Diddy RISKS IT ALL: Rejects Plea Deal

Russell Brand faces multiple serious charges including rape and sexual assault stemming from incidents between 1999 and 2005, while Diddy rejects a plea deal ahead of his sex trafficking trial, and a woman in Pennsylvania is arrested for defecating on a car in a road rage incident; meanwhile, Prince Harry loses a legal battle to regain his publicly funded security after stepping down from royal duties. Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Deven Rall