ProductiviTree: Cultivating Efficiency, Harvesting Joy
ProductiviTree: Cultivating Efficiency, Harvesting Joy

Santiago Tacoronte
Join us as we explore the roots of productivity and branch out into topics that help you grow both professionally and personally. From cutting-edge tech tips to...
  Productivitree #14 Ditching the Corporate Ladder for Something Bigger
    In this conversation, Genevieve Piturro shares her transformative journey from a successful corporate career in television to founding the Pajama Program, a movement dedicated to helping children in need. She discusses the importance of listening to one's heart voice, the difference between work-life balance and work-life purpose, and the essential habits for building a purpose-driven initiative. Genevieve emphasizes the role of corporate leaders in creating social impact, the significance of human connection, and the need for joy in the workplace. She also addresses the challenges of burnout and the importance of overcoming doubts when pursuing one's passion. Takeaways Genevieve left her corporate career after realizing it wasn't fulfilling. Listening to your heart can guide you to your true purpose. Work-life purpose is about integrating passion into your life. Building a movement requires listening to your heart voice. Corporate leaders must connect with their teams' values. The Great Resignation reflects a search for meaning in work. Joy and fun are essential for a productive workplace. Burnout is common among passionate entrepreneurs. Everyone has a unique purpose, no matter how small. One person's idea can inspire a movement.  Thanks for listening to ProductiviTree! If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and share. 🟢 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4d17NpN 🟣 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/productivitree-cultivating-efficiency-harvesting-joy/id1766690892 🟡 Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3MILlXS 🔴 YouTube: https://bit.ly/ProductiviTree-Youtube Connect with me: Website: santiagotacoronte.com LinkedIn: Santiago Tacoronte Have questions or suggestions? Email us at [email protected]
    32:54
  Productivitree #13: Nuclear-Level Productivity – Lessons from Submarines, Leadership & Fatherhood with Matt Di Geronimo
      In this conversation, Matt DiGeronimo discusses the misconceptions surrounding productivity, emphasizing that true effectiveness is often about doing fewer things well rather than maximizing output. He highlights the importance of embracing conflict within teams as a means to foster innovation and psychological safety. DiGeronimo also addresses the concept of preventative courage, advocating for recognition of those who prevent disasters rather than just celebrating heroes. He critiques the notion of fake productivity and the Dunning-Kruger effect in leadership, urging leaders to focus on continuous improvement and the importance of empathy in leadership roles. Takeaways The word productivity can be misleading and rooted in outdated concepts. Focusing on fewer tasks can lead to greater effectiveness. Conflict in teams can lead to better outcomes if managed well. Preventative actions should be recognized and rewarded in organizations. Fake productivity can hinder true effectiveness in the workplace. Leaders should prioritize continuous improvement in their skills. Empathy in leadership should not be equated with weakness. The Dunning-Kruger effect can lead to overconfidence in leadership. Effective communication is crucial for addressing conflict. Matt’s Content: https://curiousleaders.substack.com/ (Stubstack) https://medium.com/@mjdigeronimo (Medium) https://youtube.com/@mjdigeronimo (YouTube) https://linkedin.com/in/mjdigeronimo Books: Dear Hunter:  Letters from Father to Son (https://www.amazon.com/Dear-Hunter-Letters-Father-Son/dp/B08YQCQRDZ ) Extreme Operational Excellence (https://www.amazon.com/Extreme-Operational-Excellence-Submarine-Organization/dp/1478778121) Thanks for listening to ProductiviTree! If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and share. 🟢 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4d17NpN 🟣 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/productivitree-cultivating-efficiency-harvesting-joy/id1766690892 🟡 Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3MILlXS 🔴 YouTube: https://bit.ly/ProductiviTree-Youtube Connect with me: Website: santiagotacoronte.com LinkedIn: Santiago Tacoronte Have questions or suggestions? Email us at [email protected]
    40:06
  ProductiviTree #12 Secrets of the Elite - The Life Coach Behind Hollywood's Success Stories
