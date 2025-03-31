Powered by RND
Where AI Works: Conversations at the Intersection of AI and Industry
Where AI Works: Conversations at the Intersection of AI and Industry

The Wharton School
Technology
Where AI Works: Conversations at the Intersection of AI and Industry
  • Welcome to Where AI Works
    In a world of rapid change, staying competitive requires thoughtful transformation. Where AI Works tackles the big questions shaping AI’s role in business today, cutting through the hype to deliver actionable insights for leaders. Brought to you by the Wharton School, in collaboration with Accenture, this podcast combines cutting-edge research with real-world case studies to uncover how top companies are using AI to upskill workforces, enhance customer experiences, boost productivity, and streamline operations. By addressing the challenges of technological disruption and innovation head-on, each episode provides both the big-picture context and practical strategies leaders need to drive transformation responsibly and effectively. Episode 1 launches on April 17th. Don't forget to follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred podcast app to be notified as episodes drop!
    --------  
    1:00

About Where AI Works: Conversations at the Intersection of AI and Industry

