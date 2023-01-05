Ayesha Hazarika and Sam Freedman present The Power Test, a weekly political podcast for those of us crying out for a new government and a new start, asking whether the Tories are really finished and what Labour should do to win and change Britain for the better.
Follow @ThePowerTest on twitter as well as hosts @AyeshaHazarika and @SamFreedman.
Subscribe to The Power Test substack for all the latest developments.
For more information head to thepowertest.co.uk.
The Power Test is a Tempo & Talker Production - tempotalker.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.