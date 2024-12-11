In this episode of The Miko Love Podcast, host Kumiko Love, an Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC), sits down with Jessica Moorhouse, an Accredited Financial Counselor Canada (AFCC), to explore the unique aspects of their certifications and their shared passion for financial education.They discuss their journeys to becoming accredited, the challenges of working in financial counseling, and the importance of regulatory oversight in the industry. The conversation highlights the shift from one-on-one client work to broader educational efforts, emphasizing financial literacy, budgeting, and support for underserved communities.Jessica also shares insights from her upcoming book, delving into the emotional barriers to financial success and the importance of self-identity, happiness, and community in fostering a healthy relationship with money. EPISODE CHAPTERS00:00 Introduction to the AFC Designation02:46 The Unique Value of AFC Counseling06:02 Personal Journeys to Becoming AFCs09:11 The Importance of Financial Education12:03 Challenges in the Financial Counseling Field14:51 Navigating the Financial Industry Landscape17:57 The Role of Regulatory Bodies21:07 Transitioning from One-on-One to Mass Education26:21 The Foundation of Financial Education30:33 Understanding Yourself Before Your Money31:58 The Hidden Barriers to Financial Freedom36:37 The Toxic Relationship with Money40:52 Finding Happiness Beyond Financial Success45:47 The Importance of Self-Identity48:13 Book Release and Community ConnectionABOUT JESSICAJessica is a sought-after money expert, TV personality and speaker. She is an Accredited Financial Counsellor Canada®, an award-winning financial content creator and the host of the chart-topping More Money Podcast (4+ million downloads). As a personal finance educator for over 12 years, she has given presentations throughout North America and is regularly featured by major Canadian and US media including CBC News, CTV News, BNN Bloomberg, the Toronto Star, Forbes and USA Today. Her debut book Everything but Money: The Hidden Barriers Between You and Financial Freedom comes out on December 31, 2024 (HarperCollins Canada). Website: https://jessicamoorhouse.com Podcast: https://jessicamoorhouse.com/podcast Book: https://jessicamoorhouse.com/boAbout Kumiko:Kumiko Love is the creator of The Budget Mom, LLC, a national bestselling author of the book "My Money My Way," and an Accredited Financial Counselor.She is a dedicated mom of two boys, a passionate sourdough baker, and the proud owner of Pine Manor Naturals. With over 2 million followers across social media, Kumiko's expertise and approachable style have been featured in major media outlets such as Forbes, The New York Times, and Good Morning America. As the host of The Miko Love Podcast, Kumiko dives into the exploration of her own passions and a range of captivating topics, offering fresh perspectives and engaging discussions about life. She inspires millions to take control of their financial lives while embracing passionate living and life fulfillment. Thank you for being a part of our community! Contact The Miko Love Podcast Follow me on Instagram @mikolovepodcast Email me at [email protected]
