The Fall of the House of Apple: has the Silicon Valley giant become deeply uncool?
it's time to talk about Apple. Apple that big, sleek, glossy company with a current market cap of some $3.3 trillion dollars. The same Apple with whose products you are, quite plausibly, listening to this podcast. Indeed, they're the reason a podcast is called a podcast: the cast is from broadcast, but the pod? That's from the iPod. Remember those?Apple has long felt like one of those tech companies which are, materially, nation states. Is part of FAANG the spooky sounding concatenation of Big Tech supremos, alongside Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google. As a sidenote, I like the suggestion that FAANG should now be replaced by MANAMANA for Microsoft, Apple, Netflix, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, and Adobe. Where other companies – like, naming no names, Meta – have ebbed and flowed with the tides of both their products and society's preferences, Apple has been resilient. Good hardware release has followed good hardware release, and the iPhone has become the most important piece of technology on the market. Even where products from competitors like Samsung and Huawei appear to technologically outweigh the Californian company's offering, they've still found themselves chasing Apple's tail. The modern smartphone is, consequentially, build entirely in the image of the iPhone. But why is this?It's because the commodity that Apple has always traded in, above and beyond everything else, is cool. The products don't look like nerd-baiting CPUs, they look like accessories for the Met Gala. iOS doesn't look all goofy like Linux, it looks like it's been designed by some graphic designer who publishes a coffee table book of artistic nudes of his Japanese girlfriend. Everything is smooth and fluid, like liquid slowed to a fraction of its motional speed.But is Apple's era as the purveyor of technological cool at an end?On this episode we speak to Slate's tech and business reporter Nitish Pahwa about the possible fall of the House of Apple...