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The Peak Inspiration Podcast
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The Peak Inspiration Podcast

Pulm Toilet
Health & WellnessMedicine
The Peak Inspiration Podcast
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • The Peak Inspiration Podcast

    Case Study: Ventilating Severe Metabolic Acidosis!

    03/09/2026 | 24 mins.
    My approach to ventilating severe metabolic acidosis! Often needing to balance harm of the acidosis with harm of the ventilator and creating a balance of these 2 forces while we fix the underlying pathophysiology!
  • The Peak Inspiration Podcast

    The Nuance of Spontaneous Breathing Trials

    03/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    Spontaneous Breathing Trials aren’t just a checkbox before extubation.
    They’re one of the most nuanced and most misunderstood checklists in critical care.
    In this episode, we unpack why SBTs are not simply “pass or fail.”
    A patient can “pass” the numbers and still fail at the bedside. They can “fail” and still be extubatable.
    We dive into:
    • Why the RSBI isn’t about extubatability
    • How anxiety, pain, sedation washout, and cardiac function distort the data
    • The hidden hemodynamics of liberation
    • Why diaphragm performance matters more than a single respiratory rate
    • And how over-reliance on protocol can blind us to physiology

    Because at the end of the day, extubation is not decided by a spreadsheet. It’s decided at the bedside.
    By watching the patient. By reading subtle cues. By integrating ventilator data with work of breathing, mental status, secretion burden, airway protection, and trajectory.
    SBTs are a test of physiology — but they’re also a test of clinical judgment.
    Dont fall into the trap of : "better luck tomorrow"
    #floatingventguy
    IG: @pulmtoilet
  • The Peak Inspiration Podcast

    My approach to setting PEEP in ARDS !

    02/23/2026 | 29 mins.
    If your PEEP strategy is:
    “ARDSnet table + hope for the best”
    …it’s time for an upgrade.
    This webinar walks through how to personalize PEEP in ARDS using compliance, stress index, PV curves, and bedside clues you can use on your next shift.

    #floatingventguy
  • The Peak Inspiration Podcast

    Vent management in the obese ARDS patient and COPD

    02/13/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Podcast I did with Escola de Intensiva about vent management in the obese ARDS patient and COPD!
  • The Peak Inspiration Podcast

    Pressure Control Webinar Sample!

    01/23/2026 | 45 mins.
    First 45 min of the PC webinar!!!

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About The Peak Inspiration Podcast

A ventilator podcast for all who want to understand mechanical ventilator basics. This podcast is meant for educational and entertainment only. While generally listener discretion is not needed, it is always advised. Find me on Instagram under the handle @pulmtoilet
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMedicine

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