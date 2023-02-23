The McKinsey Podcast, our new flagship podcast series, takes you inside our global firm, and features conversations with experts on issues that matter most in b... More
Why restoring natural capital is good for business
From regular water shortages in California to a nitrogen crisis in the Netherlands, the deterioration of natural capital has had tangible consequences—and given rise to a reckoning within business and government. On this episode of The McKinsey Podcast, McKinsey partner Josh Katz and associate partner Caroline De Vit talk with global editorial director Lucia Rahilly about a recently published special report on natural capital: what it is, why it matters, and how Fortune 500 companies are moving now to create opportunities and mitigate rising risks.
After, K–12 teachers in the United States are leaving their jobs in unprecedented numbers. McKinsey partner Jake Bryant shares what teachers need to stay.
4/21/2023
Six CEO priorities for 2023
Over the past few years, CEOs have found themselves repeatedly recalibrating in the wake of shock after shock. As 2023 shapes up to be another year of uncertainty, stable ground may continue to seem elusive. In this episode of The McKinsey Podcast, Homayoun Hatami, senior partner and managing partner for global client capabilities, and chief client officer Liz Hilton Segel talk about what matters most—as well as how leaders can begin leaning forward to find new opportunities amid ongoing turbulence and change.
After, hear from former CEO of IBM, Ginni Rometty, on what she learned to prioritize as a leader in an excerpt from our Author Talks series.
4/5/2023
A guide to investing in Black economic mobility
Forty percent of Black American households don’t have high-speed, fixed broadband, according to recent McKinsey research. That digital divide is just one of eight investment opportunities that have the highest potential to move the needle on Black economic mobility. On today’s episode of The McKinsey Podcast, McKinsey senior partner Shelley Stewart III speaks with editorial director Roberta Fusaro about how impact investors can help close the digital divide, create more financial inclusion, and achieve equity in healthcare for Black Americans.
After, Asaf Somekh, the CEO and cofounder of Iguazio, a company recently acquired by McKinsey, talks about artificial intelligence and offers some solutions for addressing pilot fatigue.
The McKinsey Podcast is cohosted by Roberta Fusaro and Lucia Rahilly.
3/23/2023
The CEO agenda: Prioritizing geopolitical risk
Geopolitical risk, an issue once deferred, is now demanding immediate attention. Hear how leaders must challenge the fundamentals of how operations have traditionally been run to adapt to a multipolar world.
In this episode of The McKinsey Podcast, senior partner Andrew Grant and global director of geopolitical risk Ziad Haider speak with to global editorial director Lucia Rahilly aboutMcKinsey’s latest research on geopolitical risk, including what questions leaders need to ask to find their way in this fragmented world, how to balance risk versus returns, and how to navigate corporate responsibility.
After, McKinsey partner Jennifer Stanley, who thought of herself as a social scientist rather than a businessperson, and shares how a shift in self-perception was all it took to feel capable in this excerpt from our My Rookie Moment series.
3/9/2023
Women in the workplace are breaking up to break through
"Women leaders are voting with their feet," says McKinsey senior partner Alexis Krivkovich on this week’s episode of The McKinsey Podcast. She and senior partner Lareina Yee speak with global editorial director Lucia Rahilly to dig into the latest Women in the Workplace research. They break down the reasons behind “the great breakup” and what organizations must do to materially value diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—and what’s at stake if they don’t.
After, everyone's talking about generative AI. If you’re unclear about what it is, we’ll fill you in with an excerpt from our McKinsey Explainer series.
The McKinsey Podcast, our new flagship podcast series, takes you inside our global firm, and features conversations with experts on issues that matter most in business and management. McKinsey & Company is a management-consulting firm that helps businesses, governments, and not-for-profit organizations realize their most important goals. Topics covered in this series include strategy, technology, leadership, marketing, operations, organization, and the role of business in society.