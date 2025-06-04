The World According to Garp (feat. Cody Dericks)

Cruella de Vil. Alex Forrest. Norma Desmond. The Marquise de Merteuil. Patty Hewes. She's inhabited some of the most iconic characters in film, TV, and theater, won three Emmys, three Tonys, earned eight Oscar nominations, and been named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She's worked actively as an actor since 1974, with no sign of slowing down soon. But what is it that makes Glenn Close such a fascinating presence to watch? It's time to explore the World According to Glenn. I'm Kevin Jacobsen, Glenn Close is my favorite actress, and this show is all about exploring the career of one of the finest actors of her generation. Each episode, I'm joined by a guest as we dive into one of Glenn's movies, TV shows, or stage productions, going chronologically through her career, discussing her performance and assessing the project itself. This week, we're starting at the very beginning, her film debut, The World According to Garp! Cody Dericks from Next Best Picture and AwardsWatch joins me to discuss how Glenn emerged with such force from her first film role, the film's treatment of various hot-button issues, how her character is often more compelling than Garp himself, and our take on the 1982 Best Supporting Actress race!