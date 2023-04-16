Every week, one of the best worldwide macro investors joins this unique show to talk about the economy, markets and elaborate the next big actionable macro trad... More
Available Episodes
5 of 57
The Credit Crunch is Here
Subscribe to The Macro Trading Floor YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFk1qCySNf2FIzIidVVW81A
--
Alf and Andreas discuss the recent Federal Reserve and ECB decisions and the market reactions.
They also dig deep into the unfolding regional bank crisis and discuss the credit crunch in the US and in the Eurozone.
Finally, towards the end of the show they highlight actionable trade ideas and investment strategy.
--
If you enjoyed this episode and you want to read more macro analysis and investment strategy from Alf and Andreas you can do so here!
- Alf's website: https://www.themacrocompass.com/
- Andreas' website: https://stenoresearch.com/
--
Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on The Macro Trading Floor should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.
5/7/2023
34:06
First Republic Under Stress, Now What?
Subscribe To The Macro Trading Floor: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFk1qCySNf2FIzIidVVW81A
--
On today's episode of The Macro Trading Floor, Alfonso & Andreas discuss the continued banking turmoil as First Republic Bank lost around $100 Billion in deposits & saw its stock plunge over 95%. How will this impact loan growth & credit creation in the economy, and how will that in turn impact markets? To hear all this & more, you'll have to tune in!
--
Follow Andreas: https://twitter.com/AndreasSteno
Follow Alf: https://twitter.com/MacroAlf
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Subscribe To The Macro Compass: https://www.themacrocompass.com/
Subscribe To Steno Research: https://stenoresearch.com/
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on The Macro Trading Floor should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.
4/30/2023
43:12
What's Happening In Global Macro?
Subscribe to The Macro Trading Floor YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFk1qCySNf2FIzIidVVW81A
--
On today's episode of The Macro Trading Floor, Alfonso & Andreas take a tour of the global macro landscape by looking at the key themes to watch around the globe. We discuss the signals emerging out of Asia and how this will spillover into European & U.S markets. To hear all this and more, you'll have to tune in!
--
Follow Andreas: https://twitter.com/AndreasSteno
Follow Alf: https://twitter.com/MacroAlf
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Subscribe To The Macro Compass: https://www.themacrocompass.com/
Subscribe To Steno Research: https://stenoresearch.com/
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on The Macro Trading Floor should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.
4/23/2023
38:32
Here Is Why Markets Are Rallying
On today's episode of The Macro Trading Floor, Alfonso & Andreas begin by breaking down the bank earnings on the back of the recent banking turmoil across markets.
We then discuss why markets are rallying as everything from the S&P, Banks & Bitcoin begin to retrace prior losses. With the U.S Dollar also erasing its gains against other major currencies, is this the perfect environment for a continued rally, or not? Finally, Alf & Andreas share their actionable trade ideas, but to hear that, you'll have to tune in!
--
Today's show is sponsored by Public.com: Get a 4.9% yield when you open a government-backed Treasury Account.* That's a higher yield than a high-yield savings account.** Go to https://public.com/macrotradingfloor
*26-week T-bill rate (as of 4/16/23) when held to maturity. Rate shown is gross of fees.
**As compared to the national high-yield savings average of 3.43% (Source: Time.com/NextAdvisor as of 12/30/22).
--
Follow Andreas: https://twitter.com/AndreasSteno
Follow Alf: https://twitter.com/MacroAlf
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Subscribe To The Macro Compass: https://www.themacrocompass.com/
Subscribe To Steno Research: https://stenoresearch.com/
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on The Macro Trading Floor should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.
4/16/2023
38:25
The Hiking Cycle Is Over
On today's episode of The Macro Trading Floor, Alfonso & Andreas discuss the recent economic data releases and the growth slowdown they are signalling. We then explore the chances of a Fed pause/pivot. Have the probabilities increased since the recent turmoil in the banking system has given the Fed more cover to reign in their hawkish stance? Finally, Alfonso & Andreas share their actionable trade ideas, but to hear that, you'll have to tune in!
--
Follow Andreas: https://twitter.com/AndreasSteno
Follow Alf: https://twitter.com/MacroAlf
Follow Blockworks: https://twitter.com/Blockworks_
Subscribe To The Macro Compass: https://www.themacrocompass.com/
Subscribe To Steno Research: https://stenoresearch.com/
Get top market insights and the latest in crypto news. Subscribe to Blockworks Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter/
--
Disclaimer: Nothing discussed on The Macro Trading Floor should be considered as investment advice. Please always do your own research & speak to a financial advisor before thinking about, thinking about putting your money into these crazy markets.
Every week, one of the best worldwide macro investors joins this unique show to talk about the economy, markets and elaborate the next big actionable macro trade! The show is hosted by two young and institutionally successful European macro stars: Alfonso Peccatiello (former Head of a $20bn Investment Portfolio at ING) and Andreas Steno Larsen (former Chief Strategist at Nordea).