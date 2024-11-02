Who's the A**hole? with Katya (Queen of Melrose) | Grindr

This episode is turning the diva levels up to eleven as Katya welcomes the fabulous Cosmo Lombino, the Queen of Melrose herself! Hollywood’s own gossip queen doesn’t do subtle. She’s loud, she’s everywhere, and somehow she knows everything. Hollywood’s secrets? She got them. The rest of us? Just trying to keep up with her. Get ready for a riveting ride through the wild world of celebrity styling, as Cosmo dishes on her cheek-clapping encounters with icons like: Madonna throwing bouquets, Beyoncé’s sweetness, and the chaotic fashion escapades of Kelly Clarkson and Harry Styles. With hot topics like ghosting, hookups with DL trade, sober living, and the unfiltered life of a fashion guru, Katya and Cosmo will have you wheezing with laughter and questioning your own dating choices.