The Thrifty Traveler Podcast

Thrifty Traveler
Welcome to the Thrifty Traveler Podcast – a travel podcast where we dig into the latest travel news and trends and discuss all the best ways to earn and redeem ...
    Watch us on YouTube instead! Subscribe now wherever you get your podcasts - and if you’re excited, give us a five-star rating to help spread the word.Your hosts Gunnar Olson and Kyle Potter from Thrifty Traveler are (almost) ready to bring you the best in travel once a week. They’ll dive deep into the world of flight deals, redeeming points and miles, destinations, travel tips, and so much more. Publishing Thursday mornings. Get ready for the Thrifty Traveler Podcast.More on Thrifty Traveler: https://thriftytraveler.com/Follow us on…InstagramFacebookBlueSkyYouTube
About The Thrifty Traveler Podcast

Welcome to the Thrifty Traveler Podcast – a travel podcast where we dig into the latest travel news and trends and discuss all the best ways to earn and redeem your points and miles! From the ins and outs of booking cheap flights, exploring the best ways to use your airline miles, or diving into other next-level money-saving travel tips, your hosts Gunnar Olson and Kyle Potter will bring you the best of Thrifty Traveler every week! Follow us today on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts and learn to travel more for less this year.
