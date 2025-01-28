Scenic Route, Social Change and Mental Health Conversations for Perfectionists

Political Burnout is Real: How to Change the World Without Breaking Yourself
Feeling overwhelmed by the state of the world? You're not alone, and more importantly – it's not your fault. In this episode, we're diving into the hidden forces behind your political exhaustion and uncovering practical strategies to stay engaged without burning out.What you'll discover:The shocking truth about information overload (hint: it's actually by design)Why your brain's "overwhelm" is a perfectly normal response to abnormal circumstancesPolitical economist Naomi Klein's groundbreaking research on the strategic use of chaosThree actionable strategies to protect your mental health while staying engagedThe revolutionary power of setting boundaries in the age of endless news cyclesFeatured insights:The science behind cognitive overload and democratic participationHow modern media dynamics affect our ability to process informationPractical tips for building sustainable activismWhy self-care isn't selfish – it's revolutionaryYour Action Steps:The Power of TwoBuilding Your Information SquadThe 48-Hour RuleRemember: Your rest is resistance. Your boundaries are brave. And your choice to stay grounded and connected – that's the foundation of any meaningful change.New episodes drop every Tuesday.See you on the Scenic Route.
19:06
Lonely Hearts Club: Vanishing Third Spaces and Adult Friendships
In this episode, we're diving deep into the loneliness epidemic hitting millennials and Gen X harder than any generation before. Spoiler alert: it's not just your busy schedule or endless TikTok scrolling that's the problem.What You'll Discover:The shocking stats about loneliness in your 30s and 40s (and why it's not just a 'you' problem)What the heck "third spaces", are and why their disappearance matter more than you thinkThe real reason Nordic countries are winning at the friendship game (hint: it's not hygge)Practical strategies for building meaningful connections without adding more to your plateWhy your local coffee shop might be more important than your Instagram feedFeatured Research:American Psychology Association's 2023 loneliness studyHarvard Social Connection Lab findingsBrené Brown's research on shame and connectionRay Oldenburg's "Third Places" conceptReady to Break Free from the Lonely Hearts Club? Try our micro-connection challenge and start treating every interaction like it matters (because it does).Free Resource:Go online and pull your free "Scenic Route Affirmation Card" for those moments when you need a reminder that you're not alone on this journey: https://www.jenniferwalter.me/scenic-route-affirmationsSee you on the Scenic Route.
26:17
Wild Kindness: Breaking Free from the 'Nice Girl' Trap
Are you exhausted from being everyone's emotional support human? In this game-changing episode, we're unpacking how being "nice" became a cage and why embracing wild kindness might be your key to freedom.Drawing from bell hooks' radical vision of love and Pierre Bourdieu's social theory, we explore:How society weaponizes kindness against womenThe real cost of emotional labour in modern lifeWhy "being nice" is a tool of social controlHow to practice fierce kindness without guiltSetting boundaries as an act of revolutionary self-lovePerfect for recovering people-pleasers, boundary-setting beginners, and anyone ready to redefine what kindness means on their own terms.Join us on the Scenic Route.
18:50
2025 Astrology Report: The Death of Bro Marketing & Rise of Intuitive Business ft. Sheri Moise & Jen Fieldman
Ready for the great shift? 2025 isn't just another year – it's a total vibe shift for business and life. A once in a shift! Join me with astrology powerhouse Sheri Moise and intuitive business strategist Jen Fieldman as we decode the massive energetic changes coming your way.In this episode, we spill the celestial tea on:Why Pluto in Aquarius means saying bye-bye to old power structuresHow North Node in Pisces is killing bro marketing (finally!)The rise of trust-first, intuition-led business modelsWhat multiple planetary shifts mean for your marketing strategyPractical ways to navigate 2025's transformative energyHow these cosmic changes affect both the collective AND your personal chartWhether you're astrology-obsessed, or just cosmic-sun sign is your wifi password, or you're just "can't hurt if I know this", we're surfing 2025's waves with grace, authenticity, and zero BS. My Gemini Sun and Rising is ready for some fun! We take you from the big picture collective shifts down to how these energies play out in individual birth charts.Time Stamps03:52] Pluto in Aquarius: The Big Shift[13:36] North Node in Pisces: Marketing Revolution[28:49] Navigating Multiple Planetary Shifts[39:35] The Future of Business & Community[45:28] Money & Resources in 2025[51:08] From Collective to Personal[56:18] Final Insights & Finding Your PathJoin us on the Scenic Route.Featured GuestsSheri Moise – Intuitive Business AstrologerWebsiteYouTubeJen Fieldman – Human Design & Business StrategistWebsiteInstagram
1:00:03
Perimenopause Club: Break Free from Supplement Scams & Reclaim Your Health with Nutritionist Sandra Mikhail
Ready to cut through the noise around perimenopause? In this episode, nutritionist Sandra Mikhail helps us navigate the complex world of women's health without falling prey to expensive supplement marketing.Key Episode HighlightsCommon perimenopause symptoms and when they typically startWhy supplement companies target perimenopausal womenHow to identify quality supplements vs marketing scamsThe truth about collagen supplements and the bone broth trendUnderstanding hormonal changes and their impact on metabolismPractical nutrition strategies for managing symptomsTired of wasting money on pricey supplements that promise hormonal harmony? In this episode, nutritionist Sandra Mikhail reveals what your body needs during perimenopause – and it's not another expensive miracle pill. Sandra shares practical nutrition strategies that won't break the bank, from protein targets that support muscle health to the intriguing "Power of 30" rule (hint: it's about plant diversity, not your age!). Plus, learn to spot the red flags in women's health marketing and understand why those trendy at-home hormone tests might be leading you down the wrong path. Tune in to discover this game-changing approach to perimenopause nutrition.Join us on the Scenic Route.Connect with Sandra MikhailWebsiteInstagramLinkedInListen to her podcast "The Gastroenterologist And His Daughter"Buy her book "The Gut Chronicles"
About Scenic Route, Social Change and Mental Health Conversations for Perfectionists
Forget the fast lane! The Scenic Route is where perfectionists slow down, get better, and create real change.We explore:Mental health wisdom (minus toxic positivity)Social change (that starts from within)System critiques (with actionable solutions)Inner wisdom (over external validation)Mindfulness for minimalists (no crystals required)Join Jennifer Walter, sociologist (MASoc UCC) and recovering perfectionist, for weekly conversations that blend critical thinking with oh-so-much compassion.Whether you're questioning everything or trying to find peace amongst the chaos, you'll find space here for your inner voice, mindset, mental health, and collective change — you're in the right place. We make space for both personal healing and collective change — with a side of potty humour.New episodes drop every Tuesday.The longest way round is the shortest way home – and that's exactly why we're taking the Scenic Route.Ready to walk the scenic route?The view here is *chef's kiss.*