Raising Kids, Connections, & True Legacy w/ Larry Hagner
In this powerful episode of the InPowered Life podcast, host Rudi Riekstins is joined by Larry Hagner, the founder of the Dad Edge movement and host of the Dad Edge Podcast. Together, they dive deep into what it means to live a legendary life as a father, husband, and leader. Larry candidly shares his journey from a tumultuous childhood to becoming a beacon of guidance for fathers worldwide. This episode is packed with actionable insights, heartfelt stories, and invaluable lessons for parents and anyone striving to lead an empowered life.Key Takeaways:Creating a Legacy: Larry emphasizes that true legacy begins at home, with how we show up for our children and our spouse.Vulnerability as Strength: Larry and Rudi discuss how vulnerability, when used authentically, can be a superpower for building deeper connections with loved ones.The Role of Connection: Larry shares why connection is the cornerstone of influence with children and how establishing a strong bond minimizes the need for harsh discipline.Failure is a Learning Tool: Encouraging parents to let their children fail safely and learn from their mistakes as a key to building resilience.Emotional Regulation and Patience: Practical steps for developing patience and why it doesn’t come naturally but can be learned like any other skill.Quotes:"Without connection, you have no influence." - Larry Hagner"Patience is a practice of emotional resilience and regulation." - Larry Hagner"Being vulnerable is not a weakness, it’s the foundation of true connection." - Rudi RiekstinsVisit our website: https://www.rudiriekstins.comFollow along at: https://www.instagram.com/the.inpowered.life.podcast/Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rudiriekstinsLarry Hagner’s Links: Website: https://thedadedge.com/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thedadedge/?hl=enFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheDadEdgeX: https://x.com/thedadedge/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larry-hagner-a82b8715/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyS9kQOWK-BOF2N2A3Sn8ag
Secrets to Elevating Your Circle w/ Nathan Leathers
In this powerful episode of The InPowered Life Podcast, Rudi welcomes Nathan Leathers, a successful entrepreneur, real estate investor, and legacy builder. Nathan shares his inspiring journey from humble beginnings to achieving financial success and building a life rooted in impact, personal growth, and meaningful connections. Throughout this candid conversation, Nathan offers profound insights on navigating challenges, making pivotal decisions, and surrounding yourself with the right people to create lasting change.Key Takeaways:Success often begins with consistent, incremental decisions made from a place of intention and vision.Surrounding yourself with the right people is critical for personal and professional growth.Embracing change, redefining your identity as you grow, and seeking discomfort are keys to achieving long-term success.Building a legacy is about impact and giving back, not just financial gain.Quotes:"Momentum is everything in life, making the right decision and trusting yourself." - Nathan Leathers"Get uncomfortable. When you get used to being uncomfortable, you’ll start seeing yourself grow in ways you didn’t expect." - Nathan LeathersVisit our website: https://www.rudiriekstins.comFollow along at: https://www.instagram.com/the.inpowered.life.podcast/Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rudiriekstinsNathan Leather’s Links: Website: https://greenguardms.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nateleatherss/?hl=en X: https://x.com/nateleatherss LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/nate-leathers/Chapters:[00:04] Welcome to the InPowered Life Podcast[00:29] Nathan’s Humble Beginnings[02:48] Life Lessons and Staying Consistent[05:11] Shifting Mindsets[07:35] Defining Moments[09:30] Evaluating Your Circle[14:16] Balancing Business and Relationships[16:38] Navigating Identity Shifts[21:16] The Infinite Game vs. Finite Game Mindset[26:10] Head, Heart, and Hand Framework[30:43] Uncomfortable Growth and Momentum[35:28] Final Takeaways and Audience Challenge
A Balanced Approach to Raising Kids w/ Rudi & Anniston Riekstins
In this episode of The InPowered Life podcast, Rudi and Anniston dive into the delicate, sometimes challenging, but rewarding topic of parenting and the profound responsibility it entails. They reflect on their own experiences as parents of two young children, Brady and Allie Olivia, and explore how they navigate the complexities of raising children while fostering independence, love, and emotional resilience.Key Takeaways:Parenting is an ongoing journey of growth where both parents and children are constantly learning from each other.Create open communication channels with your children to foster trust and emotional resilience.Teach children to trust their intuition and allow them to make mistakes in a supportive environment.Recognize and manage your own emotional triggers to ensure healthy interactions with your children. Quotes"Our goal is to be good stewards of our children, not to own them, but to guide them on their unique journey." - Anniston Riekstins"Parenting is not about protecting your children from every negative experience, but helping them rise after they've faced the fire." - Rudi Riekstins"Our children are our greatest teachers. They show us the areas we need to grow in, both emotionally and spiritually." - Rudi Riekstins Visit our website: https://www.rudiriekstins.comFollow along at: https://www.instagram.com/the.inpowered.life.podcast/Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rudiriekstins
