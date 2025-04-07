A few News updates and a little explanation about our movement. For some reason our audio keeps getting corrupted and the ai algorithm is flagging us when we download. We're fighting everyday for you but they're tying to silence us.

About The Propaganda Factory

Welcome to The Propaganda Factory by MTCSTW, a working class propaganda machine focused on liquidating the billionaires. Join us for our discussions, commentary, and events as our Liquidate the Billionaires movement spreads across the country. We host a series of guest in the movement and lay out our plans for a better future for hard working Americans. This is not a political organization or movement. This is the collusion of the workers to finally fight back against our belligerent, the billionaires.