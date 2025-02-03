Have you ever felt like you were just going through the motions, despite working hard? Are you holding onto relationships or situations that are no longer serving you? Are you ready to let go of the armor and embrace your true self? A very short time ago I would have answered a big “YES” to each of these questions, and I just knew that things needed to change in my life in order to get realigned and back on track. Today’s episode is going to be a bit different than what you're used to hearing from me on this podcast, and I'm going to get super vulnerable because I want to reveal it all, including the burnout, the toxic relationships, and the importance of letting go of what no longer served me. I hope that what I share gives hope to some of you who might be in the same place I was at for a really long time, as I talk about where things went wrong and the conscious choices I made to rediscover my passion, rebuild my business, and reclaim my joy! Do you have a question for me that you’d like answered in a future episode like this one? A great way to do that is to head over to Apple Podcasts and leave a rating and review with your question. I'm looking forward to answering your question on a future episode on the podcast! If you’re not already following us, @thethrivingstylist, what are you waiting for? This is where I share pro tips every single week, along with winning strategies, testimonials, and amazing breakthroughs from my audience. You’re not going to want to miss out on this. Learn more at: https://thrivingstylist.com/podcast/
--------
35:26
#370 - How to shift your clients to other stylists as a salon owner
Are you a salon owner who dreams of stepping away from the chair and focusing on growing your business? If you did this, what would you spend your time doing? Following an Instagram post I recently shared, I saw that stylists out there really want to learn how to go from being a stylist to a leader of the salon, which is what I cover here today. In this episode, I reveal why you would want to consider this move in the first place, some of the fears owners have around it, as well as outlining a practical plan that can help make the move to full-time salon leader a reality for you! Do you have a question for me that you’d like answered in a future episode like this one? A great way to do that is to head over to Apple Podcasts and leave a rating and review with your question. I'm looking forward to answering your question on a future episode on the podcast! If you’re not already following us, @thethrivingstylist, what are you waiting for? This is where I share pro tips every single week, along with winning strategies, testimonials, and amazing breakthroughs from my audience. You’re not going to want to miss out on this. Learn more at: https://thrivingstylist.com/podcast/
--------
30:14
#369 - The "charge-back" crisis causing stylists thousands
As we all know, the economy is a little bit shaky right now, and desperate times call for desperate measures. Sometimes this leads to good people doing things they wouldn't normally do, and today we are talking about credit card charge-backs. In this episode, I share how these charge-backs work, the way that they are processed, and how to protect yourself if you find yourself in this situation. As we wade through these uncertain times, it’s not about making things more difficult for the client, but it’s about preparing yourself for success. I think that this conversation we’re having today is a step in that direction, and I hope this helps you become aware of what you can do in these situations should they happen to you. Do you have a question for me that you’d like answered in a future episode like this one? A great way to do that is to head over to Apple Podcasts and leave a rating and review with your question. I'm looking forward to answering your question on a future episode on the podcast! If you’re not already following us, @thethrivingstylist, what are you waiting for? This is where I share pro tips every single week, along with winning strategies, testimonials, and amazing breakthroughs from my audience. You’re not going to want to miss out on this. Learn more at: https://thrivingstylist.com/podcast/
--------
25:33
#368 - Online review myths, lies and old advice that doesn't work now
Are you still relying on old social media strategies to grow your salon business? Think Instagram is the key to success? Think again... In this episode, I reveal a major shift in how clients find and choose salons, and you’ll discover how online reviews have become the queen of social media. I share how focusing on them in 2019 and 2020 has set some stylists up for massive success today, and I want to debunk common myths about online reviews, and give you insider secrets on why strategies that worked before might not be working now. Ready to ditch the outdated tactics and embrace the power of online reviews? Listen in and learn how to attract more clients and build a thriving salon business in today's ever-evolving digital landscape! Do you have a question for me that you’d like answered in a future episode like this one? A great way to do that is to head over to Apple Podcasts and leave a rating and review with your question. I'm looking forward to answering your question on a future episode on the podcast! If you’re not already following us, @thethrivingstylist, what are you waiting for? This is where I share pro tips every single week, along with winning strategies, testimonials, and amazing breakthroughs from my audience. You’re not going to want to miss out on this. Learn more at: https://thrivingstylist.com/podcast/
--------
21:08
#367 - How To Calculate Your Salons Worth
Have you ever wondered how much your salon is really worth? I know there are a lot of salon owners out there who are looking to sell their salon in the future, so today I want to cover how to calculate your salon's value and position yourself for a lucrative sale. In this episode, I share the factors that influence a salon's worth, from its clientele base to its reputation, and reveal how to build a strong foundation for your salon that will make it attractive to potential buyers. There are a lot of unique challenges and opportunities in the relationship-based salon industry and I hope this helps you navigate it all and unlock the secrets to maximizing your salon's value. If you are a stylist looking to someday buy your own salon, then this episode is a must-listen for you as well! Do you have a question for me that you’d like answered in a future episode like this one? A great way to do that is to head over to Apple Podcasts and leave a rating and review with your question. I'm looking forward to answering your question on a future episode on the podcast! If you’re not already following us, @thethrivingstylist, what are you waiting for? This is where I share pro tips every single week, along with winning strategies, testimonials, and amazing breakthroughs from my audience. You’re not going to want to miss out on this. Learn more at: https://thrivingstylist.com/podcast/
The beauty industry has changed dramatically in the last 10 years.
The days of hoping your good reputation and referrals was enough to grow or maintain your clientele died out and successful stylists today need a real marketing strategy.
It's actually never been easier to grow a clientele as a hair stylist or a business as a salon owner, yet stylists are giving up or struggling more often than they are thriving in this incredible industry.
When I was first building my clientele, I realized immediately that nobody was teaching true business skills and long term strategies to stylists or salon owners. What good is a license and an entrepreneurial passion without the skills and knowledge to actually make big things happen?
The Thriving Stylist podcast is a collection of interviews from super successful but not yet famous stylists, one-on-one coaching opportunities and actionable, strategic marketing techniques that you can use in your business today to see real results.
I'm Britt Seva, Social Media & Marketing Strategist for Hair Stylists and I look forward to helping you to create a wealthy life as a stylist.