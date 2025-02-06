Lively’s and Baldoni’s Media Manipulation, and Why Taylor Swift Might Decide the Case | Menendez Bros Update
Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, joins Harvey and Mark to talk about whether this case will ever go to trial, and what it will be like to have Blake under oath.
33:52
From courtroom clashes to Hollywood firestorms, Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos have had front-row seats to the scandals, triumphs, and chaos that shape pop culture. These "2 Angry Men" often don’t see eye to eye. But one thing they agree on is most of what you hear is not the real story, and that is their mission – telling it like it is.
