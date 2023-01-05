Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Power Test
Tempo & Talker
NewsPoliticsGovernmentSociety & Culture
Available Episodes

  • Introducing The Power Test
    Ayesha Hazarika and Sam Freedman introduce their new political podcast The Power Test, where each week they'll be joined by special guests to determine if it's really all over for the Tories and how we can make a better Britain. Join us from Thursday 11th May.Follow @ThePowerTest on twitter as well as hosts @AyeshaHazarika and @SamFreedmanSubscribe to The Power Test substack for all the latest developmentsFor more information head to thepowertest.co.ukThe Power Test is a Tempo & Talker Production Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    4:25

About The Power Test

Ayesha Hazarika and Sam Freedman present The Power Test, a weekly political podcast for those of us crying out for a new government and a new start, asking whether the Tories are really finished and what Labour should do to win and change Britain for the better.


Follow @ThePowerTest on twitter as well as hosts @AyeshaHazarika and @SamFreedman.


Subscribe to The Power Test substack for all the latest developments.


For more information head to thepowertest.co.uk.


The Power Test is a Tempo &amp; Talker Production - tempotalker.com



Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

