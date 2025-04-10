Ozempic Exposed & Nicotine’s Health Benefits with Dr Bryan Ardis

In this groundbreaking episode, I'm joined by Dr Bryan Ardis to explore some of the most controversial yet crucial topics in modern health. We uncover the shocking use of venom-derived compounds in pharmaceuticals and agriculture, revealing how these substances have infiltrated medicine and food production.We also challenge mainstream narratives on nicotine, exposing its potential health benefits—including its surprising role in conditions like COVID-19. Plus, we dive into the ongoing battle between germ theory and terrain theory, questioning what really causes disease and whether we've been misled for over a century.Prepare to rethink everything you know about health, medicine, and the science behind illness.⸻Key Topics Discussed:The hidden role of venom in medicine and agricultureIs nicotine a health villain—or a powerful healing tool?Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory: what's the real cause of disease?The connection between snake venom research and Big PharmaHow to take control of your own health in a world of misinformation