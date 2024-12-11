Powered by RND
PodcastsEducationThe Miko Love Podcast
Listen to The Miko Love Podcast in the App
Listen to The Miko Love Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Miko Love Podcast

Podcast The Miko Love Podcast
Kumiko Love
Welcome to The Miko Love Podcast, hosted by Miko Love, creator of The Budget Mom and bestselling author of "My Money, My Way." Dive into topics that spark passi...
EducationSelf-Improvement

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • 19: Carrying the Mental Load - The True Cost of Invisible Labor
    In this episode of The Miko Love Podcast, host Kumiko Love uncovers the unseen world of invisible labor—the mental and emotional work that keeps households running yet often goes unrecognized.Kumiko explores the different forms of invisible labor, from the mental load of planning and organizing to the emotional labor of managing relationships. She dives deep into its emotional and societal toll, revealing how this imbalance disproportionately affects women and impacts families and communities.Through heartfelt insights and research-backed examples, Kumiko sheds light on why this hidden work matters and why it’s time to start acknowledging and redistributing it. The episode wraps up with actionable strategies for fostering healthier relationships, creating equity at home, and valuing the labor we don’t always see.IMPACTFUL QUOTES"Invisible labor is the mental load we carry.""You're not failing when you ask for help.""The work you do matters, even if unseen."KEY TAKEAWAYSInvisible labor is the mental load we carry.It often falls disproportionately on women.Invisible labor can cause burnout and resentment.Cognitive, emotional, and anticipatory labor are key types.Invisible labor affects mental health and relationships.Recognition of invisible labor is crucial for equity.Societal norms contribute to the invisibility of this labor.Open conversations can help redistribute responsibilities.Teaching children about shared responsibilities is vital.Asking for help is a sign of strength, not failure.EPISODE CHAPTERS00:00 Introduction to Invisible Labor 02:52 Understanding the Concept of Invisible Labor06:09 The Emotional Toll of Invisible Labor08:58 Types of Invisible Labor11:53 The Societal Impact of Invisible Labor15:11 Solutions and Moving ForwardAbout Kumiko:Kumiko Love is the creator of The Budget Mom, LLC, a national bestselling author of the book "My Money My Way," and an Accredited Financial Counselor.She is a dedicated mom of two boys, a passionate sourdough baker, and the proud owner of Pine Manor Naturals. With over 2 million followers across social media, Kumiko's expertise and approachable style have been featured in major media outlets such as Forbes, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. As the host of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko dives into the exploration of her own passions and a range of captivating topics, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions about life. She inspires millions to take control of their financial lives while embracing passionate living and life fulfillment. Thank you for being a part of our community! Contact The Miko Love Podcast Follow me on Instagram @mikolovepodcast Email me at [email protected] Thanks for listening & keep feeding your curiosity!
    --------  
    17:44
  • 18: Investing for Beginners - Simple Steps to Start Growing Your Money with Jeremy Schneider
    In this episode of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko Love sits down with Jeremy Schneider, the founder of @PersonalFinanceClub, to make investing less intimidating and more accessible. Jeremy shares his inspiring journey from a struggling entrepreneur to achieving financial independence, offering straightforward strategies and lessons for anyone looking to build wealth.They cover:The essential steps to start investing and build confidence.Budgeting and living below your means to free up money for investments.How to use target date index funds and three-fund portfolios for a simple, effective investment strategy.The role of compound interest in accelerating wealth-building.Common investing mistakes to avoid, including chasing trends or market timing.Kumiko also introduces Hello Nectarine, Jeremy's new service designed to offer accessible, conflict-free financial advice, empowering listeners to take control of their finances with confidence.If you’re ready to demystify investing and make smarter money moves, this episode is packed with practical tips and inspiration to help you get started.IMPACTFUL QUOTES"Live below your means, invest early and often.""Simplicity serves the individual investor."EPISODE CHAPTERS00:00 Introduction to Investing Basics 10:10 Key Principles of Wealth Building20:01 Understanding Investment Accounts30:06 Choosing Investments: Simplicity vs. Complexity39:00 The Three Fund Portfolio Explained45:11 The Power of Compound Interest48:07 Introducing Hello Nectarine: A New Financial ServiceABOUT JEREMYJeremy Schneider is a successful entrepreneur and personal finance expert! After starting an internet company in college and selling it at the age of 34 for over $5M and retiring at 36, Jeremy has dedicated his life to teaching personal finance. He founded Personal Finance Club, a community of champions of the individual investor who help further financial education and went on to found Nectarine, an advice-only financial advisor marketplace. Jeremy likes playing beach