Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • The Intimacy Shift: Why Our Relationships Shift & How To Shift Them Back
    Welcome to The Mindfulness Within Podcast, hosted by Gilbert Romero-Mewharter, a space for exploring the inner landscape of healing, awareness, and compassionate connection. In this episode, Gilbert sits down with Dr. Dan Sneider, LCSW, Ed.D. and founder of The Intimacy Shift, a framework designed to help couples move from conflict to connection.Together, they explore what really happens when closeness fades—when conversations feel distant, when tenderness turns to tension, and when our emotional safety begins to erode. Drawing from Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and Internal Family Systems (IFS), Dr. Sneider shares how our “hurt spots” often collide with our desire to connect, creating patterns of protection and pain. Healing begins when we can recognize those patterns, speak from an “I” place, and gently re-open the space for intimacy.Throughout their conversation, Gilbert and Dan discuss practical ways to rebuild trust and regulate together—through grounding, mindful communication, and curiosity toward our protective parts. The episode closes with two guided mindfulness practices to help you reconnect: one for awareness in the moment of distance, and another for repair after conflict.Remember: closeness isn’t a one-time achievement—it’s a daily practice of returning to yourself and to one another with compassion.Watch the full episode here: https://youtu.be/Nk_vZeqWl68 Learn more about Dr. Dan Sneider’s work at https://intimacyshift.com#MindfulnessWithin #IntimacyShift #EmotionallyFocusedTherapy #InternalFamilySystems #SelfAwareness #RelationshipHealing #MindfulConnection #SelfCompassion 00:00 Introduction to Intimacy Shifts03:22 Understanding Relationship Dynamics07:13 Emotionally Focused Therapy Explained12:41 Communicating with Vulnerability16:44 Navigating Conflict and Regulation20:32 The Impact of Relationships on Children25:04 Co-Parenting Strategies28:55 Closing Conversations Mindfully30:23 Mindful Practices for Connection
    38:23
  • Episode 7: Peace in the Fire: Using Ifs and Mindfulness in Daily Conflict
    Conflict doesn’t just happen out there—it stirs something inside. In this newest episode of The Mindfulness Within Podcast, host Gilbert Romero-Mewharter explores how moments of tension—whether with a partner, a coworker, or within ourselves—activate protective parts of our internal system. Using the powerful blend of mindfulness and Internal Family Systems (IFS), Gilbert invites us to meet conflict not with judgment, but with curiosity, self-awareness, and healing intention.Through grounded reflection and practical examples, Gilbert reveals how manager and firefighter parts try to shield us from deeper emotional wounds during conflict. Whether it’s the inner critic reacting to a boss’s comment, or a caretaker trying to defuse relationship tension too quickly, these parts are not the enemy—they’re over-functioning in the absence of trust in the Self. Mindfulness helps us pause, recognize who’s speaking inside, and begin to lead with clarity and compassion.This episode also includes two guided mindfulness practices—one for use during conflict, and another for after conflict—to help you reconnect with your internal system and build trust with the parts that work so hard to protect you. With practice, conflict can become a doorway to deeper self-connection and healthier relationships.🧘 Listen now to The Mindfulness Within Podcast and begin building more peace—even in the fire of tension. Full episode here: https://youtu.be/zy-_VwKO31k#TheMindfulnessWithinPodcast #GilbertRomeroMewharter #Mindfulness #IFS #ConflictResolution #EmotionalHealing #PartsWork #SelfLeadership #InternalFamilySystems #CompassionateLiving #HealingFromWithin #YouAreNotBroken #YouAreEnough 00:00 Introduction to Mindfulness and Conflict02:58 Understanding Internal Conflict and Protectors05:54 Mindfulness Practices for Conflict Resolution08:57 Post-Conflict Reflection and Building Trust12:02 Transforming Conflict into Connection14:00 Conclusion and Invitation to Practice
    15:38
  • The Parts that Long & the Parts that Hide: IFS, SEX, & HEALING with Forrest Benedict
    Join Gilbert Romero-Mewharter and special guest Forrest Benedict in this deeply personal episode exploring the healing of sexual shame and the reclaiming of desire through Internal Family Systems. Together, they discuss how culture, religion, and trauma often disconnect us from our authentic sexuality, creating parts that judge, suppress, or dissociate from our true selves. Forrest emphasizes that healing begins with understanding and loving these parts, seeing them as heroic protectors rather than problems.This conversation highlights that sexuality is a vital, natural part of being human—and that shame surrounding it is often rooted in fear and judgment. Gilbert and Forrest explore how to create safe spaces, both internally and therapeutically, for parts to be seen, heard, and integrated. They guide mindful exercises on connecting with shame and desire, reminding us that our desires are pathways to wholeness, not dangers.Whether you’re a therapist or someone on your own healing journey, this episode encourages gentle curiosity, patience, and