Here Is Why Markets Are Rallying

On today's episode of The Macro Trading Floor, Alfonso & Andreas begin by breaking down the bank earnings on the back of the recent banking turmoil across markets. We then discuss why markets are rallying as everything from the S&P, Banks & Bitcoin begin to retrace prior losses. With the U.S Dollar also erasing its gains against other major currencies, is this the perfect environment for a continued rally, or not? Finally, Alf & Andreas share their actionable trade ideas, but to hear that, you'll have to tune in!