Trailer: Welcome to the Speaker's Edge

Welcome to "The Speaker's Edge" podcast, where we're devoted to helping you master your message and inspire your audience every time you speak. I'm your host, Roddy Galbraith, and I'm thrilled to have you join us on this journey. Whether you're a speaker, coach, author, or entrepreneur, this podcast is your home for advancing your communication skills. With years of experience as a professional speaker and speaker trainer, I've worked alongside top communicators, including John Maxwell on the Maxwell method of speaking. Each week, in about 35 to 40 minutes, we'll share practical tools and insights drawn from training thousands of speakers globally. We're kicking off our first episode with how anyone can develop unshakable self-confidence as a speaker. I hope you can join us and find your speaker's edge! For more episodes, visit MaxwellLeadership.com/TheSpeakersEdge