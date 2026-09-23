Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
275 episodes
- Get your copy of The Perfect Portfolio here
"The Perfect Portfolio gives investors of all stripes a useful, dynamic framework to guide them toward long-term success." ―Matt Mendelsohn, Chief Investment Officer, Yale University
"Peter Lazaroff has spent years helping clients reach their financial goals, and his experience and empathy shine through in this wise book." ―Christine Benz, Director of Personal Finance, Morningstar
"The Perfect Portfolio reflects a career devoted to helping individuals understand and execute on what is distinctly "perfect" for them." ―Brian Portnoy, Author, How I Invest My Money
"Utilizing vivid narratives and robust data, Peter Lazaroff provides a persuasive argument for tailoring a strategy to your specific needs. For any person, regardless of their level of experience." ―David Booth, Founder and Chairman, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and author, Stay Calm: Learn to Embrace Uncertainty in Investing and Life
"Peter Lazaroff provides a roadmap for constructing a strategy that remains resilient through cycles of anxiety, exuberance, and volatility and respects your personal objectives, emotional makeup, and fortitude." ―Dr. Daniel Crosby, New York Times bestselling author, The Soul of Wealth
"Peter Lazaroff has a gift for taking complex investing problems and providing simple solutions you can actually use to build a better portfolio and investment plan." ―Ben Carlson, Director of Institutional Asset Management, Ritholtz Wealth Management, author, Risk and Reward
Get your copy of The Perfect Portfolio here
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
Disclosure: This content, which contains security-related opinions and/or information, is provided for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon in any manner as professional advice, or an endorsement of any practices, products or services. There can be no guarantees or assurances that the views expressed here will be applicable for any particular facts or circumstances, and should not be relied upon in any manner. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax, and other related matters concerning any investment.
The commentary in this "post" (including any related blog, podcasts, videos, and social media) reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the Plancorp LLC employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded the views of Plancorp LLC. or its respective affiliates or as a description of advisory services provided by Plancorp LLC or performance returns of any Plancorp LLC client.
References to any securities or digital assets, or performance data, are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others.
Please see disclosures here.
- Order The Perfect Portfolio here
-----
Every new investment comes with a compelling story. In this episode, Peter shares a four-question process for deciding what truly deserves a place in your portfolio—and explains why a sound decision can still feel wrong for years.
Listen now and learn:
► How to put a higher evidence bar between you and the next hot investment
► What separates meaningful diversification from simply owning more stuff
► When complexity earns its place—and when it creates more ways to make a mistake
► A better way to judge investment decisions when the results tempt you to change course
Visit www.TheLongTermInvestor.com for show notes, free resources, and a place to submit questions.
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
Disclosure: This content, which contains security-related opinions and/or information, is provided for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon in any manner as professional advice, or an endorsement of any practices, products or services. There can be no guarantees or assurances that the views expressed here will be applicable for any particular facts or circumstances, and should not be relied upon in any manner. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax, and other related matters concerning any investment.
The commentary in this "post" (including any related blog, podcasts, videos, and social media) reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the Plancorp LLC employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded the views of Plancorp LLC. or its respective affiliates or as a description of advisory services provided by Plancorp LLC or performance returns of any Plancorp LLC client.
References to any securities or digital assets, or performance data, are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others.
Please see disclosures here.
- Get behind-the-scenes stories and access to subscriber-only webinars when you sign up for updates about my new book, The Perfect Portfolio: www.theperfectportfoliobook.com
-----
U.S. Treasurys anchor the global financial system—but what does "risk-free" actually mean when federal debt and interest costs keep climbing? Mary Childs, host of Mary in America and author of The Bond King, joins me to examine the hidden machinery behind the Treasury market and what could put its stability to the test. We also explore how Mary identifies genuine expertise and why some parts of life may not belong in a market at all.
Listen now and learn:
► What must remain true for U.S. Treasurys to deserve the label "risk-free"
► How rising government debt could reach investors and households
► Why hedge funds and the Federal Reserve matter to Treasury-market stability
► How Mary distinguishes genuine expertise from confident performance
Visit www.TheLongTermInvestor.com for show notes, free resources, and a place to submit questions.
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
Disclosure: This content, which contains security-related opinions and/or information, is provided for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon in any manner as professional advice, or an endorsement of any practices, products or services. There can be no guarantees or assurances that the views expressed here will be applicable for any particular facts or circumstances, and should not be relied upon in any manner. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax, and other related matters concerning any investment.
The commentary in this "post" (including any related blog, podcasts, videos, and social media) reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the Plancorp LLC employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded the views of Plancorp LLC. or its respective affiliates or as a description of advisory services provided by Plancorp LLC or performance returns of any Plancorp LLC client.
