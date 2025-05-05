Met Gala 2025: Most Shocking Moments From the Star-Studded Night!
Day one of jury selection in Diddy's trial has completed. Plus, the Met Gala 2025 went down on Monday night with some big surprises.
18:21
IT BEGINS: Diddy Trial Jury Selection Kicks Off In NYC
Jury selection in Diddy's trial has begun in NYC. Donald Trump is imposing a 100% tariff on all films made outside the United States. Plus, Brooklyn Beckham wanted a private celebration with David.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Charlie Neff
19:39
Diddy RISKS IT ALL: Rejects Plea Deal
Russell Brand faces multiple serious charges including rape and sexual assault stemming from incidents between 1999 and 2005, while Diddy rejects a plea deal ahead of his sex trafficking trial, and a woman in Pennsylvania is arrested for defecating on a car in a road rage incident; meanwhile, Prince Harry loses a legal battle to regain his publicly funded security after stepping down from royal duties.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Deven Rall
19:14
SUITED UP FOR TRIAL: Diddy’s Jailhouse Glow-Up Approved
Diddy has gotten the all clear from the judge to ditch the orange jumpsuit for his upcoming trial. Shailene Woodley has gone Instagram official with her new man. Plus, Brittany Cartwright made a shocking claim on 'Watch What Happens Live!'.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Derek Kaufman
17:31
Katy Perry vs. The Internet: Fires Back Over 'Blue Origin' Flight Haters
Katy Perry fired back at the haters on Instagram. John Elway's longtime friend Jeff Sperbeck fell and suffered a traumatic head injury. Plus, Jordon Hudson is not holding back following backlash over a recent Bill Belichick interview.
Hosts: Charlie Cotton & Deven Rall
