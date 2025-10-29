The Culture in IFS with Martha Stebbins-Aguiñiga

Welcome to The Mindfulness Within Podcast, hosted by Gilbert Romero-Mewharter, a space dedicated to exploring the depths of inner healing and self-awareness. In this episode, Gilbert is honored to welcome Martha Stebbins-Aguiñiga, a bilingual, bicultural therapist, EMDR-certified practitioner, and social justice advocate. Together, they delve into how our cultural identities—race, gender, language, and heritage—shape the parts of ourselves that often go unnoticed. This conversation invites listeners to witness their internal systems with curiosity and compassion, understanding that culture is not just outside influences but an integral part of our internal landscape.Throughout the episode, Gilbert and Martha discuss how cultural stories and societal messages influence our internal protectors and exiles—those vulnerable parts that carry wounds from early life and legacy burdens. They emphasize that these parts are doing their best to keep us safe, often operating behind the scenes, sometimes with shame or pressure. Martha highlights the importance of approaching these parts with consent, kindness, and curiosity, fostering relationships within ourselves that allow for healing and integration. The episode offers practical insights into how mindfulness and internal family systems work together to honor all parts, especially those shaped by cultural and ancestral histories.To support your journey inward, Gilbert guides a heartfelt exercise focused on connecting with parts of your cultural identity and internalized voices. This practice encourages you to listen to what your parts have to say—whether they carry pride, pressure, or shame—and to meet them with gratitude and compassion. Remember, your culture lives within you as a collection of stories, memories, and feelings, deserving of kindness and understanding. Thank you for tuning into The Mindfulness Within Podcast—where healing begins with self-awareness and embracing all the parts of who you are.Full episode here: https://youtu.be/BGzwQIBlnR8#MindfulnessWithin #InternalFamilySystems #SelfHealing #CulturalIdentity #TraumaHealing #MentalHealth #InnerWork #SelfCompassion 00:00 Cultural Identity and Internal Family Systems03:09 The Role of Protectors in Therapy06:03 Consent and Befriending Parts08:49 Navigating Shame and Vulnerability12:05 Cultural Messaging and Healing14:53 The Intersection of Culture and IFS17:49 Legacy Burdens and Healing21:05 Possibilities for Growth and Change23:57 The Healer's Journey26:53 Cultural Messages and Self-Compassion29:49 Closing Reflections and Exercises