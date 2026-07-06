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Tim Butterly's Show
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Tim Butterly's Show

Tim Butterly
Comedy
Tim Butterly's Show
Latest episode

113 episodes

  • Tim Butterly's Show

    Ep. 113 - Iron Lung Baby w/ Alex Scarlato & Mike Harrington

    07/05/2026 | 1h 18 mins.
    SUPPORT KELLY P: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-kellys-fight-against-cancer-and-hardship 
    For he FULL EXPERIENCE head to: https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly 
    TWO of Tims closest confidants enter the hideaway. THE HARRINGTONS ARE HERE! And they're giving us a glimpse into a pretty eventful day at the river. from falling and squishing loved ones totims son getting hit on by the local river rats.
    We also take yous with us to our sesitivity training mandated by youtube after we got a little reckless on a now removed (and moved to the paytch) episode. 
    Alot going on with this one. GET IN HERE!
    Check out more Alex: https://www.instagram.com/iamalexscar/?hl=en 
    Check out more mike: https://www.instagram.com/themharrington/?hl=en 
    UPCOMING SHOWS AT https://timbutterly.com 
    Catch the show live AND new eps of Metal Girl Solid live - https://www.twitch.tv/timbutterly 
    Don't sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code
    TBS at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches #ad 
    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/ijd4q5z4 
    #CashAppPod.Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank.
    Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid
    debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and
    conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct
    Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a
    Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full
    disclosures.
  • Tim Butterly's Show

    Ep. 112 - Def Jam 2 w/ Shawn Gardini & Aidan McCluskey

    06/22/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    For he FULL EXPERIENCE head to: https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly
    We have two of the nicest and funniest guys in the business joining us in the hideaway today. From Matt And Shanes Secret Podcast, and playing darts in his garage it's SHAWN GARDINI! and fresh off of Kevin Hart's Funny AF it's new friend of the progrum AIDAN MCCLUSKEY!
     Aidan tells us what its like to be on the powerhouse that is netflix's funny af, and how it feels to get shoe mogged by a room of aunties. We also dip a toe into the algorithm to watch some guys risk it all to guard the treasure that is a glitched Pokemon vending machine.
    It's electric. GET IN HERE!
    Check out more Aidan: https://www.youtube.com/@UCArxooiAUuxCCetaIxgn1-w
    Check out more Gardini: https://www.shawngardini.com
    UPCOMING SHOWS AT https://timbutterly.com
    Catch livestreams AND new eps of Metal Girl Solid live - https://www.twitch.tv/timbutterly
    Let Rocket Money help you reach your financial goals faster at http://RocketMoney.com/BUTTERLY
  • Tim Butterly's Show

    Ep. 111 - The Final Kurp Pill w/ Kurt Metzger

    06/15/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    For he FULL EXPERIENCE head to: https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly 
    BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! We have THE Kurp Metzger here to educate us on the final red pill, and the one party you dont need to invite girls too. Kurt also reccounts a recent run in he had with a possible wizard that you NEED to hear about before we're forced to redact it. 
    He's 4 claws deep and he's wearing sunglasses. Get in here and LEARN SOMETHING!
    Check out more Kurt Metzger: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL-i3EV1v5hLdsQknDbyTEDhROmB-qoGg7 
    UPCOMING SHOWS AT https://timbutterly.com 
    Catch the show live AND new eps of Metal Girl Solid live - https://www.twitch.tv/timbutterly 
    If you're 21 or older, get 30% OFF your first order @ IndaCloud with
    code BUTTERLY at https://inda.shop/BUTTERLY #indacloudpod
  • Tim Butterly's Show

    Ep. 110 - Thumb To Heart w/ Kim Congdon

    06/08/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    For he FULL EXPERIENCE head to: https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly 
    WE ARE BACK with friend of the progrum KIM CONGDON! Kim reccounts the horrors of trying to get to tims house, that may have cost her a thumb, and the tribulations of owning a new puppy. we then dive into Hayley Beck (sister of TikTok star Noah Beck) and the insanely SAD texts between her and one of her students. We also dive into the youtuber Jesse Ridgeway (AKA McJuggerNuggets) and the current hot water he and is wife are in. PRETTY. BRUTAL. STUFF.
    Get in here and ENJOY!
    Check out more Kim: https://www.youtube.com/@Kimcongdon 
    UPCOMING SHOWS AT https://timbutterly.com 
    Catch the show live AND new eps of Metal Girl Solid live - https://www.twitch.tv/timbutterly 
    Start your new morning ritual and get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR
    with code BUTTERLY at http://mudwtr.com/BUTTERLY #mudwtrpod
    #sponsored 
    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/ijd4q5z4 
    #CashAppPod.Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank.
    Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid
    debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and
    conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct
    Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a
    Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full
    disclosures.
  • Tim Butterly's Show

    Ep. 109 - Bricking Bad w/ Luke Touma & Christophe Jean

    06/01/2026 | 1h 10 mins.
    For he FULL EXPERIENCE head to: https://www.patreon.com/c/timbutterly 
    THE MORMONS ARE STEALING THE LEGOS. Thank goodness we have two of the funniest comics in Austin to help us break down the insane story released by Reckless Ben about BAM (Brickans And Minifigures). We breakdown the case, the characters, the LDS police corruption but not before we address the elephant in the room... Lukes horrible sunburn. 
    GET FIRED UP FOR THIS ONE!
    Check out more Luke and Christophe: https://www.youtube.com/@roughweekshow 
    UPCOMING SHOWS AT https://timbutterly.com 
    Catch the show live AND new eps of Metal Girl Solid live - https://www.twitch.tv/timbutterly 
    Start your new morning ritual and get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR
    with code BUTTERLY at http://mudwtr.com/BUTTERLY #mudwtrpod
    #sponsored 
    Download Cash App Today: https://click.cash.app/ui6m/ijd4q5z4 
    #CashAppPod.Cash App is a financial services platform, not a bank.
    Banking services provided by Cash App's bank partner(s). Prepaid
    debit cards issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC. See terms and
    conditions at https://cash.app/legal/us/en-us/card-agreement. Direct
    Deposit, Overdraft Coverage and Discounts provided by Cash App, a
    Block, Inc. brand. Visit http://cash.app/legal/podcast for full
    disclosures.
    Don't sleep on @ultrapouches. New customers get 15% off with code
    TBS at http://takeultra.com #UltraPouches #ad
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About Tim Butterly's Show
Hey look we took all the good stuff from my excellent twitch and YouTube streams and made a show out of it.
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Comedy

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