volleyball and writing bios about himself in the third person.Instagram: instagram.com/personalfinanceclub Website: personalfinanceclub.comAbout Kumiko:Kumiko Love is the creator of The Budget Mom, LLC, a national bestselling author of the book "My Money My Way," and an Accredited Financial Counselor.She is a dedicated mom of two boys, a passionate sourdough baker, and the proud owner of Pine Manor Naturals. With over 2 million followers across social media, Kumiko's expertise and approachable style have been featured in major media outlets such as Forbes, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. As the host of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko dives into the exploration of her own passions and a range of captivating topics, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions about life. She inspires millions to take control of their financial lives while embracing passionate living and life fulfillment. Thank you for being a part of our community! Contact The Miko Love Podcast Follow me on Instagram @mikolovepodcast Email me at [email protected] Thanks for listening & keep feeding your curiosity!
    --------  
    57:23
  • 17: Accredited Financial Counselors: What We Do and Why It Matters
    In this episode of The Miko Love Podcast, host Kumiko Love, an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC), sits down with Jessica Moorhouse, an Accredited Financial Counselor Canada (AFCC), to explore the unique aspects of their certifications and their shared passion for financial education.They discuss their journeys to becoming accredited, the challenges of working in financial counseling, and the importance of regulatory oversight in the industry. The conversation highlights the shift from one-on-one client work to broader educational efforts, emphasizing financial literacy, budgeting, and support for underserved communities.Jessica also shares insights from her upcoming book, delving into the emotional barriers to financial success and the importance of self-identity, happiness, and community in fostering a healthy relationship with money. EPISODE CHAPTERS00:00 Introduction to the AFC Designation02:46 The Unique Value of AFC Counseling06:02 Personal Journeys to Becoming AFCs09:11 The Importance of Financial Education12:03 Challenges in the Financial Counseling Field14:51 Navigating the Financial Industry Landscape17:57 The Role of Regulatory Bodies21:07 Transitioning from One-on-One to Mass Education26:21 The Foundation of Financial Education30:33 Understanding Yourself Before Your Money31:58 The Hidden Barriers to Financial Freedom36:37 The Toxic Relationship with Money40:52 Finding Happiness Beyond Financial Success45:47 The Importance of Self-Identity48:13 Book Release and Community ConnectionABOUT JESSICAJessica is a sought-after money expert, TV personality and speaker. She is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, an award-winning financial content creator and the host of the chart-topping More Money Podcast (4+ million downloads). As a personal finance educator for over 12 years, she has given presentations throughout North America and is regularly featured by major Canadian and US media including CBC News, CTV News, BNN Bloomberg, the Toronto Star, Forbes and USA Today. Her debut book Everything but Money: The Hidden Barriers Between You and Financial Freedom comes out on December 31, 2024 (HarperCollins Canada).  Website: https://jessicamoorhouse.com Podcast: https://jessicamoorhouse.com/podcast Book: https://jessicamoorhouse.com/boAbout Kumiko:Kumiko Love is the creator of The Budget Mom, LLC, a national bestselling author of the book "My Money My Way," and an Accredited Financial Counselor.She is a dedicated mom of two boys, a passionate sourdough baker, and the proud owner of Pine Manor Naturals. With over 2 million followers across social media, Kumiko's expertise and approachable style have been featured in major media outlets such as Forbes, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. As the host of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko dives into the exploration of her own passions and a range of captivating topics, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions about life. She inspires millions to take control of their financial lives while embracing passionate living and life fulfillment. Thank you for being a part of our community! Contact The Miko Love Podcast Follow me on Instagram @mikolovepodcast Email me at [email protected] Thanks for listening & keep feeding your curiosity!
    --------  
    52:13
  • 16: Marketing Tactics to Watch Out for This Holiday Season
    In this episode of the Miko Love Podcast, host Kumiko Love discusses the psychological tactics used by retailers during the holiday season that often lead consumers to overspend.She explores various marketing strategies such as scarcity, social proof, emotional marketing, and the influence of technology on consumer behavior. Kumiko also provides practical strategies for listeners to maintain a strict holiday budget and make intentional purchasing decisions, emphasizing the importance of experiences over material gifts.KEY TAKEAWAYSThe holiday season is filled with marketing tactics that can lead to overspending.Understanding consumer psychology can help you make informed decisions.Scarcity and urgency are powerful motivators in retail marketing.Emotional marketing plays a significant role in holiday spending.Awareness of your emotions is crucial to resisting unnecessary purchases.Retailers use anchoring to