Ep.105 From Homelessness to Global Success w/ Robb Kelly
In this empowering episode of The InPowered Life podcast, hosts Rudi Riekstins welcome a very special guest, Dr. Robb Kelly, an addiction and mindset expert who has turned his personal struggles into a purpose-driven life of service. Dr. Robb shares his incredible life story of overcoming alcoholism, homelessness, and trauma to become one of the world's most successful mindset and performance coaches. From playing music with legendary artists like Elton John and David Bowie to hitting rock bottom, Dr. Robb's journey is an inspiration for anyone looking to rise above their challenges.Key Takeaways:Addiction Is a Symptom, Not the Cause: Addiction is often a result of unresolved trauma rather than just substance abuse. Addressing emotional and psychological roots is crucial for long-term recovery.The Power of Mindset and Neural Pathways: Rewiring the brain through daily habits—like deep breathing, mirror work, and changing routines—can create new neural pathways that lead to personal and professional success.Childhood Trauma Is the Gateway Drug: Unresolved childhood trauma is a key factor in addiction and other destructive behaviors. Healing those wounds can unlock the path to recovery and personal growth.Your Success Depends on Who You Surround Yourself With: The people you spend time with influence your growth. Surround yourself with individuals who inspire, support, and challenge you to reach your highest potential.Daily Morning Routine to Prime for Success: Incorporate morning habits like deep breathing, mirror affirmations, and changing routines to reprogram your mind for success and positive outcomes. Quotes:"Childhood trauma is the gateway drug." - Dr. Robb Kelly"Show me your friends, and I'll show you your future." - Dr. Robb Kelly Visit our website: https://www.rudiriekstins.comFollow along at: https://www.instagram.com/the.inpowered.life.podcast/Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rudiriekstinsRobb Kelly’s Links: Website: https://robbkelly.com/Personal Foundation: https://www.therobbkellyfoundation.org/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drrobb.kelly.1Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/addiction_doctor/X: https://x.com/robbkellygroupLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/the-addiction-doctor-749718210/Personal Phone: Dr. Robb offers listeners a direct way to reach out to him. He invites those struggling or seeking guidance to text him at 214-600-0210 for a 15-minute phone call that could change their life. He even offers a money-back guarantee if the call doesn't make a difference.
Ep.104 Why Your Network Is Your Net Worth w/ Mike C-Roc
In this powerful episode of The InPowered Life Podcast, host Rudi Riekstins sits down with serial entrepreneur, author, and podcast host Mike "C-Roc" Ciorrocco. Mike is the founder of That One Agency and author of the transformative book Rocket Fuel: Convert Setbacks Into Becoming Unstoppable. Together, they explore Mike’s incredible journey from a tumultuous childhood to becoming a globally recognized performance expert. Mike shares how pivotal life experiences shaped his mindset and propelled him to build a life of intention, impacting countless others through his teachings and business ventures.Key Takeaways:Set Clear Intentions: Success begins with a clear intention. When you know what you want, your attention will naturally focus on achieving it.Use Setbacks as Fuel: Challenges and adversity can either hold you back or fuel your journey. Store them in your fuel tank, not your trunk.The Power of Relationships: Your network is key to your net worth. Building genuine relationships and connections can create long-lasting success and open doors to new opportunities.Think Bigger: Most people limit themselves. Dreaming big, like Mike’s billion-dollar brand vision, helps align actions and opportunities with your ultimate goal.Mentorship is Vital: You don’t need direct mentorship to learn from the best. Observe, study, and surround yourself with people who inspire you to grow. Quotes"When you set your intention, it gives your attention direction." – Mike C-Roc"You get to choose your easy: tough times now for easy later, or easy now for tough times later." – Mike C-Roc Visit our website: https://www.rudiriekstins.comFollow along at: https://www.instagram.com/the.inpowered.life.podcast/Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rudiriekstinsMike C-Roc’s Links: Website: https://mikecroc.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mikeciorroccoInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikeycroc/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGWHuKojqZfcXmvGCAi_t1QLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-ciorrocco/X: https://x.com/mikeycroc
Life isn't happening to you, it's happening FOR you. How you perceive the experiences in your life will shape your reality. Join Rudi and Anniston as they, and special guests, share powerful stories and tools that will guide you into living a life of freedom, abundance, and happiness.