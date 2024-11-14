Ep.105 From Homelessness to Global Success w/ Robb Kelly

In this empowering episode of The InPowered Life podcast, hosts Rudi Riekstins welcome a very special guest, Dr. Robb Kelly, an addiction and mindset expert who has turned his personal struggles into a purpose-driven life of service. Dr. Robb shares his incredible life story of overcoming alcoholism, homelessness, and trauma to become one of the world's most successful mindset and performance coaches. From playing music with legendary artists like Elton John and David Bowie to hitting rock bottom, Dr. Robb's journey is an inspiration for anyone looking to rise above their challenges.Key Takeaways:Addiction Is a Symptom, Not the Cause: Addiction is often a result of unresolved trauma rather than just substance abuse. Addressing emotional and psychological roots is crucial for long-term recovery.The Power of Mindset and Neural Pathways: Rewiring the brain through daily habits—like deep breathing, mirror work, and changing routines—can create new neural pathways that lead to personal and professional success.Childhood Trauma Is the Gateway Drug: Unresolved childhood trauma is a key factor in addiction and other destructive behaviors. Healing those wounds can unlock the path to recovery and personal growth.Your Success Depends on Who You Surround Yourself With: The people you spend time with influence your growth. Surround yourself with individuals who inspire, support, and challenge you to reach your highest potential.Daily Morning Routine to Prime for Success: Incorporate morning habits like deep breathing, mirror affirmations, and changing routines to reprogram your mind for success and positive outcomes. Quotes:"Childhood trauma is the gateway drug." - Dr. Robb Kelly"Show me your friends, and I'll show you your future." - Dr. Robb Kelly Visit our website: https://www.rudiriekstins.comFollow along at: https://www.instagram.com/the.inpowered.life.podcast/Stream on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@rudiriekstinsRobb Kelly’s Links: Website: https://robbkelly.com/Personal Foundation: https://www.therobbkellyfoundation.org/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drrobb.kelly.1Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/addiction_doctor/X: https://x.com/robbkellygroupLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/the-addiction-doctor-749718210/Personal Phone: Dr. Robb offers listeners a direct way to reach out to him. He invites those struggling or seeking guidance to text him at 214-600-0210 for a 15-minute phone call that could change their life. He even offers a money-back guarantee if the call doesn't make a difference.