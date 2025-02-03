#370 - How to shift your clients to other stylists as a salon owner

Are you a salon owner who dreams of stepping away from the chair and focusing on growing your business? If you did this, what would you spend your time doing? Following an Instagram post I recently shared, I saw that stylists out there really want to learn how to go from being a stylist to a leader of the salon, which is what I cover here today. In this episode, I reveal why you would want to consider this move in the first place, some of the fears owners have around it, as well as outlining a practical plan that can help make the move to full-time salon leader a reality for you! Do you have a question for me that you’d like answered in a future episode like this one? A great way to do that is to head over to Apple Podcasts and leave a rating and review with your question. I'm looking forward to answering your question on a future episode on the podcast! If you’re not already following us, @thethrivingstylist, what are you waiting for? This is where I share pro tips every single week, along with winning strategies, testimonials, and amazing breakthroughs from my audience. You’re not going to want to miss out on this. Learn more at: https://thrivingstylist.com/podcast/