The Social Game

Podcast The Social Game
Michele Fitzgerald & Kellie Nalbandian
Society & CultureRelationshipsComedy

  • Summit Sisters | The Social Game
    Summit Sisters | The Social Game Join your Survivor besties Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian for the ultimate off-season hang-out sesh, The Social Game. Take a break from strategy and spend an hour listening to stories and playing games with your favorite reality television contestants from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge. Michele and Kellie bring their sharp wits and signature East Coast charm to create a cozy, relaxed vibe — like pulling up a chair at the bar with your closest friends. Rob has handed over the keys to Michele and Kellie for full creative control for the next six weeks. What could Kaoh Rong? Listen to The Social Game and find out! This week, Michele and Kellie discuss their fateful meeting and how this podcast came to be before Kellie tests Michele's New Era Survivor knowledge by making her guess which guests were or were not on Survivor. Never miss an episode of The Social Game! LISTEN: Subscribe to The Social Game WATCH: Subscribe to the podcast on YouTube SUPPORT:  Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:01:08
  • Michelle Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian Explain The Social Game
    Join Michele Fitzgerald (Survivor: Kaôh Rōng Champion; 5x The Challenge Competitor) and Kellie Nalbandian (Survivor 45 Juror) for The Social Game, a new podcast where strategy takes a backseat and fun is the main event. If you’re tired of overthinking your favorite reality TV shows and want to unwind with some drinks, laughs, and real talk, this is the podcast for you. Picture Michele & Kellie hanging out at Michele's livingroom in Hoboken, drinks in hand, high vibes all around, and no agenda except to have a good time. Each week, Michele and Kellie bring their unique behind-the-scenes perspectives from their time on Survivor and The Challenge, sharing personal stories, insights, and plenty of laughs. Whether you’re a fan of the shows they’ve competed on or just love a great conversation, The Social Game is your new go-to hangout. So, grab your drink, kick back, and get ready for a wild ride with Michele and Kellie! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    0:33

