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The Leah Files

Leah
NewsNews Commentary
The Leah Files
Latest episode

6 episodes

  • The Leah Files

    EPISODE 06: IRAN WAR ANALYSIS

    06/16/2026 | 40 mins.
    Let's deep dive into what we are being told about the Iran War, how it aligns to other failed wars/conflicts (Iraq, Libya, Vietnam), why Iran won't give up it's uranium, why we really went into Iran, and how we can get out without it being the failure of our era.
  • The Leah Files

    EPISODE 5: INTERVIEW WITH THE MAN WHO CAN UNSEAT LINDSEY GRAHAM, SC SENATE CANDIDATE MARK LYNCH

    06/02/2026 | 32 mins.
    I sit down with a candid interview with Mark Lynch. The Republican running against Lindsey Graham in the SC Senate Primary on June 9th. We get to know who he is, his story of hitting rock bottom to Senate candidate, and look at how he would vote on various important topics.
  • The Leah Files

    EPISODE 4: THE FORENSIC EVIDENCE THAT MASSIE'S LOSS WAS A UNI-PARTY TAKEDOWN

    05/27/2026 | 28 mins.
    It's not just about the donors. There were signs we missed that it was planned for Ed Gallrein to win all along.
  • The Leah Files

    EPISODE 3 DONALD TRUMP: A BEHAVIORAL ASSESSMENT

    05/20/2026 | 52 mins.
    A Behavioral assessment of Donald Trump using psychology, patters, The Art of War, and the 48 Laws of Power
  • The Leah Files

    EPISODE 2 THE LEAH FILES PODCAST: TPUSA AUDIT

    05/12/2026 | 33 mins.
    TPUSA - The Audit Step 1: Let's dive into TPUSA Entities and Red Flags
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About The Leah Files
Follow the money. Read the people. Find what they hide. I spent 20 years in intelligence learning how to find what people hide. Now I do it in public. Each week I follow the money on politicians, nonprofits, cold cases, and anyone else who thinks nobody's looking. I read the behavioral tells that show you what someone's really saying when their words and their actions don't match. This isn't left or right. This is follow the money, read the room, and figure out what's actually going on. If you're tired of being talked at by people who've never investigated anything in their life, you're in the right place.
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