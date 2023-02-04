Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The official podcast of T.Rex Arms. Weekly thoughts and conversations between various team members discussing equipment, training, history, politics, and of cou... More
TechnologyHistorySociety & Culture
Available Episodes

5 of 164
  • A Conversation with Terminal Armament
    Isaac and Vlad begin discussing the many practical applications of SDR radios and the new ruggedized SDR-STK from Terminal Armament, but they quickly end up talking about the more philosophical ramifications of decentralized communications equipment, building for the future, and the need to take control of our technology.  Check out Terminal Armament on YouTube and Instagram       Read More about SDR Radios here         Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/         
    4/28/2023
    1:22:45
  • The False Dichotomy of the RESTRICT Act
    There is a new piece of legislation that would grant the US government more control over the internet in order to protect us from the Chinese government's control over the internet. What is the best way to discuss this kind of topic with others?The Restrict Act     The OPM Data Breach     Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/         
    4/20/2023
    30:08
  • School Shootings and Political Blackmail
    What is political blackmail? The aftermath of the Covenant Presbyterian school shooting is still unfolding in Nashville.  Never Pay the DaneGeldKeep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/         
    4/2/2023
    29:08
  • How T.Rex Arms Invents New Products
    Over the last few years, T.Rex Arms has grown in size, and with that growth has come a need to completely change how we do product development and design. What are some of the lessons that we have learned through this process?Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/         
    3/24/2023
    25:26
  • How Big is Your Community?
    And how small a disaster can you handle? We learned a few lessons about disaster responses over the weekend, and we reveal an ulterior motive behind the original T.REX business plan...Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/         
    3/15/2023
    16:41

About T.Rex Talk

The official podcast of T.Rex Arms. Weekly thoughts and conversations between various team members discussing equipment, training, history, politics, and of course, the behind-the-scenes stuff regarding the business and technology of developing and making tactical gear. Produced by Isaac Botkin.
