This week, we're joined by the incredible twins behind The Happy Pear, the Irish food revolutionaries who have built a thriving movement around health, sustainability, and community. From their organic farm and whole foods shop to their online courses and bestselling books, they've inspired millions to reconnect with food in a way that nourishes both body and soul.In this episode, we explore: • The life-changing benefits of eating whole foods • How cold water swimming transformed their daily routine • The incredible journey behind The Happy Pear and how it became a global phenomenon • Why food has the power to unite people, no matter whatIt's an episode brimming with passion, practical wisdom, and infectious energy.
57:08
The Truth About Spike Protein with Dr Tina Peers
In this weeks episode of The Wellness Way podcast, Philly talks with Dr Tina Peers about her work with the ZeroSpike Project and her journey towards standing up for medical freedom. Dr Peers has spent over 40 years in medicine, specialising in reproductive health and menopause management before shifting her focus to treating complex conditions like MCAS, Long COVID and post-vaccine injury.In 2025, she stepped away from allopathic medicine to embrace Integrative Personalised Medicine, seeking to uncover and address the root causes of illness. She now works at the cutting edge of holistic healthcare, bringing innovative detoxification solutions through ZeroSpike.This conversation covers: • The real impact of the spike protein on health • Why detoxification is essential for recovery • How Augmented NAC is changing the game • The battle for medical truth and informed choiceA powerful discussion on the future of medicine and what it means to stand up for humanity.
58:12
The Walking Cure with Annabel Streets
In this fascinating episode, Philly sits down with Annabel Street, author of The Walking Cure (published by Bloomsbury). They explore the transformative power of walking and how exposure to different types of air—sea, mountain, and forest—can profoundly impact your health. Annabel reveals how fresh air oxygenates the body, boosts immunity, and even offers benefits for conditions like cancer. They also dive into the ancient Japanese practice of forest bathing (Shinrin-yoku) and how reconnecting with nature through walking can reduce stress and enhance well-being.
54:55
From Lost Identity to Cold Water Mastery with Emma Estrela
Imagine growing up without a true identity—displaced, adopted illegally, and feeling lost in the world. That was the reality for Emma Estrela, who was brought from Brazil to the UK under challenging circumstances. With no real sense of belonging, she struggled—until she found Wim Hof and cold water therapy. This transformative journey led her to become a Wim Hof instructor, using breathwork and icy waters to reclaim her power.In this episode, we explore: • Emma's extraordinary personal story and how she overcame adversity. • The science and benefits of cold water therapy. • How Wim Hof's methods changed her life. • Practical tips for those wanting to explore breathwork and cold immersion.
1:00:31
Ozempic Exposed & Nicotine’s Health Benefits with Dr Bryan Ardis
In this groundbreaking episode, I'm joined by Dr Bryan Ardis to explore some of the most controversial yet crucial topics in modern health. We uncover the shocking use of venom-derived compounds in pharmaceuticals and agriculture, revealing how these substances have infiltrated medicine and food production.We also challenge mainstream narratives on nicotine, exposing its potential health benefits—including its surprising role in conditions like COVID-19. Plus, we dive into the ongoing battle between germ theory and terrain theory, questioning what really causes disease and whether we've been misled for over a century.Prepare to rethink everything you know about health, medicine, and the science behind illness.⸻Key Topics Discussed:The hidden role of venom in medicine and agricultureIs nicotine a health villain—or a powerful healing tool?Germ Theory vs Terrain Theory: what's the real cause of disease?The connection between snake venom research and Big PharmaHow to take control of your own health in a world of misinformation
Philly J Lay is a long-standing advocate for our health and that of our planet, passionate in her belief that everything is connected and that when we learn to heal ourselves, we will heal this beautiful world.
After a near death medical procedure, PTSD, addiction to opioids whilst suffering from grief, resulting in a range of chronic illnesses, she discovered personalised natural medicine and the associated miracles of the body and power of the mind.
She is the author of The Natural Wellness Journal, The Wellness Way: Your Natural Health Systems. All her work can be found on phillyjlay.com