compassion as tools for liberation. Forrest shares practical insights on building trust with parts, unfreezing past wounds, and honoring the full spectrum of human desire. Remember: healing isn’t about fixing who you are, but about welcoming all parts of yourself with love and acceptance.Check out the full episode here: https://youtu.be/WSlm6hZ13tY#InnerHealing #SexualShame #DesireReclaimed #IFS #TraumaHealing #SelfCompassion #AuthenticSelf #HealingJourney00:00 Healing Shame and Embracing Authenticity02:47 Understanding Sexuality and Shame05:45 Navigating Trauma and Protectors08:56 Building Trust with Protectors11:54 The Importance of Witnessing and Compassion14:48 Integrating Parts and Healing Sexuality17:50 Unfreezing Parts and Reparenting20:47 The Complexity of Sexuality and Healing23:56 Addressing Self-Judgment and Shame26:50 Therapist's Role in Sexuality Conversations29:46 Connecting to Self and Sexuality33:14 Mindfulness and Inner Connection
    45:55
  • The Journey of Liberation Therapy with Sung Kim
    Welcome to The Mindfulness Within Podcast, hosted by Gilbert Romero-Mewharter. In this episode, Gilbert is joined by Sung Kim, a therapist working at the intersection of trauma, identity, and liberation. They explore how liberation isn’t a one-time act but an ongoing relationship with ourselves, emphasizing patience, self-awareness, and continual return to our authentic selves.Gilbert and Sung discuss how internal protectors, exiles, and inherited roles keep us stuck in shame and trauma. They highlight that liberation involves compassionately recognizing these parts, questioning their stories, and creating space for healing—step by step. Mindfulness supports us in noticing and extending kindness to these parts on our journey toward freedom.Gilbert guides a grounding exercise to connect with your internal parts and their stories—burdens or blessings. This practice encourages curiosity, compassion, and permission for parts to rest and transform. Remember, liberation is a continuous process of relationship and self-acceptance, not a destination. Check out the full episode here: https://youtu.be/9k4ZpEkB-ig#MindfulnessWithin #InnerHealing #LiberationJourney #InternalFamilySystems #SelfCompassion #TraumaRecovery #CulturalHealing #SelfAwareness00:00 The Journey of Liberation05:51 Understanding Internal Captivity12:12 The Role of Parts in Healing18:06 Navigating Authentic Identity23:55 The Importance of Agency30:00 Community and Liberation36:09 Mindfulness and Grounding in Liberation
    44:33
  • The Culture in IFS with Martha Stebbins-Aguiñiga
    Welcome to The Mindfulness Within Podcast, hosted by Gilbert Romero-Mewharter, a space dedicated to exploring the depths of inner healing and self-awareness. In this episode, Gilbert is honored to welcome Martha Stebbins-Aguiñiga, a bilingual, bicultural therapist, EMDR-certified practitioner, and social justice advocate. Together, they delve into how our cultural identities—race, gender, language, and heritage—shape the parts of ourselves that often go unnoticed. This conversation invites listeners to witness their internal systems with curiosity and compassion, understanding that culture is not just outside influences but an integral part of our internal landscape.Throughout the episode, Gilbert and Martha discuss how cultural stories and societal messages influence our internal protectors and exiles—those vulnerable parts that carry wounds from early life and legacy burdens. They emphasize that these parts are doing their best to keep us safe, often operating behind the scenes, sometimes with shame or pressure. Martha highlights the importance of approaching these parts with consent, kindness, and curiosity, fostering relationships within ourselves that allow for healing and integration. The episode offers practical insights into how mindfulness and internal family systems work together to honor all parts, especially those shaped by cultural and ancestral histories.To support your journey inward, Gilbert guides a heartfelt exercise focused on connecting with parts of your cultural identity and internalized voices. This practice encourages you to listen to what your parts have to say—whether they carry pride, pressure, or shame—and to meet them with gratitude and compassion. Remember, your culture lives within you as a collection of stories, memories, and feelings, deserving of kindness and understanding. Thank you for tuning into The Mindfulness Within Podcast—where healing begins with self-awareness and embracing all the parts of who you are.Full episode here: https://youtu.be/BGzwQIBlnR8#MindfulnessWithin #InternalFamilySystems #SelfHealing #CulturalIdentity #TraumaHealing #MentalHealth #InnerWork #SelfCompassion 00:00 Cultural Identity and Internal Family Systems03:09 The Role of Protectors in Therapy06:03 Consent and Befriending Parts08:49 Navigating Shame and Vulnerability12:05 Cultural Messaging and Healing14:53 The Intersection of Culture and IFS17:49 Legacy Burdens and Healing21:05 Possibilities for Growth and Change23:57 The Healer's Journey26:53 Cultural Messages and Self-Compassion29:49 Closing Reflections and Exercises
    45:31

About The Mindfulness Within Podcast

The show for connecting individuals to their true inner self. We explore IFS topics, mental health, and more!
