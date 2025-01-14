Summit Sisters | The Social Game

Summit Sisters | The Social Game Join your Survivor besties Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian for the ultimate off-season hang-out sesh, The Social Game. Take a break from strategy and spend an hour listening to stories and playing games with your favorite reality television contestants from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge. Michele and Kellie bring their sharp wits and signature East Coast charm to create a cozy, relaxed vibe — like pulling up a chair at the bar with your closest friends. Rob has handed over the keys to Michele and Kellie for full creative control for the next six weeks. What could Kaoh Rong? Listen to The Social Game and find out! This week, Michele and Kellie discuss their fateful meeting and how this podcast came to be before Kellie tests Michele's New Era Survivor knowledge by making her guess which guests were or were not on Survivor. Never miss an episode of The Social Game! LISTEN: Subscribe to The Social Game WATCH: Subscribe to the podcast on YouTube SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices