Listen to The Rise Up Morning Show in the App

Every Morning From 7am - 9am We Present To You The Rise Up Morning Show With J-Boogie (@phunkyfilipino) & DJ Freddy Lee (@djfreddylee) on Straight Official Radi...

The Rise Up Morning Show with DJ J-Boogie and DJ Freddy Lee

The Rise Up Morning Show with DJ J-Boogie and DJ Freddy Lee

The Rise Up Morning Show with DJ J-Boogie and DJ Freddy Lee

The Rise Up Morning Show with DJ J-Boogie and DJ Freddy Lee

The Rise Up Morning Show with DJ J-Boogie and DJ Freddy Lee

Every Morning From 7am - 9am We Present To You The Rise Up Morning Show With J-Boogie (@phunkyfilipino) & DJ Freddy Lee (@djfreddylee) on Straight Official Radio @straightofficialradio

Listen to The Rise Up Morning Show, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app