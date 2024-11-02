Who's the A**hole? with Katya (feat. Evan Ross Katz) | Grindr
Oh you wanted one more? We're back this week with an episode that is sure to cause some whispers on the gay internet, but our guest is used to all that. Overlord of the internet, professional tweeter, and certified yapper (interviewer) Evan Ross Katz is here!
Katya and Evan sit down to talk pop culture, celebrity tea, the dark corners of the internet. Of course they are also discussing our user's stories, and deciding once and for all "Who IS the a**hole?"
28:49
Who's the A**hole? with Katya (feat. Brandon Kyle Goodman) | Grindr
Hello Heuaxs (complimentary) Brandon Kyle Goodman is opening his 'BIG MOUTH' on the pod this week! Discussing all things werk, the New York Grindr grid , and his professional 'human resources' opinion on your most vulnerable WTA stories. It's not Monday, but we're getting MESSY!
46:59
Who's the A**hole? with Katya (Bowen Yang) | Grindr
Roll out the red carpet, rizzlords, because multi-hyphenate Hollywood darling Bowen Yang is plane and ferrying in from Oz to join to join Katya on this week’s episode.
If you thought Hollywood was done casting straight actors in gay roles, wait until these two pitch you Clint Eastwood as a bathhouse diva.
But it doesn’t stop there. Bowen monologues on how bedroom positions can make or break a relationship and why Fire Island does indeed deserve the hype. These two are ready to take you there, and trust—you’ll never think of feet play the same way again.
39:56
Who's the A**hole? with Katya (Gottmik) | Grindr
Divas, it’s full lobotomies at the meet-and-greet, and honestly, you might need one after this episode. Gottmik spills on her journey as a trans artist and author, drag race runway-burning fashionista, and her pulse-pounding Grindr success stories.
And Gottmik is serving you more than just face, she’s bringing a whole new meaning to painting, giving trade a show, and kaikai’ing with RuGirls. And if that wasn’t enough, this rotted duo will have you in stitches as they tackle your A**hole or Not voicemails. Katya’s ready, Gottmik’s spilling—good luck keeping your head on straight.
38:25
Who's the A**hole? with Katya (Queen of Melrose) | Grindr
This episode is turning the diva levels up to eleven as Katya welcomes the fabulous Cosmo Lombino, the Queen of Melrose herself! Hollywood’s own gossip queen doesn’t do subtle. She’s loud, she’s everywhere, and somehow she knows everything. Hollywood’s secrets? She got them. The rest of us? Just trying to keep up with her.
Get ready for a riveting ride through the wild world of celebrity styling, as Cosmo dishes on her cheek-clapping encounters with icons like: Madonna throwing bouquets, Beyoncé’s sweetness, and the chaotic fashion escapades of Kelly Clarkson and Harry Styles. With hot topics like ghosting, hookups with DL trade, sober living, and the unfiltered life of a fashion guru, Katya and Cosmo will have you wheezing with laughter and questioning your own dating choices.
