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6 episodes
- Let's deep dive into what we are being told about the Iran War, how it aligns to other failed wars/conflicts (Iraq, Libya, Vietnam), why Iran won't give up it's uranium, why we really went into Iran, and how we can get out without it being the failure of our era.
EPISODE 5: INTERVIEW WITH THE MAN WHO CAN UNSEAT LINDSEY GRAHAM, SC SENATE CANDIDATE MARK LYNCH06/02/2026 | 32 mins.I sit down with a candid interview with Mark Lynch. The Republican running against Lindsey Graham in the SC Senate Primary on June 9th. We get to know who he is, his story of hitting rock bottom to Senate candidate, and look at how he would vote on various important topics.
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About The Leah Files
Follow the money. Read the people. Find what they hide. I spent 20 years in intelligence learning how to find what people hide. Now I do it in public. Each week I follow the money on politicians, nonprofits, cold cases, and anyone else who thinks nobody's looking. I read the behavioral tells that show you what someone's really saying when their words and their actions don't match. This isn't left or right. This is follow the money, read the room, and figure out what's actually going on. If you're tired of being talked at by people who've never investigated anything in their life, you're in the right place.Podcast website
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The Leah Files
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