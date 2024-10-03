About The UBK Happy Funtime Hour

Two passionate audio engineering nerds --- Kush Audio gear designer and avowed analog snob Gregory Scott, and ITB mixing pro Nathan Daniel --- crack themselves up while answering listeners' questions about everything from gear and plugins, to the psychology of mixing, to what makes a song grab the listener's ears and heart and how to get more of it into your productions. Whether you mix professionally on a 9000J or in your bedroom on Cubase, these ballbusting fanatics of sound will spark your thinking in creative new ways, help you bust out of your own limiting habits, and get you laughing in the process.