Get your copy of The Perfect Portfolio here



"The Perfect Portfolio gives investors of all stripes a useful, dynamic framework to guide them toward long-term success." ―Matt Mendelsohn, Chief Investment Officer, Yale University



"Peter Lazaroff has spent years helping clients reach their financial goals, and his experience and empathy shine through in this wise book." ―Christine Benz, Director of Personal Finance, Morningstar



"The Perfect Portfolio reflects a career devoted to helping individuals understand and execute on what is distinctly "perfect" for them." ―Brian Portnoy, Author, How I Invest My Money



"Utilizing vivid narratives and robust data, Peter Lazaroff provides a persuasive argument for tailoring a strategy to your specific needs. For any person, regardless of their level of experience." ―David Booth, Founder and Chairman, Dimensional Fund Advisors, and author, Stay Calm: Learn to Embrace Uncertainty in Investing and Life



"Peter Lazaroff provides a roadmap for constructing a strategy that remains resilient through cycles of anxiety, exuberance, and volatility and respects your personal objectives, emotional makeup, and fortitude." ―Dr. Daniel Crosby, New York Times bestselling author, The Soul of Wealth



"Peter Lazaroff has a gift for taking complex investing problems and providing simple solutions you can actually use to build a better portfolio and investment plan." ―Ben Carlson, Director of Institutional Asset Management, Ritholtz Wealth Management, author, Risk and Reward



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Editing and post-production work for this episode was provided by The Podcast Consultant (⁠https://thepodcastconsultant.com⁠)

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