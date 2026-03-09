Spontaneous Breathing Trials aren’t just a checkbox before extubation.

They’re one of the most nuanced and most misunderstood checklists in critical care.

In this episode, we unpack why SBTs are not simply “pass or fail.”

A patient can “pass” the numbers and still fail at the bedside. They can “fail” and still be extubatable.

We dive into:

• Why the RSBI isn’t about extubatability

• How anxiety, pain, sedation washout, and cardiac function distort the data

• The hidden hemodynamics of liberation

• Why diaphragm performance matters more than a single respiratory rate

• And how over-reliance on protocol can blind us to physiology



Because at the end of the day, extubation is not decided by a spreadsheet. It’s decided at the bedside.

By watching the patient. By reading subtle cues. By integrating ventilator data with work of breathing, mental status, secretion burden, airway protection, and trajectory.

SBTs are a test of physiology — but they’re also a test of clinical judgment.

Dont fall into the trap of : "better luck tomorrow"

#floatingventguy

IG: @pulmtoilet