References to any securities or digital assets, or performance data, are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others.
Please see disclosures here.
- Get behind-the-scenes stories and access to subscriber-only webinars when you sign up for updates about my new book, The Perfect Portfolio: www.theperfectportfoliobook.com
-----
Simple investing is usually the right starting point. But after you build meaningful wealth, concentrated positions, large taxable gains, and estate-planning decisions can create problems a basic portfolio may not solve. In this episode, Peter explains how to decide when added complexity deserves a closer look—and when it does not.
Listen now and learn:
► Why simplicity can become a blind spot for successful investors
► The practical test every complex strategy should have to pass
► How newer investment tools are changing what is possible
► Why experience and due diligence matter more than access alone
Visit www.TheLongTermInvestor.com for show notes, free resources, and a place to submit questions.
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
Disclosure: This content, which contains security-related opinions and/or information, is provided for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon in any manner as professional advice, or an endorsement of any practices, products or services. There can be no guarantees or assurances that the views expressed here will be applicable for any particular facts or circumstances, and should not be relied upon in any manner. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax, and other related matters concerning any investment.
The commentary in this "post" (including any related blog, podcasts, videos, and social media) reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the Plancorp LLC employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded the views of Plancorp LLC. or its respective affiliates or as a description of advisory services provided by Plancorp LLC or performance returns of any Plancorp LLC client.
References to any securities or digital assets, or performance data, are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others.
Please see disclosures here.
- Leave a review of the show and get a free copy of David Booth's new book! Just reply to my email after signing up at www.peterlazaroff.com/newsletter
-----
Index funds made sensible investing available to almost everyone. But they didn't make it easy to stay calm. Dimensional founder David Booth joins me to explain why—and discuss his new book, Stay Calm.
Listen now and learn:
► The surprising disconnect between index funds and investor behavior
► What an early leveraged-index experiment taught David about investing in the real world
► How to distinguish thoughtful adaptation from emotional tinkering
► Why the hardest money decisions may begin after you have accumulated enough
Visit www.TheLongTermInvestor.com for show notes, free resources, and a place to submit questions.
Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (https://thepodcastconsultant.com)
Disclosure: This content, which contains security-related opinions and/or information, is provided for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon in any manner as professional advice, or an endorsement of any practices, products or services. There can be no guarantees or assurances that the views expressed here will be applicable for any particular facts or circumstances, and should not be relied upon in any manner. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax, and other related matters concerning any investment.
The commentary in this "post" (including any related blog, podcasts, videos, and social media) reflects the personal opinions, viewpoints, and analyses of the Plancorp LLC employees providing such comments, and should not be regarded the views of Plancorp LLC. or its respective affiliates or as a description of advisory services provided by Plancorp LLC or performance returns of any Plancorp LLC client.
References to any securities or digital assets, or performance data, are for illustrative purposes only and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others.
Please see disclosures here.
More Business podcasts
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- We Fixed It, You're WelcomeBusiness, Management, Society & Culture
- Unblinded with Sean CallagyBusiness, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
- REAL AF with Andy FrisellaBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- the bossbabe podcastBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- Marketplace Morning ReportBusiness, News
- Invest Like the Best with Patrick O'ShaughnessyBusiness, Investing, Technology
- Your Money Guide on the SideBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Tutorials
- The Best One YetBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- Inspired By SuccessBusiness
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- Animal Spirits PodcastBusiness, Business News, Investing, News
- The Ryan Leak PodcastBusiness
- Morning Brew DailyBusiness, Business News, News
- The Iced Coffee HourBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Jill on Money with Jill SchlesingerBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- The GaryVee Audio ExperienceBusiness, Marketing
- Ramsey Everyday MillionairesBusiness, Investing
- She's On The MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Story of MoneyBusiness, Business News, Education, History, News, Society & Culture
- Financial FeministBusiness, Education, Tutorials
- The Personal Finance PodcastBusiness, Investing
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- Your Brand AmplifiedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
- Prof G MarketsBusiness, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- ChooseFI | Financial Independence PodcastBusiness, Careers, Investing
- Slate MoneyBusiness, Investing
- The Stacking Benjamins ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
About The Long Term Investor
We all need to make smart decisions with our money. The Long Term Investor shows you how to do it. Hosted by the Chief Investment Officer at Plancorp and author of "Making Money Simple," Peter Lazaroff distills complex financial matters into easily digestible lessons. If you're ready to get a clear plan for your investments and personal finances, you're in the right place.Podcast website
Listen to The Long Term Investor, The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Long Term Investor
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.