Speech_shadowingHere's information on the Google Effect:- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_effect
Looking for effective English lessons? Join Jack from To Fluency as he gives you English learning advice and detailed lessons to help you improve. Learn key vocabulary, the most powerful ways to learn English, and get the best listening practice so you can start understanding native speakers. If you're looking for an English podcast that will take you to an advanced level, this is for you.