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The Proffitt Show

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The Proffitt Show
Latest episode

7 episodes

  • The Proffitt Show

    Investing Ahead of the IPO with Marcus Laun of Sky Quarry

    09/24/2025 | 18 mins.
    In this episode of The Proffitt Show, host Monika Proffitt sits down with Marcus Laun, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Sky Quarry, a company at the forefront of sustainable, fully integrated energy solutions. Sky Quarry is tackling the significant environmental challenge posed by asphalt shingle waste, which accounts for over 15 million tons in North American landfills annually. Their innovative approach not only diverts this waste from landfills but also transforms it into valuable products like sustainable crude oil, sand, granules, limestone powder, and fiberglass, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.
    Marcus brings over two decades of experience in advising and taking companies public, with an impressive background that includes a BS in Hotel Management from Cornell and an MBA from Columbia University. In 2019, he co-founded Sky Quarry with David Sealock, focusing on creating circular economy solutions that are pivotal for the global energy transition.
    During the episode, Marcus discusses the upcoming milestones for Sky Quarry, including their anticipated NASDAQ listing, and explores the role of innovative technologies in shaping the future of the energy sector over the next decade. The conversation also touches on the emerging market of carbon credit exchanges and how Sky Quarry is positioning itself in this new landscape, while transforming waste into wealth.
    Join Monika and Marcus for a deep dive into how this innovative process can lead to substantial economic and environmental gains, and how companies like Sky Quarry are paving the way for a more sustainable future.
    Anyone can invest in the public sale before September 18th, 2024 by going here: https://investor.skyquarry.com/#home
    The exact date of their IPO on NASDAQ is not set yet (ticker: SKYQ) but it is anticipated to be sometime in late September 2024.
    You can find them on socials here:https://www.facebook.com/skyquarry/https://www.instagram.com/skyquarry/https://www.linkedin.com/company/sky-quarry/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Proffitt Show

    Selling a Business for a High Multiple

    09/17/2025 | 20 mins.
    STS Capital Partners is in the business of making extraordinary exits possible. If you're hoping to sell your business anytime in the next few years (or right now), schedule a call at the link below to learn how STS can get you the highest multiple possible for your company. 
    https://theproffittshow.com/selling-a-business-for-a-high-multiple/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Proffitt Show

    Executive Coaching for Life & Business with Luis Quiles

    09/10/2025 | 24 mins.
    “At the “ripe old” age of 20, Luis was fortunate enough to experience his first life transformation, thanks to some outstanding coaches and mentors. He learned that he didn’t have to be a project kid for the rest of his life, and that there were other routes to take. He became empowered to forge his own path despite his circumstances, and used various coaching tools that he honed to create a better life for himself and his family.
    Over time, his own transformation wasn’t fulfilling enough, he wanted to help others create a better life for themselves as well. Upon receiving his first coaching certificate, at age 24, he started helping people get the most out of their lives - and hasn't stopped since.
    He now offers free coaching sessions to those who feel the pull to explore what life can be like beyond a perception of limitations. Click below to book a free session and find out what rapid transformation is and can do for anyone.https://theproffittshow.com/executive-coaching-with-luis-quiles-of-goodhuman/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Proffitt Show

    Fighting Theft and Fraud in Crypto

    09/03/2025 | 50 mins.
    Chris Groshong is a Certified Fraud Investigator who focuses on helping victims of cryptocurrency scams. He is also the Chief Compliance Officer for several Bitcoin ATM operators, OTC exchanges, wallets and other crypto based financial institutions. He helps oversee money transmitter licensing and regulatory affairs for his clients. He is a member of the CFCIA (California Financial Crimes Investigators Association), San Diego Chapter Lead for the Government Blockchain Association, and a member of Infragard, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, ACFCS, ACFE, ACAMS, and has served as an Expert Witness in a Federal fraud case involving cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Monero.
    Established in 2015, CoinStructive provides many compliance related services, including dedicated transaction monitoring and screening, Fractional Chief Compliance Officer services, enhanced due diligence, Anti Money Laundering (AML) policy crafting, program & policy formation, risk assessments for organizations and individuals.
    As a seasoned blockchain investigator, Chris Groshong, founder of Coinstructive can help scam victims get justice. Have you been the scammed out of your crypto? Click the link below for more info on how you can get help.
    https://theproffittshow.com/fighting-theft-and-fraud-in-crypto/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Proffitt Show

    Click Camera: Using NFT’s and Blockchain to Fight Fake News

    08/27/2025 | 22 mins.
    In this interview, I sit down with the Nodle Co-founder & CEO Micha Benoliel and CMO Jeff Roberto to introduce Click, the first camera app on the blockchain that uses proof of authenticity. Built on the Nodle blockchain network (NODL), we discuss how distributed ledger technology is empowering users and consumers alike to verify their information using NFTs on the blockchain. Addressing the pressing concern of image manipulation and fake news, Click is the first camera app of its kind to bring real time verification of location, time stamp and device for all images generated by its users, ensuring that viewers can trust that the content is real and accurate.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

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About The Proffitt Show

The Proffitt Show is hosted by Monika Proffitt and takes a deep dive with innovators and investors to talk about all things crypto, finance, business and culture. Listen in as she explores the intricacies of the business landscape, covering everything from emerging startups to established corporations. Each episode offers a deep dive into current trends, investment strategies, and leadership insights, with Monika and her expert guests unpacking the complexities from start ups to privately held to publicly traded companies. Whether you're sharpening your investment skills or seeking insights into overlooked corporate challenges, The Proffitt Show provides the perspectives necessary to understand the evolving market and drive business success. Tune in to transform your business understanding and leverage our expertise to enhance your professional journey.
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