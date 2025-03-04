In this episode of The Speaker's Edge podcast, Roddy Galbraith emphasizes the importance of focusing on the audience rather than the speaker's own concerns. He shares insights on understanding and serving the audience to enhance one's effectiveness as a communicator. Listeners will learn six steps to tailor their message, ensuring they can connect, communicate, and influence their audience effectively. Roddy also shares anecdotes that illustrate the benefits of prioritizing the audience, reinforcing the episode's key message: the audience is always the most important person in the room. Become a professional speaker at MaxwellLeadership.com/JoinTheTeam! Listen to more episodes at MaxwellLeadership.com/TheSpeakersEdge
001: Develop Unshakable Self-Confidence
In this episode, Roddy Galbraith explores the intricate balance required for developing self-confidence in speaking. He guides listeners through a roadmap, emphasizing the importance of having just the right amount of confidence—not too little, nor too much—to continue growing as a speaker. Roddy shares personal anecdotes and practical steps to overcome fear and cultivate unshakeable self-confidence, fostering a belief in one's own natural ability to learn and grow. Listeners will discover how to effectively challenge fears, take actionable steps forward, and realize their potential as confident communicators. Listen to more episodes at MaxwellLeadership.com/TheSpeakersEdge
Trailer: Welcome to the Speaker's Edge
Welcome to "The Speaker's Edge" podcast, where we're devoted to helping you master your message and inspire your audience every time you speak. I'm your host, Roddy Galbraith, and I'm thrilled to have you join us on this journey. Whether you're a speaker, coach, author, or entrepreneur, this podcast is your home for advancing your communication skills. With years of experience as a professional speaker and speaker trainer, I've worked alongside top communicators, including John Maxwell on the Maxwell method of speaking. Each week, in about 35 to 40 minutes, we'll share practical tools and insights drawn from training thousands of speakers globally. We're kicking off our first episode with how anyone can develop unshakable self-confidence as a speaker. I hope you can join us and find your speaker's edge! For more episodes, visit MaxwellLeadership.com/TheSpeakersEdge
