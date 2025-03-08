NY native comedian Gastor Almonte joins Anders and Fred to discuss New York Governor and the first Irish-Catholic nominated by a major party, Al Smith.For part 2 next week check out our bonus feed at Patreon.com/TheVanquished
(Preview) Tulsi Gabbard pt. 2
Anders and Fred continue the discussion of Tulsi's early life, career in Hawaii politics and service in the military.
Tulsi Gabbard pt. 1 w/ John F. O'Donnell
We look at the political career and failed Presidential campaign of Trump's new Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, with the help of comedian John F. O'Donnell who has an incredible story involving Tulsi.
(Preview) Jesse Jackson pt. 2
Anders and Fred break down Jesse Jackson's early life, flesh out more of his campaigns and talk about his career and life after running for President.
Jesse Jackson pt. 1 w/Meka Mo
Comedian Meka Mo joins Anders and Fred to break down the 1984 and 1988 campaigns of Jesse Jackson, who came a lot closer to the nomination than most people know.
