A Conversation with Terminal Armament
Isaac and Vlad begin discussing the many practical applications of SDR radios and the new ruggedized SDR-STK from Terminal Armament, but they quickly end up talking about the more philosophical ramifications of decentralized communications equipment, building for the future, and the need to take control of our technology. Check out Terminal Armament on YouTube and Instagram Read More about SDR Radios here Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/
4/28/2023
1:22:45
The False Dichotomy of the RESTRICT Act
There is a new piece of legislation that would grant the US government more control over the internet in order to protect us from the Chinese government's control over the internet. What is the best way to discuss this kind of topic with others?The Restrict Act The OPM Data Breach Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/
4/20/2023
30:08
School Shootings and Political Blackmail
What is political blackmail? The aftermath of the Covenant Presbyterian school shooting is still unfolding in Nashville. Never Pay the DaneGeldKeep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/
4/2/2023
29:08
How T.Rex Arms Invents New Products
Over the last few years, T.Rex Arms has grown in size, and with that growth has come a need to completely change how we do product development and design. What are some of the lessons that we have learned through this process?Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/
3/24/2023
25:26
How Big is Your Community?
And how small a disaster can you handle? We learned a few lessons about disaster responses over the weekend, and we reveal an ulterior motive behind the original T.REX business plan...Keep in touch with us here: https://trex-arms.com/newsletter/
The official podcast of T.Rex Arms. Weekly thoughts and conversations between various team members discussing equipment, training, history, politics, and of course, the behind-the-scenes stuff regarding the business and technology of developing and making tactical gear. Produced by Isaac Botkin.