In this episode of The Proffitt Show, host Monika Proffitt sits down with Marcus Laun, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Sky Quarry, a company at the forefront of sustainable, fully integrated energy solutions. Sky Quarry is tackling the significant environmental challenge posed by asphalt shingle waste, which accounts for over 15 million tons in North American landfills annually. Their innovative approach not only diverts this waste from landfills but also transforms it into valuable products like sustainable crude oil, sand, granules, limestone powder, and fiberglass, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Marcus brings over two decades of experience in advising and taking companies public, with an impressive background that includes a BS in Hotel Management from Cornell and an MBA from Columbia University. In 2019, he co-founded Sky Quarry with David Sealock, focusing on creating circular economy solutions that are pivotal for the global energy transition.

During the episode, Marcus discusses the upcoming milestones for Sky Quarry, including their anticipated NASDAQ listing, and explores the role of innovative technologies in shaping the future of the energy sector over the next decade. The conversation also touches on the emerging market of carbon credit exchanges and how Sky Quarry is positioning itself in this new landscape, while transforming waste into wealth.

Join Monika and Marcus for a deep dive into how this innovative process can lead to substantial economic and environmental gains, and how companies like Sky Quarry are paving the way for a more sustainable future.

Anyone can invest in the public sale before September 18th, 2024 by going here: https://investor.skyquarry.com/#home

The exact date of their IPO on NASDAQ is not set yet (ticker: SKYQ) but it is anticipated to be sometime in late September 2024.

You can find them on socials here:https://www.facebook.com/skyquarry/https://www.instagram.com/skyquarry/https://www.linkedin.com/company/sky-quarry/



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