    In this engaging conversation, Leslie Juvin-Acker shares her insights on productivity, focusing on the unique challenges faced by high achievers, the importance of empathy, and the role of neurodiversity in success. She emphasizes the need for effective time management, energy alignment, and the significance of personal metrics of success. Leslie also discusses the impact of wealth on happiness and the necessity of rest and self-care for maintaining productivity. Throughout the discussion, she encourages listeners to trust their intuition and prioritize meaningful connections over societal pressures. Thanks for listening to ProductiviTree! If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and share. 🟢 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4d17NpN 🟣 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/productivitree-cultivating-efficiency-harvesting-joy/id1766690892 🟡 Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3MILlXS 🔴 YouTube: https://bit.ly/ProductiviTree-Youtube Connect with me: Website: santiagotacoronte.com LinkedIn: Santiago Tacoronte Have questions or suggestions? Email us at [email protected]
    34:34
  ProductiviTree #11 The Now-ist Approach - Mastering Presence for Peak Productivity with Billy Mandarino
    SummaryIn this enlightening conversation, Billy Mandarino shares insights on the Nowist philosophy, emphasizing the importance of present moment awareness in achieving emotional, spiritual, and financial well-being. He discusses the challenges of living in the present, the impact of societal conditioning, and the historical context of presence. Billy introduces practical techniques for cultivating mindfulness, such as breathing exercises and morning rituals, while also addressing the detrimental effects of multitasking and technology on productivity. He advocates for a shift in mindset from goal-setting to living from the end, encouraging listeners to detach from busyness and embrace gratitude. The conversation concludes with a discussion on the power of words and the balance between FOMO and JOMO, leaving listeners with actionable takeaways to enhance their presence and overall quality of life.Thanks for listening to ProductiviTree! If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and share. 🟢 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4d17NpN 🟣 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/productivitree-cultivating-efficiency-harvesting-joy/id1766690892 🟡 Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3MILlXS 🔴 YouTube: https://bit.ly/ProductiviTree-Youtube Connect with me: Website: santiagotacoronte.com LinkedIn: Santiago Tacoronte Have questions or suggestions? Email us at [email protected]
    36:46
  ProductiviTree #10 The Resilient High Performer: How to Stay Productive Without Burning Out with Dr. Eva Selhub
    In this conversation, Dr. Eva Selhau discusses the intricate relationship between resilience and productivity, emphasizing the importance of understanding stress and burnout. She highlights how personal experiences and knowledge shape our perceptions of productivity, advocating for a holistic approach that includes physical health, mindfulness, and self-compassion. Dr. Selhau also addresses common myths about productivity, the physiological effects of stress, and the need for mindset shifts among leaders to foster a healthier work environment. Takeaways Personal suffering often drives the pursuit of knowledge. Resilience is about efficiency and energy management. Knowledge changes our perception of reality and productivity. True burnout is characterized by a lack of hope and energy. Stress is a natural part of life that motivates growth. Changing the narrative around stress can lead to better outcomes. Physical health significantly impacts resilience and productivity. Pushing harder does not equate to increased productivity. Self-compassion is crucial for recovery from burnout. Power and value come from within, not from external titles. Thanks for listening to ProductiviTree! If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe and share. 🟢 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/4d17NpN 🟣 Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/productivitree-cultivating-efficiency-harvesting-joy/id1766690892 🟡 Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/3MILlXS 🔴 YouTube: https://bit.ly/ProductiviTree-Youtube Connect with me: Website: santiagotacoronte.com LinkedIn: Santiago Tacoronte Have questions or suggestions? Email us at [email protected]
    41:20

About ProductiviTree: Cultivating Efficiency, Harvesting Joy

Join us as we explore the roots of productivity and branch out into topics that help you grow both professionally and personally. From cutting-edge tech tips to time-tested strategies, we'll help you cultivate habits that boost your output and happiness. Whether you're climbing the corporate ladder or seeking better work-life balance, ProductiviTree offers the insights you need to thrive. Tune in and let's grow together towards a more productive, purposeful life.
