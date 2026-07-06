For he FULL EXPERIENCE head to: https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly

WE ARE BACK with friend of the progrum KIM CONGDON! Kim reccounts the horrors of trying to get to tims house, that may have cost her a thumb, and the tribulations of owning a new puppy. we then dive into Hayley Beck (sister of TikTok star Noah Beck) and the insanely SAD texts between her and one of her students. We also dive into the youtuber Jesse Ridgeway (AKA McJuggerNuggets) and the current hot water he and is wife are in. PRETTY. BRUTAL. STUFF.

Get in here and ENJOY!

Check out more Kim: https://www.youtube.com/@Kimcongdon

UPCOMING SHOWS AT https://timbutterly.com

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