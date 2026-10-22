I sit down with a candid interview with Mark Lynch. The Republican running against Lindsey Graham in the SC Senate Primary on June 9th. We get to know who he is, his story of hitting rock bottom to Senate candidate, and look at how he would vote on various important topics.

Let's deep dive into what we are being told about the Iran War, how it aligns to other failed wars/conflicts (Iraq, Libya, Vietnam), why Iran won't give up it's uranium, why we really went into Iran, and how we can get out without it being the failure of our era.

About The Leah Files

About The Leah Files

About The Leah Files