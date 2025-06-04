Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTV & FilmThe World According to Glenn
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The World According to Glenn
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The World According to Glenn

Kevin Jacobsen
TV & FilmFilm History
The World According to Glenn
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The World According to Garp (feat. Cody Dericks)
    Cruella de Vil. Alex Forrest. Norma Desmond. The Marquise de Merteuil. Patty Hewes. She's inhabited some of the most iconic characters in film, TV, and theater, won three Emmys, three Tonys, earned eight Oscar nominations, and been named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She's worked actively as an actor since 1974, with no sign of slowing down soon. But what is it that makes Glenn Close such a fascinating presence to watch? It's time to explore the World According to Glenn. I'm Kevin Jacobsen, Glenn Close is my favorite actress, and this show is all about exploring the career of one of the finest actors of her generation. Each episode, I'm joined by a guest as we dive into one of Glenn's movies, TV shows, or stage productions, going chronologically through her career, discussing her performance and assessing the project itself. This week, we're starting at the very beginning, her film debut, The World According to Garp! Cody Dericks from Next Best Picture and AwardsWatch joins me to discuss how Glenn emerged with such force from her first film role, the film's treatment of various hot-button issues, how her character is often more compelling than Garp himself, and our take on the 1982 Best Supporting Actress race! Support Kevin Jacobsen on Patreon! Follow The World According to Glenn on Twitter, Instagram, and Bluesky Theme Music: “Orchestral Podcast Intro" by DTChords Artwork: Faisal R.
    --------  
    1:17:02

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About The World According to Glenn

A deep dive into the career of the legendary actress Glenn Close, reviewing her performances in movies, TV shows, and stage productions! Hosted by Kevin Jacobsen of the And the Runner-Up Is podcast.
Podcast website
TV & FilmFilm History

Listen to The World According to Glenn, Pop Culture Happy Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The World According to Glenn: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/6/2025 - 7:56:48 PM