skew your perception of value.Door buster deals are designed to lure you into stores for bigger purchases.Countdown timers create a false sense of urgency to buy.Buy more, save more promotions often lead to unnecessary spending.Setting a strict holiday budget can help you avoid impulse purchases.EPISODE CHAPTERS>> 00:00 Navigating Holiday Spending: An Introduction>> 04:37 Understanding Marketing Tactics: The Psychology Behind Spending>> 09:04 Sneaky Sales Strategies: How Companies Manipulate Prices>> 14:12 The Role of Technology: Targeted Ads and Influencer Marketing>> 18:31 Staying Disciplined: Strategies for Smart Holiday SpendingAbout Kumiko:Kumiko Love is the creator of The Budget Mom, LLC, a national bestselling author of the book "My Money My Way," and an Accredited Financial Counselor.She is a dedicated mom of two boys, a passionate sourdough baker, and the proud owner of Pine Manor Naturals. With over 2 million followers across social media, Kumiko's expertise and approachable style have been featured in major media outlets such as Forbes, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. As the host of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko dives into the exploration of her own passions and a range of captivating topics, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions about life. She inspires millions to take control of their financial lives while embracing passionate living and life fulfillment. Thank you for being a part of our community! Contact The Miko Love Podcast Follow me on Instagram @mikolovepodcast Email me at [email protected] Thanks for listening & keep feeding your curiosity!
    --------  
    24:32
  • 15: Is Your Attachment Style Helping or Hurting Your Relationships with Laura Caruso
    In this episode of The Miko Love Podcast, host Kumiko Love and therapist Laura Caruso dive into attachment styles and their impact on relationships. They unpack the origins and types—secure, anxious, avoidant, and disorganized—and discuss how childhood experiences shape these patterns. The conversation highlights the importance of self-awareness, the potential for change, and the value of therapy in breaking generational cycles.Kumiko and Laura also explore the link between attachment styles and narcissism, the role of confidence in building secure relationships, and the complexities of parenting and emotional regulation. They share insights into overcoming fears as parents and emphasize the power of communication and seeking support for healthier relationships and family dynamics.EPISODE CHAPTERS>> 00:00 Introduction to Attachment Styles>> 02:49 Understanding Attachment Theory>> 06:04 Types of Attachment Styles>> 08:45 Impact of Childhood on Attachment>> 12:09 Identifying Your Attachment Style>> 15:04 Narcissism and Attachment Styles>> 17:58 Evolving Attachment Styles>> 21:09 Building Secure Attachments>> 23:30 Navigating Parenting Fears and Responsibilities>> 27:15 Understanding Attachment Styles in Relationships>> 31:34 The Impact of Life Events on Attachment Styles>> 38:00 Regulating Emotions and Seeking Reassurance>> 41:24 Attachment Styles and Major Life TransitionABOUT LAURALaura is a therapist and relationship expert based in New York City. She practices from a relational lens and prides herself as a down-to-earth and “no bullshit” therapist. She is working on a revolutionary, self-customized course called Wired for Connection (W4C) to help you reprogram attachment for stronger, healthier relationships, which launches December 1st. You can follow her on Instagram for updates about the launch, including major discounts for pre-registration.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lauracaruso.therapy/ Website: https://www.wellpsychnyc.com/ About Kumiko:Kumiko Love is the creator of The Budget Mom, LLC, a national bestselling author of the book "My Money My Way," and an Accredited Financial Counselor.She is a dedicated mom of two boys, a passionate sourdough baker, and the proud owner of Pine Manor Naturals. With over 2 million followers across social media, Kumiko's expertise and approachable style have been featured in major media outlets such as Forbes, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. As the host of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko dives into the exploration of her own passions and a range of captivating topics, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions about life. She inspires millions to take control of their financial lives while embracing passionate living and life fulfillment. Thank you for being a part of our community! Contact The Miko Love Podcast Follow me on Instagram @mikolovepodcast Email me at [email protected] Thanks for listening & keep feeding your curiosity!
    --------  
    47:07

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About The Miko Love Podcast

Welcome to The Miko Love Podcast, hosted by Miko Love, creator of The Budget Mom and bestselling author of "My Money, My Way." Dive into topics that spark passion and curiosity, from personal finance to engaging life subjects. Each episode features insightful narratives and expert interviews, providing fresh perspectives and inspiration. Whether you’re seeking motivation, education, or a fresh view, join us to explore, learn, and be inspired. Tune in to The Miko Love Podcast and fuel your curiosity!
Podcast website

Listen to The Miko Love Podcast, School Business Insider and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.0.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/14/2024 - 7:28:15 AM