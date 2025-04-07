A brief update on headlines and our assessment on who is benefiting from this tariff caused market disintegration.
--------
10:23
National Protests Across the Country: Performance or Progress?
A brief discussion about the effectiveness of the 50 state protests.
--------
9:13
News Update and Brief About MTCSTW Company
Quick Headlines with brief overview analysis and some quick words about our MTCSTW Company offering revenue share to core subscribers as contractors.
--------
7:24
Nintendo Delays Switch 2 Imports To US
A few News updates and a little explanation about our movement. For some reason our audio keeps getting corrupted and the ai algorithm is flagging us when we download. We're fighting everyday for you but they're tying to silence us.
--------
11:24
Tariff Talk and Impromptu Guests
We briefly discuss our analysis of markets, tariffs, and take a couple guests live for their perspectives, ideas, and assessments.
Welcome to The Propaganda Factory by MTCSTW, a working class propaganda machine focused on liquidating the billionaires. Join us for our discussions, commentary, and events as our Liquidate the Billionaires movement spreads across the country. We host a series of guest in the movement and lay out our plans for a better future for hard working Americans. This is not a political organization or movement. This is the collusion of the workers to finally fight back against our belligerent, the billionaires.